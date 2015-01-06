January 6, 2015 · blogging, lifestyle, miscellaneous

Why I Left My Job

Well, this update is a bit overdue.

Today is all about the challenge of looking at your life from a unique perspective. And in order to challenge you to do so, we’ll use mine as an example.

A lot of you have been wondering about this, so I’ll just come out and say it:

nyfw lounges

I quit my full-time job three months ago. 

Well, I shouldn’t say quit — I made a thoughtful, calculated decision to move on from it. Let’s start from the beginning:

WAY BACK WHEN

My very first job out of college was in sales and recruitment.

At the time, I was living in Chicago, working as a mentor to college students, matching them with internships. (The company is called Dream Careers, but was then known as University of Dreams – as you might imagine, I had a hell of a time on sales calls).

style coalition

After a few years, I slowly began making my way into the agency world.

I started in quantitative market research. My client was BP, and – I shit you not – my first day on the job was April 21, 2010 (the morning that followed the infamous Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill).

Market research is a really numbers-oriented industry, so it was here that my blog was born.

I love to write, and I wanted to manifest a much-needed creative outlet and connect with other like-minded people. Though it was more like taking unflattering pictures with a self-timer on a point-and-shoot camera back then.

work

Two years later, I started working in digital/social media marketing.

I can say with 100% certainty that my blog and self-taught social experience got me that position – and every job thereafter – so never discount how hard you work on your hobbies and blogs, my friends. Neva eva.

LIKE BIGGIE SAYS, IT WAS ALL A DREAM

My entire life, I’d dreamt about moving back to New York City. (I spent two months interning here when I was in college.)

While in Chicago, I somehow found a way to travel to-and-from the city every few months. My heart would race a bit faster as Manhattan’s nine-mile skyline grew closer with each flight’s descent — ultimately transforming my dream into a full-blown obsession.

phillip-lim-medium-pashli

In February 2013 (two years ago), I flew in for Fashion Week.

Prior to that, I researched the shit out of a handful of companies that I really wanted to work for. I found someone to contact, reached out, told them I’d be in town and arranged for meetings.

I remember leaving for the airport feeling hopeful, re-energized and ready to continue the hot pursuit of my Manhattan dream. I had left half of what I’d brought with me at Jessica’s apartment, vowing that I’d be back full-time sooner rather than later.

I’d just passed through security and was making my way to the gate when my cell phone rang. It was an unknown 212 area code – I got the job.

freelance-fashion-writers-in-new-york

… And they needed me to start in two weeks.

(Before we move on, I feel compelled to stop here and remind you that if you really, really want something – you can have it. Just put it out there. But be prepared to work like hell for it.)

The next day, I gave my notice at my job in Chicago. A week(ish) later, my apartment was sublet and I was boarding a plane to New York City with a big ass carry-on in one hand and a one-way ticket in the other. (I’d suggest reading that story, too – it’s one of my favorite blog posts.)

top-of-the-rock-new-york

HERE & NOW

After a year at my New York-based agency, I left to pursue a full-time career in business development and blogger recruitment at Glam (now Mode) Media. Given my passions, background and the fact that I’d been a Creator within Glam’s publisher network for nearly two years, it seemed like a natural transition.

Fast forward to a few months ago (on September 30, to be exact), which was my last day as a full-time employee.

Now, you’re probably wondering (1) why and (2) what’s next.

[Sips coffee.]

minnie & emma phone cases

To be completely honest, I didn’t love my job (despite having lots of respect for the company and my colleagues). But, you know, I didn’t hate it either. I was just okay with it.

And in reality, this is where a lot of us find ourselves – content. In relationships and situations that are “just okay.” In jobs that pay the bills (very important) and allow for a glass of wine on the weekend (also important).

But being content scares the shit out of me.

olympus-pen-pro-camera

During the evolution of my life from Chicago to New York, I’ve grown as a person, a working professional and a brand. And sometimes, you’ve just got to peel back your layers.

As I know a lot of you can relate to, blogging and working full-time is extremely taxing. Lots of respect to all of you who continue to do the balancing act every day — whether it’s work, blogging, family or whatever else.

Over (a long) time, I came to realize that if you whole-heartedly believe in your passion and you want it to grow exponentially, you need to invest your attention, time, energy and (a lot of) money into it.

So, here I am. A full-time blogger in some sense, but not really.

cute-work-outfit

Here’s the thing about being your own boss:

Yeah, it’s fun. But the hours are non-stop, the vacation time non-existent and the benefits expensive. Quite frankly, it’s a lot easier to be someone else’s employee. Working for yourself is rewarding, amazing and exhilarating, but hard. Like, really fucking hard. (Sorry, Mom — I’m cussing today.)

… But I knowingly chose to have a 24/7 so that I don’t have to have a nine-to-five.

Blogging-as-a-business is a new(ish) concept to many. Why would you spend so much time on something when there was no guaranteed paycheck? How the hell do you even make a living? (That’s a post for a different day.)

cute shoes to wear to work

(A little disclaimer, too — I’m not advocating for you to quit your job. I’m just sharing my story.)

Now, I know you probably have some questions about how this impacts the direction of my site moving forward, and you might even be wondering about my journey as it relates to your own. I hope these answers provide a bit of clarit:

So, are you a full-time blogger?
Sort of, but I don’t think of it that way. Yes, I have paid partnerships that make sense for corals + cognacs, but I write for other publications (like Glam) and consult for a variety of brands and businesses, too. And know that “blogger” is an all-encompassing term, in many cases meaning writer, photographer, editor, graphic designer, web developer, marketing manager, social media director, accountant and so on.

Do you want to be a full-time blogger?
No.

Why did you quit your job, then?
The lifestyle of being someone else’s full-time employee wasn’t right for me and my life at the time. When the balancing act becomes too much and you don’t have time to move the needle on things that can help take your brand the next level, you have to make a decision. This wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision, though – it was one that manifested over many, many months.

what bloggers really wear in the winter

What is your schedule like?
It’s similar to yours, probably – but some days I’m in a coffee shop; other days I’m at home.

What do you do all day?
Each day is different, really. I spend most of my day writing, editing and creating. Some days are devoted to meeting with my photographer, e-mail answering, brainstorming meetings with brands and meet consulting clients for coffee. And, okay, maybe wine.

outdoor work space in nyc

So, is it worth it?
This is a subjective question, but for me in my life right now – yes. I’m grateful to have the flexibility and creative freedom to think more clearly about what it was I want to do.

Are you going to get another job?
For now, I’m really enjoying the opportunity to explore the flexibility, freedom and challenge that comes with being my own boss. That said, though, I do have a huge passion project in the works – as well as a strong intuition knowing that I’m meant for more.

What do you mean?
You’ll see… Give me a couple of weeks to gather and write my thoughts on that.

Bitch.
I know. Soon!

Will your blog change at all in 2015?
Yes and no. My objective for corals + cognacs has always been authenticity and consistency, so not much will change overall. I’m really enjoying writing about lifestyle-related topics (health, wellness, fitness, living in New York), so those will continue — in greater volume.

What was the hardest part about your transition?
You know, when you dream about quitting to “blog full-time” or whatever else, you often forget about the boring shit you have to do — like invoices, taxes, pitching yourself, dealing with high-maintenance clients and the fact that no one will pay you on time. In addition, no guaranteed income means no guaranteed lifestyle.

I want to do the same thing (eventually). What advice can you share?
Well, for one…

pudge knuckles brooklyn

No, just kidding… But really.

If you want to be taken seriously, you need to treat your blog that way. From design and copy editing down to what you’re saying on social media. Invest your time, stay true to yourself and treat everyone (especially your readers) with respect. If you do this, really cool opportunities and relationships will come from it.

For me, this recently manifested in a full-page feature in Redbook magazine’s December/January issue (below). I’m still pinching myself!

redbook-magazine-feature

What if I don’t know what I want to do with my life? 
Girl, we’re all faking it. Don’t let not knowing where to start get in your way. It’s really easy to feel overwhelmed by possibility, the uncertain and the fear of failure. But you’ll never have everything figured out – just keep going.

Any other general career advice? 
Believe in yourself. Save money. Stop making excuses and get your shit done.

///

Now, guys: Like I said; I’m not challenging you to up and quit your job(s), but I am encouraging you to take a hard look at your life. Are you happy? Fulfilled? Ah-mazing… Teach us!

But if you’re comfortable – and you’re not content with being that comfortable – change that. Instead of trying to predict the future, why not create it?

kate-spade-2015-planner

There’s no time like the present, my friends. And like we’ve talked about – you can do literally anything you want as long as you set your mind to it. Right?

So, there you have it. And here I am. Solo.

Part One.

[To be continued…]

Join the Convo:

  • I love the honesty of this post, thanks so much for sharing your story! I deeply respect the fact that you threw fear to the side to pursue what you knew what was right for you, even if to the outside world it may seem risky or unsafe. Your story is definitely reminding me that the “scary” path is usually the best. Can’t wait to see what comes next!

  • First, CONGRATULATIONS! I believe that besides great content and beautiful photos, your honesty is what makes you a fantastic blogger! Thank you for sharing wonderful stories and the great advice for others, it is very much appreciated! I wish you the best in this venture as I’m sure you’ll continue to be amazing!

  • You are such a talented writer! I consistently look forward to your posts in the AM, and this one was no exception (especially after yesterday’s Instagram teaser…). I’m really excited that you have the opportunity to pursue the things that you really love and do SO WELL. Best to you, Hallie!! And I can’t wait to hear more!

  • YOU GO GIRL.

    • Chris

      That’s the exact same thing that I thought and no other words or longer response could more appropriately say how I feel.

  • A feature in Redbook?! Yay! Congratulations on this exciting new chapter in your life! You’ll kick ass at it! xx

    Eat Pray Wear Love

  • Thank you for sharing your story!! Congrats on the feature and good luck!!
    xo,
    Yaudy
    http://yaudycristinafashionista.blogspot.com/

  • Carla

    This is one of my favorite reads of yours! Congrats on such a big step in your life! It takes a lot of courage to make such a big move! I am so excited to hear more and see what’s next for you!

  • Lindsay Schoonover

    Hi! I can’t remember how I stumbled upon your blog (perhaps on a Google mission for NYC fashion bloggers) but I’ve been reading and following you on Instagram for a bit.

    CONGRATS on taking that big leap of faith! That’s amazing. There’s something warm and inviting about your soul, I’ve got a bit of a blogger crush on you and you seem like the kind of gal I could be friends with. I was a freelancer for various things for a point in my life and I do miss that.

    Hooray for changes in the right direction and following your heart. <3

    • Haaay, girl! Welcome — and thank you for your comment/nice words. : )

      • Well if you ever wanna do a blogger meetup or you have something along those lines… holla!!! 🙂

  • such a beautiful post. if anyone can do it, it’s you! congrats & good luck!

    xo,
    rachel
    http://www.CLEfashionista.com

  • Natalie

    Congrats Hallie! You are always an inspiration and I am so happy to hear you took this leap of faith! Best of luck to you and I look forward to reading whats next!

  • What a timely post! I was just offered my dream job which means I quit my current position and am moving to another state in two weeks (holy shit)!! Love your views on being content vs. following your dreams. Keep it up Hallie!

    • Annie, that’s awesome! What’s the job? Details, please! Endless congrats, girl xxx

  • jmelee1221

    Way to go Hallie!!! Seriously love, love love the honesty. You go girl! You are a true inspiration and I am so happy that you are creating and manifesting your own future. Rock it girl!!!

  • Lisa

    Love this post.
    I remember you telling me you bought a one-way ticket to NYC and you were leaving Chicago. I remember this day like it was yesterday.

    I had been staying at your apartment for a few nights now, eating salads from Pockets and finishing endless amounts of hummus, pretzels, and carrots. I was filled with such a mix of emotions. Seeing you today in NYC – your successes, your love for the city, and how you’ve adapted SO well and SO naturally, I’m beyond exciting for you and what 2015 will bring. Anyone who is afraid to follow their dreams should absolutely relate to this post and know that you can achieve it! Congrats, Hal!!!!!!

    xxoo

    • Laughing out loud. Thank you, Lis! SO EXCITED for POCKETS. Among other things… Wink.

  • This is so inspirational. I’ve decided in life to only do a job that makes me happy. I keep “hoping” for things, but my New Years Resolution is to “make these things happen”. I want to diversify what I do. I can’t stand working for someone else and doing the same (menial) tasks over and over. I want to be independent, and I want to do a lot of different things. I wish you the best. I love your blog!

  • your writing is the best. and i wish you NOTHING but the best and i know you will dominate the shit out of whatever you decide to do! xo

  • A lot of things in my life have come apart. I’ve been getting my life together again and I’m realizing that maybe things came apart so I could see the bigger picture of what I could really do. I am completely out of my comfort zone every day now. I’m wondering if maybe that is the biggest push the world is giving me!

    • Yes, yes yes. Someone said to me recently that you have to be “cracked open like an egg” in order to spill the unnecessary and piece together the best parts of yourself. Acknowledging this is proof that you’re already on your way! x

  • I laugh at people who wonder what full-time bloggers do & don’t consider it a real job. It’s hard work & I can’t even imagine at a full-time level!

    You’ve easily become one of my top 3 favorite bloggers & I love the honesty of your posts. Congrats on the career move- it’s inspiring!

  • Lauren

    Congrats and good luck! I’m in the process of contemplating leaving my very comfortable job to finally take on something that challenges me more and gives a real kick to some career progress. Your post is timely and has provided just that much more inspiration to work a little harder to achieve what I want.

    • Go get ’em, girl! The best advice I can give you is to follow your heart – but in a logical way (which may just mean planning/saving/being patient/etc). x

  • Best of luck to you! And I totally saw you in Redbook!!! 🙂

    • Ha! I’m surprised – I thought for sure my mom bought every copy that was printed. ; )

  • Alyssa of Knee-Highs & Pumpkin Spice

    I found this blog post very inspiring! I can very much relate–being content scares me. If I’m not scared about my next step in life, I’m doing something wrong. I’m looking forward to more posts like this!

    xx, Alyssa
    http://www.kneehighsandpumpkinspice.com/

  • Congratulations on taking a huge step towards finding your true calling (whatever that may be). Most people probably spend more time at their job so it should be something that you are excited and happy to be doing every.single.day. You go, girl!

    Liz @ ShoppingMyCloset.com

  • GA

    So so proud of you, friend. BIG THINGS in 2015! xo

  • I am so proud of you, Hallie! I know this is the right move and I can’t wait to see what you do next!!

  • Get it girl…

  • Love this post, Hallie! You’re one of my biggest blog inspirations, and I truly hope I can’t be as uncomfortable with content as you are. Best of luck in 2015! I’ll be right here with my coffee, reading along!

    xo katie // a touch of teal

  • I recently quit my job and moved to a different city and yesterday I posted my first blog post, and today I woke up terrified. So it’s no accident that I read your post this morning. Thank you so much for continuing to inspire and continuing to do you. Cheers to a great 2015!

  • Congratulations on following your heart and your dreams! Odd & very boring question – what do you do about things that you’d normally get from a full time job, like health insurance?

    all the best! xx

    • Thank you! An equally boring (but necessary) answer: Some people forego it all-together, which obviously isn’t the safest bet. “Cobra” is a very popular option (and one that I’ve used prior to my current situation). It’s kind of expensive and can be difficult to find in-network providers, but it just comes down to the fact that having insurance is a necessary evil for most. If you’re under 26 you can still get on your parents’ insurance, too. I hope that helps!

  • You are so freakin’ amazing girl. I have to admit – I was a bit surprised. What you did was very brave, but at the same time, very awesome. You knew what was right for you, you worked really hard for it, planned it out and then did it girl! I myself am in the process of getting “content” and “comfortable” so to speak. This has been a….let’s say…”interesting” year for me. I’ve learned what I want, what I don’t want and what really makes me happy. Once I am “comfortable” I have big, big plans for this year. Kudos BIG TIME to you for really going for it. I look forward to seeing what this year brings for ya!

    xo, Stephanie
    http://glamslamblog.com

  • Nnenna

    This was a fantastic post and I’m excited about the future of C&C (and your future)! I feel like you’re speaking to me directly and I needed to hear this.

  • I am in love with this blog post! Thank you so much for sharing and giving people, like myself, something inspiring to reach for!

  • I’m in a senior in college. My last semester starts next Monday…which is so weird. But I’m so ready. So ready to get up, get moving and keep making things happen. This post just set me on fire and reaffirmed everything I know in my heart to be true about hardwork, dedication and passion.

    Thanks, Hallie. Thanks.

  • Freckles

    Funny thing just happened, just gave my two weeks notice at work and hopped onto the computer. The first thing I read is this blog post. The timing is perfect and it makes me feel ten times more confident in my decision. I’m not becoming a full time blogger but in the process of a slow realization that I am becoming a mother (13 weeks on Thursday) I started to feel guilty for leaving work for these doctor’s appointments and guilty for work for not being there (which is quite critical working in the radio industry). Having just started there in October and realizing about a couple weeks later that I was pregnant, I thought I could do it. But when it came down to it, I realized I just wasn’t happy.

  • This is a such witty, inspiring and well written post, and I so needed to read it! Thanks for sharing :).

  • What an inspiring story (and journey!), I love that you knew what you wanted from the start and worked towards it gradually.

    http://charmystique.com/

  • Your blog posts are always funny, fun reads and I find myself opening new tabs to go back to some of the old posts in case I missed those. I’m not going to echo what others are probably saying but good luck and heres to hoping your infinite future is a joyous, rewarding and fulfilling one *raises wine glass…..well pepsi cuz I’m at work*

  • Ahhh!!!!!!! First and foremost, congratulations. Out of any of the bloggers I follow, I love your authenticity and how you feel more like a friend than just another face in my feed. I can’t wait to see where the blog goes from here and I wish you nothing but the best.

  • Congratulations Hallie! Thank you so much for taking the time to sit down and write this out for all of us – it is so inspiring to read about your journey and motivates me to take more risks! You are so right in that being content is not necessarily the best possible thing, especially when you know you have more potential. Best of luck in your future endeavors, I know only big things are ahead for you (seriously – you are the most authentic blogger I know!!).

  • Couldn’t love this post anymore. Such great advice and I love that you followed your heart! Excited to follow along on your new adventure!

  • Your story just gave me major chills at my desk at an agency in Chicago 🙂

  • Woo! So excited for you! I can’t wait to follow along on this new adventure. As always, your honesty is so refreshing and always makes me laugh and for that, I thank you. 🙂

  • You’re an amazing human Hallie. This is such an exciting development in your life & I’m so happy for you! xx

  • So excited for your adventure – & beautifully written!

  • Congratulations, Hallie! Thank you so much for sharing this post. Because of you, I feel so much less scared of having an exact plan for after I graduate this spring. You don’t have to have it all figured out. So happy for you!

    Ellen | A Pop of Pink

  • I thought there were rumors circulating about you leaving Mode, thanks for sharing more about that! I’m a social worker, doing my blog part time and being a therapist part time. It’s so completely different but I love both and wouldn’t leave either… for now at least. It sounds like you thought a lot about your decision- I admire you for following your gut!

    I actually just signed on with Mode but not feeling it at all. I got like 2 e-mails in the 3? months I was with them so I’m doubting them and thinking of switching somewhere where i can actually get real opportunities…. but that’s another story!

    http://asequinloveaffair.com

  • Francesca

    This is probably one of the best blog posts I’ve come across x Thank you for sharing your story and for being so truthful about it x I just stumbled upon your blog this morning and I’m so grateful I did x this post came at the right time x

    x Francesca

  • Thank you for sharing your story Hallie! At this point in my life, it was exactly what I needed to read. And you are right, we are all faking it…because I have absolutely no clue what I want to do with my life! But that’s ok, I will follow my heart and know that I will end up exactly where I am supposed to be! So happy for you! 🙂

    XO Kourtney

  • Amy

    Congratulations! That decision takes a lot of guts…and you’ve got em! So excited for you! I love reading your blog daily and look forward to following the next chapter in your journey!

  • I applaud you, Hallie. I made the decision this year to take some of my classes (I’m in high school) next year online so I can spend more time on my YouTube channel. Obviously I can’t just quit and do videos full time, but everything you said was EXACTLY what has been going through my head when I think about it. Love, love, love.
    http://www.youtube.com/sparklesandsuch26

  • Janelle

    This post is so inspiring! Best of luck on your new adventure- I absolutely love reading your blog!

  • Good for you, Hallie!! I think we all feel some of what you mentioned, and it’s awesome and empowering to read your story. Keep up the good work and I can’t wait to follow along with you on your journey!

  • Jessica

    Hallie, congratulations and THANK YOU for this post. I myself made the most terrifying decision to leave my job, and now really decide where and what I want to do to make myself happy – and not just ‘float’ through life, but LIVE it. It is definitely not an easy choice, and can be overwhelming to pinpoint that happiness- but you explained why it is important to follow your dreams and be truly happy. XO and wish you all of the best.

  • I find myself torn at my own life too. Im in school for marketing because of my own blog * which had to take a back seat from my school, work life* i am unhappy in my part time job. I have to keep to keep going but id honestly rather blog. But its really hard for me. I enjoy doing it but my mind just cant get on the creative side with it. (and all that talk in the get off my internets site calling me “special ed etc etc) I really want to do what i love full time but i just dont know if i feel that im ready for that. I think this post is really honest. and wonderful i keep thinking to myself, if you dont blog and make this happen how will it happen?

  • Kamilah

    Incredibly proud of you! Always knew you were a gem…and yes, this blog got you the gig. Love watching you from the sidelines and will keep rooting for your success. Have an incredible year and when I’m in NYC let’s definitely do lunch and wine…my treat. 🙂

  • Hallie! Congrats!! This is so awesome and you just made me so happy reading this! I too left my job just a few months ago and it’s literally been the best decision of my life! It’s scary as shit but I finally feel like the most “me” I’ve ever felt before! I always get so pumped when I read other’s stories so I was really excited to read yours. I wish you all the best and I know you’re going to rock it! You’re one of my favorite reads and I always love following your adventures. I can’t wait to see whats in store next for c+c! I know it’s going to be fab!

    xo!
    Katie

  • A truly inspirational post, you have to free yourself for opportunities. Thanks for sharing!

    http://www.designers-artists.com

  • Wow!! Congratulations Hallie!! I always leave your blog for last to read since I just love your sense of humor. As I was reading this I seriously thought this girl read my mind!! You are a constant inspiration and I can’t wait to see how you make 2015 your b***h!

  • Hallie! This is so amazing. Congrats. I think it is so wonderful that you have been able to do this. I completely understand being content. (Who am I kidding… I HATE my job). But I hope to be able to figure out where I am going in 2015. This post was so inspiring to me. You are such a rock star!

    Nikki
    thefashionablewife.com

  • Amazing post, lady! I quit my job in August of 2013 (wow! I can’t believe it’s been that long) and have been blogging full time since. At the time, I was looking for another job, but nothing spoke to me. I couldn’t be miserable again. So I started working my ass off and it totally paid off. And then in July of 2014 I launched a web design business and a small media agency. Now I’m making about 4x as much as I did at my horrible salaried job. Good things come to those who work their ass of. Cheers to you!!

  • HALLIE! Gaaaaagggghhhhh!!!! Congratulations little lady! I truly believe there is not a more liberating or freeing feeling in the world than what you just did. Aren’t you so excited that someday you get to look back on your life at this very moment and say “Holy Sh*t! I was freaking nuts and awesome?! And AWESOME?!”. Hands down you will be the coolest old lady in the nursing home telling your life story. Is that weird that I think that way? To know that you are living your dream, following your passion and making it happen {especially all by yourself} is something that can never be taken away from you. You know you can do it, which means you will be successful in life forever. It’s happening and we are so happy we get to cheer you on. Congrats again on building your empire and to not having to rely on that branch. Xoxo -Nicole

  • You seriously are AHMAZZING!!! I laughed the whole way through your post. Your so vibrant and energetic that I can’t wait to read more. You should totally write a book! I would be first in line to buy it! Your simply fantastic! Cant wait to see what’s in store for this amazing blog of yours!

  • Dianne

    Congrats! You deserve it. Thanks for being so inspiring- reading this came at a good time for me

  • Just found your site and I think your story is so impressive and after quitting my job in 2013 I can definitely relate to all the scary parts and that is is so nice working for yourself, but there are definitely a lot of aspects that make working for a big corporation easier like benefits. So exciting seeing how your life changed throughout the years and looking forward to part 2.

    xoDale
    http://www.savvyspice.com

  • Congrats!! What a huge and exciting leap for you. I gave the full-time blogging thing a try for six months. Looking back now I realize it wasn’t the right time for me, but I totally agree that the 24/7 job is much more my thing than the drudge work of 9-5! Can’t wait to see what amazing things you cook up in the weeks and months ahead. – Katy

  • Today was the first time I’ve seen your blog, and I’m glad I picked a good one to come in on. Your life is fearless so I secretly think of you as my new spirit animal. Congratulations on finding your voice and trusting your instincts – it’s a hard thing to do but you’re killin’ em girl! Excited to see what you have in store next. With Love, From Sarah

  • Jean

    Thank you so very much for sharing! I’m inspired, energized, and just really excited by and about your story and your example. I’m looking forward to what you create next.

  • My friend sent me this post, and it really struck a cord with me. Your words are very timely and I wanted to thank you for opening your heart up and being honest! Super inspirational!

  • I am so incredibly proud and jealous of you at the same time… lol! Congrats on this amazing step in your life. I’ve been following you since you lived in Chicago and I think I speak for everyone when I say THANK YOU for letting us along for the ride! It’s been amazing to see how far you’ve come! You’re truly an inspiration!

  • Lauren

    Good Lord you are FIERCE. Keep kicking ass, Hals. So proud of you! xo :-*

  • Thanks for sharing yet again, a fabulous post. I just wanted to let you know how amazing and inspirational you are. I love reading all of your truthful and genuine advice. You are such an amazing person with a hilarious and authentic point of view. I am proud and confident you will continue to do amazing things. Keep it up girl!

  • Seriously, I love this. Thanks for being real about your transition. I’m making some big (and scary!) changes in my life as well and this really encouraged me to stay on the path I’m heading down! Some days I’m like, “Holy crap, am I making the right decision?” But I’ll read posts like this and realize that I make me sure and remind me to keep working hard. I’m so happy for you and wish you the best on your new adventure!

  • Yasmina

    The new year grind has set me back a bit on catching up on my reading material but I was very moved by this post. First off – you are my spirit animal! Seldom do I get read a post and feel like I am having a conversation with someone I know. Happiness and content are two very different things that shape relationships/careers/lives very differently. It took me years to realize I was content and not happy with a job … it wasn’t until I was “faking it” in a completely different industry that I realized I was actually happy! On a side note, my heart still flutters every time I visit NYC! As much as I love Massachusetts (Masshole through and through) – NYC is a magical city of life, action and that je ne sais quoi that just needs to be experienced. Major props and best wishes to you going forward being a BOSS!

  • Meagan

    Congratulations on going after what you want, girl! Being your own boss is difficult, but so rewarding! I love working for myself, but there are times I wish there was someone telling me what to do (like get up and get to the office by before 9… ooops!)
    -Meg
    http://www.smalltownsisters.blogspot.com

  • Judy

    SO exciting and inspirational! Thank you and good luck! Congrats on making it to this point in your life!

  • This is such a wonderful post! Congrats one your decision 🙂 I’m a full time blogger, I didn’t want to at first but lost 2 jobs as a PR consultant because the companies I worked for shut down. There was I, did some freelancing and found that I love blogging so much and my husband said I should go for it. I never had the courage to do it before although I wanted it and now I was suddenly ‘forced’ into it. And though my blog still HAS to grow immensely I LOVE what I do. Kirsten xx

    http://www.thelifbissue.com

  • You continue to inspire me every day, Hallie! Congrats on following your heart and what you want. You’re going to do great things and I can’t wait to follow you along your new journey!

    <3 Justine

  • Wow, a little late, but thank you for sharing! Its so nice hearing about someone else’s tough decisions as I feel like I’m going through something similar currently where i’m looking to change things round so thank you for all your words up here, they’ve helped me a great deal!

    and so exciting for you! I love this blog and can’t wait to see it change and adapt over the next couple of months/year! congratulations!!!

    Jess

  • I love this! And I’m really glad I found your blog. I love your writing style. Hoping to make a big change myself. Excited to read more about how you turn your blog into sponsorships and money, even just a little. I am still new to this, but want more! Cheers to you, girl!

    • I’m glad you found it too, Megan. Thanks for the note! Good luck on your impending change. Lots more to come ’round here, too! x

  • That’s exciting! Going out on your own is an adventure to say the least. It’s been almost two years now since I left my full time job and it’s been really a roller coaster. There’s times it’s been really f*cking hard, really amazing, mundane, stressful, exhilarating…really all things. It’s pushed me to grow and learn which for me is the best/hardest part. I’ve learned so much more about myself and I feel more engaged with my life overall as I’m carving the path. I’m excited to see what’s to come for you!

    xx
    Becca

  • I am so happy you wrote this post, and although I don’t comment on your blog all the time, I read it a lot. Lately I have been feeling really unsatisfied in many areas of life and I recently wrote in a post that this year I want to step outside of my comfort zone. I have been content in my work lately and just like you, being content scares me. I don’t want to be content. I want to BE scared about everything I’m doing because the moments in life I have allowed myself to do the “risky” “scary” thing, even though it probably isn’t very risky or scary at all, but to me it is, I have learned SO much and gotten SO much more out of life. I really, really, really respect your decision, It clearly was the best decision for you and wish you all the best as a sort-of full-time blogger 🙂

  • Hi Hallie! I’ve really enjoyed getting to know you through your blog. I just started my first attempt at an accessories blog (because jewelry is what makes me tingle) and I have been so inspired by your work. Not to mention – I lived in NYC for about 3 years pursuing music, and reading your love letters to the city gives my heartstrings a tug. So lovely.

    Thanks for sharing your experiences and I will continue to follow along!

  • Melissa Good

    I can’t even begin to tell you how much this post hits home for me! This post couldn’t have come at a better time! Thank you, thank you. thank you for sharing!

  • Jen

    So happy I found your blog, which is gorgeous by the way! Love all of your writings & thank you for keeping it real:-) I look forward to all of your posts. Much love!

  • Girl. Way to tell it like it is!

  • I really loved this post- it was so honest that it was refreshing to read 🙂

