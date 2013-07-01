 Summer Style: How to Wear Floral and Stripes
Perfect Pairings: Floral on Stripes

Sometime early morning last week, I was struck by the inability to choose between floral and stripes. (I’m blaming the snooze button, obv.) 

nyc fashion bloggers, top style bloggershow to wear mixed prints, floral and stripes

Floral and stripes. Stripes and florals. Do you remember that scene in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective? Finkle and Einhorn. FINKLE AND EINHORN! That was me standing in front of my closet.

Side-bar. At any rate, I’m a long-time fan of a good mixed print, so I ended up pairing them together. And, I must say, this unexpectedly chic mash-up has been in constant rotation as of late. 

florals and stripes, ann taylor clutch, neon clutch, white pumps, hot pink clutch, neon bag

And in case you were counting… I made it five full days without wearing the vest. Not too bad, right?

white vest, zara vest, club monaco vest

loft blouse, the limited skirt, ann taylor clutch, neon clutch

*Wearing:  Club Monaco waistcoat (similar Zara style) | Loft floral blouse | striped skirt from The Limited (sold out; similar styles) | neon clutch c/o Ann Taylor (love this perforated Michael Kors version) | Michael Kors watch | BCBG white pumps

 

 

 

Photos taken by Jessica Sturdy

