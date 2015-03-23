You can never go wrong with boyfriend jeans and a grey knit…

… And if this censored tee isn’t a sartorial metaphor for my life, I don’t know what is.

I’m back in town after a few days in the Bahamas with my family, and let me tell you: One should never go straight from rapid city living to an island in the Caribbean.

I know, that sounds super bratty (especially with winter’s unwelcome lingering on the East Coast), but what I mean is: The change in pace is like going from 0-to-60 in a matter of seconds — only the reverse of that. I practically had whiplash stepping off the plane!

Once adjusted, however, it was amazing to spend a few days offline (and in the sun). This girl is practically transparent!

The best part about leaving New York City is coming home to it…. At least, that’s my sentiment as I’m writing today’s post on the plane ride home.

Let’s re-visit this conversation in an hour or two when I’ve felt a stranger’s breath on my neck during a packed subway commute, or when I come home and collapse in my tiny, expensive studio apartment stacked atop 100 others into the sky.

Come to think of it, living in this city is kind of like an urban Hunger Games.

… Ah, well.

There’s no place like New York (F#*!ing) City.

*In this post:

Censored t-shirt: c/o Cynthia Rowley (similar here and here)

Moto jacket: Joie (sold out, similar here)

Distressed denim: One Teaspoon (similar here)

Blush pumps: Loeffler Randall ‘Remy’ (similar/less expensive here)

Handbag: 3.1 Phillip Lim medium Pashli satchel

Lipstick: NARS velvet matte lip pencil in ‘Never Say Never’

Nail Polish: Essie ‘Muchi Muchi’ (more pinks here)

* Shop the trend : graphic t-shirts

Lydia Hudgens Photography