Free Travel Guide: Packing Your Carry-On Like a Boss

On one of my recent trips across the country, I got to thinking about different kinds of air travelers.

nyc-from-a-plane

There’s the organized lot that packs in advance, checks and double-check their bags the night prior and only feels at ease when they’re seated at the gate an hour before boarding.

Then, there’s those of us who roll out of bed, practically sleepwalk through security and get to the gate right as the flight is boarding.

Any guesses as to which category I fall into?

lo-&-sons-the-OMG

Oh yes. The latter, usually. Asshole alert!

Now, I’m getting much better about my preparedness when it comes to traveling, but I think that’s because I’ve been doing so much of it this year (recent trips include: PhoenixVegasParis).

When I’m traveling, there are a few specific “needs” that I plan for.

I need to be entertained (or productive),  I need to be comfortable – and on return-flights like the one from Vegas last week, I ABSOLUTELY NEED to be close to a bathroom… And/or to be medicated. Wink.

With the holidays upon us, I know you’ve got a trip or two around the corner. So with that, I thought I’d share an updated version of my perfect packing list — as well as a (printable) check-list to help you travel like a boss this season:

travel-checklist-packing

 

Pin that for later, read this now.

First things first: The bag. Your closest companion and in-flight BFF.

Lately, I’ve been using my favorite reversible tote bag from Nordstrom.  It’s big — not baggy — holds up well and fits everything I like to carry. (Of course, I love my Lo & Sons travel tote, too.)

Here’s what’s in my bag when I travel:

Essentials:

  • Phone, keys, wallet.
  • More specifically, the Michael Kors jetset wallet: To organize receipts, cash and cards.
  • Cute and colorful passport holder.

*Click to shop:

the-perfect-carry-on

Electronics:

Because, well, duh.

*Click to shop:

Comfort:

*Click to shop:

airplane-outfit*original outfit post / scuba leggings (on sale)

 

Beauty & make-up musts:

Because sunglasses only hide so much — and you never know who you’ll meet…

*Click to shop:

what's-in-my-bag

Health: 

I’m not a huge germaphobe, but airports (and people) are fucking disgusting. As a result, I need hand sanitizer and tissues to go — always.

  • Aspirin
  • Vitamins
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Emergen-C packets
  • Tissues (I’ve been using Puffs Purse Packs and SoftPacks — love ’em both).
  • Tampons, Pepto, band-aids and Visine are also good to have.

Sustenance:

Does anyone really like airplane food? No? Me neither. Which explains why I’m the type of person who reserves the majority of her carry on for snacks on snacks on SNACKS.

  • Water bottle: I carry one with me and fill it once I’m through security.
  • Fruit and produce if I’m traveling domestically. You can’t bring those across the border, though. (I’ve learned the hard way.)
  • Nourish Snacks: I’ve blogged about these portion-control snack packs before, and with good reason. Each is 200 calories (or less) and made with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. You can shop ’em a la cart  or sign up for a monthly delivery.

nourish-snacks

Miscellaneous:

Here are some nice-to-haves:

*Click to shop:

Of course, we all have different needs and travel styles. Your list probably varies based on your destination, length of travel and the like. Regardless, though I hope you found this helpful.

What’s one essential item that’s got a guaranteed spot on your packing list?

