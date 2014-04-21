 Origami - Among Other Things
April 21, 2014 · outfits, travel

Origami

I’m back in New York after a long weekend get-a-way out west.

modcloth maxi dress

My family and I escape to Scottsdale once a year, where it’s sunny, hot and dry — a destination where only a killer dress will do.

As you can likely relate, it’s been one hell of a (lingering) winter on the East Coast, so I was overly ambitious to pack plenty of summer-worthy ensembles. I have a few outfits to share, so I thought I’d kick off the mini-series with my favorite look from the entire trip.

nordstrom x baublebar earringsbest-summer-dresses-2014 ysl-lipstickwhat-shoes-to-wear-with-a-maxi-dress

I first laid eyes on this Everly dress at lunch with Modcloth in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. The brand’s Senior Manager of PR, Rena, was wearing it and it was all I could do not to trade outfits. I went home, hopped online and purchased it on the spot.

You know when you see something you just have to have — no questions asked? It’s like reverse buyer’s remorse (or perhaps that’s just me justifying my shopaholic tendencies).

how-to-style-a-maxi-dresswink-&-winn-handbags

*Wearing: Everly dress via Modcloth (also available here), crystal-drop earrings c/o BaubleBar for Nordstrom, ALDO shoes (love J.Crew’s Martina wedge), custom clutch c/o Wink & Winn

///
Photos by the original c+c photog, Lisa Wilson (#reunited!)

  • Meagan

    What a gorgeous dress! That color blue looks fabulous on you! Can’t wait to read more about your trip!
    -Meg
    http://www.dillandscout.etsy.com
    http://www.smalltownsisters.blogspot.com

  • Rachel

    Oh my gosh, love! This dress looks gorgeous on you! Do you mind me asking what size you bought? I’m trying to figure out what size I’d be and it’d be helpful to know if it ran big, small or true to size, etc. Thanks!

    • Yes, I’m wearing a Small! I went through the same thought-process: I was nervous it’d be too small because of my bust (36D), but it fits perfectly. I’m usually a 6/8 in dresses. Hope that helps!

  • Adorable dress! I wish they had more available, does it seem to run true to size?

    • I know! I’m not sure whether Modcloth is planning to re-stock the dress, but I asked. Keep you posted! (That’s what I meant by reverse buyer’s remorse, haha.)

      As for the dress, it seems to run a bit large. I’m wearing a small and I’m normally a medium/6/8 in dresses. I sized down because of my bust (I didnt want the neckline to be gaping/force me to wear a tank top and my height (I’m 5’4″). I will still need to get it hemmed a bit, but otherwise the small is perfect for me.

      Hope that helps!

  • This is perfection. You pull it off better than the model!

  • Jen @ Skirt The Rules

    You look amazing! Hope you and your fam enjoyed AZ — that’s my hood! 🙂

    xo Jen
    Skirt The Rules

  • Get it girl!! You look gorgeous—especially love the pink-y glow of the makeup situation you have going on here 🙂

  • Oh my love — I thought I was going to love it with the glimpse I got on Instagram and oh yes, yes I do. Speaking of love — my parents checked out Carefree, AZ just outside of Scottsdale for retirement possibilities this past winter and my husband and I visited, we’re ready to pack our bags! Hope you had a good trip!

    • My golf-loving parents are in the same boat! I’m all for it, as I wouldn’t mind escaping these East Coast winters for years to come… Ha!

  • You look KILLER. That dress is awesome.

  • loving this look – extremely jealous of the fact that you got to wear some warm summer clothes (and most likely get somewhat of a tan). Lucky duck!

    http://www.thecasualclassic.com

  • I can’t tell what I love more – the print or the shape! That dress is killer, but why is there not a cool beverage in your non-clutch-holding-hand?!?!?!

    http://jax-and-jewels.blogspot.com

  • That dress is gorgeous!!

    http://www.threadsandvino.wordpress.com

  • This dress is so many awesome things. I love the whimsy of it as well as the long slit and cinched waist, and hello it looks awesome on you. One thing I love about your outfits is you always wear the clothes – it’s never the other way around.

  • This dress is beautiful! Such a lovely pattern and mix of colors

  • I LOVE this dress! Wish I had the height to pull it off.

  • Lisa

    #reunited! Haha 🙂

    • Thank you endlessly my little photog! (Like you have a choice, LOLLLLL.) x

  • LOVE this dress, and paired with your confidence it makes an absolutely killer look! Your posts are getting me through this last week of classes and finals, can’t wait to see the other outfit posts!

  • Just GORGE!! You look stunning. The color, the print, the maxi-ness… bueno. Miss your face #duh

    • Miss you more! Packing this baby for my next jaunt to LA. : )

  • Well helllllooooo gorgeous! I am in love with the shape and print of this dress and it is absolutely stunning on you!!

    http://www.pennypincherfashion.com

  • You look AMAZING, Hallie! Such a flattering, easy dress… Perfect for vacation. I may have to scoop one up myself 😉
    XO, Stella
    http://www.theheartsdlite.com

  • Seriously DYYINNNGGG over this! You are STUNNING!!

    Kayla
    http://www.lovelucygirl.com

  • Oh my gosh I need that dress in my life! You look incredible! And I’ve never been to Scottsdale but would love to travel there someday!

  • This dress is amazing and a great color combination!

  • What a fabulous dress! It looks stunning on you and those earrings are perfection!
    Chic on the Cheap

  • GAH I want that dress!

  • No questions asked is right – that dress is a showstopper! And you totally rock it, not just anyone can own a dress like you!
    xx
    Here&Now

    • You’re too sweet, Jess! Are you in Dallas this weekend? Hope all is great!

  • so beautiful!

    xo, Lindsey
    http://www.caviartaste.com

  • I know this is an old post but this is such a pretty dress!!!!

