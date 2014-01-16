Returning to my winter wardrobe has been an unfortunate post-vacation adjustment (boo hoo, I know), but I’ve found the easiest way to cope is to cocoon my entire upper body in a super-soft blanket scarf.

Of course, I had to toss a pair of statement pumps into the mix for good measure.

I’ve spent most of the past month in Thailand, so when I was greeted with a blast of frost and wind chill in the airport taxi line this week, it nearly felt like as much of a culture shock as the initial language barriers in Asia.

… Almost.

I’ll continue to share more updates from my trip with you in the next few weeks. I have lots of stories to share from Hong Kong and Thailand, especially!

In the meantime – and until I can overcome a serious case of jetlag* – my weekly uniform will consist of an oversized scarf, a cute jacket and a pair of statement pumps. Let’s hope I haven’t forgotten how to walk in them!

*Wearing: Zara scarf, Joie suede moto jacket (also styled here), Madewell raglan tee, 3.1 Phillip Lim medium satchel Pashli, J.Crew cotton trousers, Charlotte Olympia Lucinda boots (on sale here and here)

Photography by Lydia Hudgens

*If you have any advice on how to get over jetlag (quickly), or if you’d just like to commiserate together, I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!