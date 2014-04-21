I’m back in New York after a long weekend get-a-way out west.

My family and I escape to Scottsdale once a year, where it’s sunny, hot and dry — a destination where only a killer dress will do.

As you can likely relate, it’s been one hell of a (lingering) winter on the East Coast, so I was overly ambitious to pack plenty of summer-worthy ensembles. I have a few outfits to share, so I thought I’d kick off the mini-series with my favorite look from the entire trip.

I first laid eyes on this Everly dress at lunch with Modcloth in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. The brand’s Senior Manager of PR, Rena, was wearing it and it was all I could do not to trade outfits. I went home, hopped online and purchased it on the spot.

You know when you see something you just have to have — no questions asked? It’s like reverse buyer’s remorse (or perhaps that’s just me justifying my shopaholic tendencies).

*Wearing: Everly dress via Modcloth (also available here), crystal-drop earrings c/o BaubleBar for Nordstrom, ALDO shoes (love J.Crew’s Martina wedge), custom clutch c/o Wink & Winn

///

Photos by the original c+c photog, Lisa Wilson (#reunited!)