It’s here, you guys… My four-week trip to Asia! In fact, as you read this, it’s very likely that I’m blissfully Xanax’ed out somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean.

Juuust kidding.

Although packing up a month of my life was exceptionally challenging (I hate playing shoe favorites), you’re going to be proud of me: I am not checking a bag.

Yes, you read that right.

I recently touched on how I packed for my trip to Southeast Asia — but today, it’s all about the perfect carry-on. Before I get into the details, though, here’s a bit more on my travel itinerary, as some of you have requested:



For the first leg of our journey, we’re in Japan, where it’s winter. After a week, it’s off to Hong Kong, which is supposed to be in the mid-50’s. The bulk of our trip is spent in Thailand (and on a boat), where it’s hot and h-u-m-i-d.

My carry-on suitcase is a seasonal mess of separates, but it works. It will work.

Anyway, packing the perfect carry-on to get through that 13-hour flight.

I was recently introduce to Lo & Sons by my frequent flier friend, Hitha. The brand was kind enough to let me try out a bag for my trip, and I can tell you right now: The verdict is in and I’m obsessed.

Here’s what I’m bringing with me on my 18-hour flight (in addition to #Xanax):

For organization:

Scroll & click to shop:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

For comfort:

Scroll & click to shop:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

For sustenance:

Trail mix (portion controlled in ziplock bags, as I have no self-control)

Vitamin C packets, B12 and fish oil supplements

Larabars (they’re just fruit and nuts)

Baby carrots, string cheese, an apple (things that don’t squish or spoil easily)

For entertainment:

Scroll & click to shop:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

For societal decency (kept in my BaubleBar ‘Hello Gorgeous’ pouch):

Scroll & click to shop:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

My Lo & Sons bag will function as my day-bag once we reach our destinations, too. Perfect for exploring!

I can’t wait to share more updates from my trip, my travels and how I packed for the next four weeks. You can join me for the journey through my travel posts, here.

*Wearing: J.Crew linen tee (on sale), Big Star USA jeans, Alice + Olivia heels (similar), BaubleBar necklace // *In this post: O.M.G. bag c/o Lo & Sons, BaubleBar cosmetic case, Happiness Project daily journal, Tieks flats, IT by Alexa Chung

*Click below to shop my outfit:

*New here? Let’s keep in touch!

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | snapchat @coralsncognacs

//

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE, PRINTABLE PACKING CHECK-LIST!