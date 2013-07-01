Perfect Pairings: Floral on Stripes

Sometime early morning last week, I was struck by the inability to choose between floral and stripes. (I’m blaming the snooze button, obv.)

Floral and stripes. Stripes and florals. Do you remember that scene in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective? Finkle and Einhorn. FINKLE AND EINHORN! That was me standing in front of my closet.

Side-bar. At any rate, I’m a long-time fan of a good mixed print, so I ended up pairing them together. And, I must say, this unexpectedly chic mash-up has been in constant rotation as of late.

And in case you were counting… I made it five full days without wearing the vest. Not too bad, right?

*Wearing: Club Monaco waistcoat (similar Zara style) | Loft floral blouse | striped skirt from The Limited (sold out; similar styles) | neon clutch c/o Ann Taylor (love this perforated Michael Kors version) | Michael Kors watch | BCBG white pumps

Photos taken by Jessica Sturdy