Barefoot | Ko Phi Phi, Thailand

Three day weekend ahead and we’re halfway there, guys.

To help pass the time (or to simply induce some major wanderlust vibes), I thought today was as good of a day as any to share another batch of photos from my trip to Thailand this year.

To bring you up-to-speed, here’s where we last left off — it’s one of my favorite days thus far!

After spending time in Japan, Hong Kong and a few beaches in Thailand, my friends and I were spending a week living on a catamaran — rough life, I know.

For the final leg of our boat trip (before docking in Phuket, which I’ll get to/share photos from next week), we stopped to check out Ko Phi Phi Don. The Phi Phi islands are grouped near the coast of Krabi, and the only way to get there is by boat. Think no cars, beach bars, wild dogs, lots of locals and rarely any need to wear shoes. We truly felt like castaways wandering Gilligan’s Island.

Note the spelling of the word “cheep.”

No shoes, no… pants, (no shampoo, no make-up), no problems.

… Now, herein lies one of my favorite stories of the trip:

Before we went ashore, our Captain, Brian, (you met him in this post) warned us that we needed to be back to the Dingy (a small motorboat that we took ashore rather than swimming) before 6 p.m., which is when the tide started receding.

Yep! Sure thing, Brian. That means, like, 6:20, right? On a New Yorker’s agenda, anyhow…

Of course, as you can see from the photos above, we had other priorities — like getting an extra few minutes tacked onto that Thai massage, spooning mouthfuls of fresh coconut and drinking lots of local beer. By the time we got back to the Dingy, sure enough…

Shit.

The poor guys in our group had to carry us to deeper waters — which took around 45 minutes. And they were definitely not sober, which made for many hilarious stumbles. Our boat was anchored about half of a mile away, too, which was a bit too far to swim (especially with booze in our stomachs).

Sorry, Brian! Next time we’ll take you seriously… But FIRST, lemme take a selfie (TRAIN).

Photos via Hallie Wilson