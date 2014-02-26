Red for a Reason

Valentine’s Day may be long gone (or Galentine’s Day, as we celebrated here among my crew), but I’m going to give you a really good reason to continue rocking red this month.

Today’s post has two themes. Initially, I want to educate you on something I learned this month. Then, I’m going to answer some questions.

Droppin’ knowledge, to start: Do you know that heart disease is the #1 killer of women? Morbid, I know — but I didn’t. In fact, it causes one in three deaths among women every year. That’s scary, and I really love you bitches.

February is American Heart Month, and the AHA encourages wearing red to spread awareness. I’ve teamed up with Tieks, as a result, to make a statement and share these smarts via my cardinal red ballet flats.

Now, before we move on, can we all agree to eat more veggies and schedule regular health screenings? Remember: Stress is caused by giving a shit, so don’t.



As I was styling and photographing today’s office-themed post, I realized that I’ve received a lot of inquiries over the past few months about my job, what I wear to work, how to balance my job/blog/life, and so on.

That said, I thought I’d round-up a few of the most frequently received questions and address them here in the form of a fun little Q&A. (And if there are any I missed, you’re welcome to e-mail me!)

If we were to peek inside your closet, what would it look like?

So. Many. Shoes.

What’s your daily outfit strategy?

Unless I have a client meeting, I pair a printed blouse with slim-fit denim. Leather-looking leggings are a frequent wardrobe staple, too. Both simple styles are easy to transition from desk-to-drinks with a piece of statement jewelry.

About those super-high Charlotte Olympia boots: Do you really walk to work in those?

Girl, no! I usually wear a cute pair of flats to work. Manhattan streets are hell on heels, so unless I’m hailing a taxi, those cab-to-curb kicks stay safe until we reach the office. Weekends are another story, as champagne makes a long walk much more struttable.

How do you stay focused at work?

Oh, you mean, how the hell do I get shit done? Listen to music – or cut myself off from everything (digitally). I set aside specific times in the day for social media and g-chat and I strive to complete a daily “10 before 10,” answering 10 important e-mails before 10 a.m.

What’s a typical day like for you?

Like you, probably, my schedule is a-typical. Today, I got up at 6:30 a.m. for a SoulCycle class. From there I had coffee(s), answered e-mails, scheduled Tweets and did some quick editing for upcoming blog posts. Then, I went to the office. Now I’m on my way to the airport for a few days of travel. I’ll get to my hotel around 11 p.m., where I’ll likely have a glass of red wine and answer more e-mails.

What do you do on your days off?

Sorry, my what? Ha – on lazy days, I sleep, eat my weight in pretzels and hummus, and log some marathon Netflix time. Should I start House of Cards next?

Do you have advice for others who are balancing blogs and full-time jobs?

Yes: Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.

How do I get more blog followers?

This is the most frequently asked question I receive. Truthfully, I’d encourage you not to focus on follower acquisition — instead, pour your whole heart into writing amazing, high-quality content. If your work (and blog posts) are engaging, informative and pretty to look at, your readers will do the leg-work for you and share the love. (And with that, I have to say — thank you endlessly for your hilarious comments and kind words about my Fashion Week posts!)

Do you have a secret to time-management?

I always feel inclined to say something inspirational along the lines of: work hard, stay humble and trust that everything will fall into place. So there’s that, but also — delivery services. Seamless is really the one thing that keeps me going. And the dry cleaner and liquor store. Your time is money, honey!

What would you have told yourself when you started blogging?

You have two ears and one mouth for a reason: Listen. And savor it all.

