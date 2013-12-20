It’s here, you guys… My four-week trip to Asia! In fact, as you read this, it’s very likely that I’m blissfully Xanax’ed out somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean.
Juuust kidding.
Although packing up a month of my life was exceptionally challenging (I hate playing shoe favorites), you’re going to be proud of me: I am not checking a bag.
Yes, you read that right.
I recently touched on how I packed for my trip to Southeast Asia — but today, it’s all about the perfect carry-on. Before I get into the details, though, here’s a bit more on my travel itinerary, as some of you have requested:
For the first leg of our journey, we’re in Japan, where it’s winter. After a week, it’s off to Hong Kong, which is supposed to be in the mid-50’s. The bulk of our trip is spent in Thailand (and on a boat), where it’s hot and h-u-m-i-d.
My carry-on suitcase is a seasonal mess of separates, but it works. It will work.
Anyway, packing the perfect carry-on to get through that 13-hour flight.
I was recently introduce to Lo & Sons by my frequent flier friend, Hitha. The brand was kind enough to let me try out a bag for my trip, and I can tell you right now: The verdict is in and I’m obsessed.
Here’s what I’m bringing with me on my 18-hour flight (in addition to #Xanax):
For organization:
- BaubleBar ‘Hello Gorgeous’ pouch
- Flight 001 bag set
- To Go bottles and jars
- Go Clean laundry bag set
- Colorful passport holder
- Pinch Provisions ‘Skinny’ mergency kit
- Michael Kors jetset wallet (a smartphone wallet is also a great choice)
- Tory Burch cosmetics pouchette (love this one)
For comfort:
- Reversible snood
- Foldable travel blanket
- Cashmere sweatpants (yaaaas)
- Brookstone memory foam neck travel pillow
- Perpetual Shade sleeping eye mask
- Wool socks or sheepskin moccasins
For sustenance:
- Trail mix (portion controlled in ziplock bags, as I have no self-control)
- Vitamin C packets, B12 and fish oil supplements
- Larabars (they’re just fruit and nuts)
- Baby carrots, string cheese, an apple (things that don’t squish or spoil easily)
For entertainment:
- DVF travel adapter
- Macbook Air (with a protective Speck laptop case)
- iPad (to catch up on digital mag subscriptions and Netflix queue)
- Mophie charger and iPhone juice pack
- Brookstone portable charger
- Beats by Dre headphones (Frends headphones are cute, too)
- Spotify Premium (there really is no other way)
For societal decency (kept in my BaubleBar ‘Hello Gorgeous’ pouch):
- Kiehls lip balm
- Philosophy Hope in a Jar travel-sized face lotion
- NARS lip & nail travel set
- NARS face, cheek & eye palette
- Pencil sharpener (I always forget this)
- Origins GinZing refreshing eye cream
- Evian facial spray
- Toothbrush and mini toothpaste
- Tocca travel-size hand lotion
- NARS cosmetics travel brushes
- Hand sanitzer
My Lo & Sons bag will function as my day-bag once we reach our destinations, too. Perfect for exploring!
I can’t wait to share more updates from my trip, my travels and how I packed for the next four weeks. You can join me for the journey through my travel posts, here.
*Wearing: J.Crew linen tee (on sale), Big Star USA jeans, Alice + Olivia heels (similar), BaubleBar necklace // *In this post: O.M.G. bag c/o Lo & Sons, BaubleBar cosmetic case, Happiness Project daily journal, Tieks flats, IT by Alexa Chung
