June 22, 2015 · beauty

Everyday Curls Hair Tutorial

I’ve been wanting to create an everyday curls hair tutorial for awhile now, so I’m really excited to share that I finally got around to shooting one last week.

everyday-curls-tutorial

I wear my hair in loose waves almost everyday, and I’ve gotten the process down to such a science that it only takes me around seven minutes total to do my hair….

Seriously.

Before we get into it, let me preface this by saying: The most important part of your everyday hair routine is having the right products. If you’re using the right creams, sprays and styling tools, even your “bad hair day” won’t look as such.

///

Now, here’s the before.

before and after hair tutorial

I know.

This is what mah weave looks like when I’m fresh out of the shower after a quick blow dry. Not great, right?

living-proof-hair-products-review

I’ve been a Living Proof convert for a few years now, so I’m really excited that they’ve asked me to partner up in producing this post. Their products are sulfate-free, silicone-free and oil-free. Plus, they’re safe for colored or chemically treated hair. Simply said, it’s a line where there’s truly something for everyone.

hair-curling-tutorial

Today’s tutorial (my everyday curly hair routine) is centric to Living Proof’s perfect-for-summer No Frizz collection. There’s shampoo, conditioner, styling spray — the works. Though my absolute favorite, can’t-live-without-it item from the collection is the Humidity Shield (it blocks lit-er-ally 100% of those humidity effects), but we’ll get to that.

///

So that said, let’s get to step one:

everyday-curls-hair-tutorial

Typically, I start by separating the top portion of my hair, pinning it up and focusing on the longest layer first. I didn’t today since I forgot a clip — and I actually don’t usually have to, since my hair is so thin/fine.

jose-eber-wand-hair-tutorial

Start anywhere on your head you’d like by separating a small, one-inch section from you head. Wrap it around the wand away from your face. Curl it three or four times around the wand — not too tight — for looser-looking, tousled waves. I’ve been using this Jose Eber curling wand for about two years now. It’s the best!

curling-your-hair-tutorial

Keep your hair wrapped here for a few seconds, then release the curl. I like to hold each coil in the palm of my hand for a few seconds until it cools, which helps set each of the curls.

Grab another small section and curl this one toward your face.

how-to-curl-your-hair-with-a-wand

Continue curling in this pattern (alternating directions) around your head until you’ve curled your longest layers.

how-to-curl-your-hair-with-a-curling-wand

Now, un-pin your top layer (if it’s pinned — again, mine usually isn’t) and begin to curl those pieces in the same fashion. Remember to hold each curl in the palm of your hand until it has a few seconds to cool.

///

Now, for the last and most crucial step: The finishing spray.

living-proof-no-frizz

To give your curls some longevity, blast ’em with a generous amount of Living Proof’s NoFrizz Humidity Shield.

This product quite literally repels all effects of humidity and weightlessly eliminates friction, so it’s a total post-shower essential for us city girls. Has anyone else tried it? If so, do you swear by it, too?

spraying-hair

Unlike a lot of finishing or holding sprays, this one doesn’t leave your hair stiff and sticky. It’s brushable — and by that, I mean it allows for movement while also keeping your curls in-tact– and most importantly, frizz-free.

A little bit goes a long way with this game-changer, but I tend to add an extra blast since I’m always on-the-go (and on that subway — holy humid).

living proof nofrizz humidity spray

After you’ve sprayed your hair with the Humidity Shield and your curls have set, brush out the ends (and ONLY the ends) for an undone look — the messier, the better.

hairbrush video tutorial

///

So, there you have it. Simple, right?

curling-wand-video-tutorial

Start with the right tools, curl your hair in alternating directions, and make sure you’re using a frizz-free finishing spray. Easy!

hair-before-and-after-gif

If you have questions, feel free to leave ’em in the comments below.

In the meantime, you can click here to check out more of Living Proof’s No Frizz line (and if I were to recommend one product to you beyond the mini starter kit, it’d be the Humidity Shield).

living-proof-humidity-shield-review

///

Lydia Hudgens Photography

Thanks (again) to Living Proof for partnering on this post!

Join the Convo:

  • Such a quick and easy way to do your hair, love it! Thanks for sharing, will def give it a try!
    http://ladydianaspearls.com

  • I love your hair. I’ll have to try this.

    • Thank you, Cathleen! So happy to finally post this tutorial. Let me know if you have any questions!

  • I’ve been LOVING the humidity shield. Seriously awesome!

  • I’ve been stalking Living Proof for a while, since I’ve been using Bumble & Bumble forever. The heat is killing my hair so I have to try this!

  • Pretty curls! And I LOVE Living Proof!

    Her Heartland Soul
    http://herheartlandsoul.com

  • Where was this when I needed it over the weekend!? It got close to 100 here in Kansas City and the humidity levels were out of this world. You look gorgeous and the tutorial is perfect!

  • Your hair is GORGEOUS! Thanks for sharing how you get those iconic curls!

  • LOVE this look on you girl! And I am a HUGE Living Proff fan so I am totes down to add some of these to my collection!

    xx,
    Lauren
    FashionablyLo

  • Love love love this post, Hallie! Living Proof is amazing but I’ve yet to try the Humidity Shield – I think this calls for a lunch break trip to Sephora today.

    xo- Justine

  • I love Living Proof! Their thickening cream is literally THE best for someone like me (and you it sounds) who has finer hair. Love. It.

    Also, I love all of the gifs! <3

    • The thickening cream was the first LP product I tried — it was my “gateway drug” to the brand, shall we say : )

  • bri

    i’ve been meaning to try living proof and i think you’ve convinced me! hair products are always such a crap shoot so it’s nice to hear that this works well for you. i have the same hair routine as you so i’m looking forward to checking it out! although my hair is crazy thick so we’ll see how that goes 😉

    • Honestly, this is the only brand that consistently works in volumizing my hair (and in keeping it frizz-free) — I love it!

  • I just learned how to curl my hair with a curling iron but this humidity isn’t doing it any favors…I’ve been looking for something like the Humidity Shield so definitely going to give it a try!

  • Christina

    Your hair looks awesome, and, umm, the Humidity Shield sounds amazing! I’ve used their Prime Style Extender (a sample from Sephora) which I enjoyed, but haven’t branched out to their other products yet. Their curl line sounds intriguing!

    • I haven’t tried the curl line — just No Frizz and the Thickening line, which I also swear by!

      • Christina

        Oh I know, I was just saying because of my curls! I’ll let you know what I think if I do try it! Do you have a specific product you’d recommend by them for creating volume at the roots?

  • Your hair looks perfect! I love Living Proof (especially their Perfect Hair Day line) and will have to try that spray next! Humidity has been a killer this summer so far, so I need that 🙂

  • This is such a great tutorial post! (Love the GIFs) 😉

    Xx Taylor
    lightscameracatwalk.com

  • This is so helpful, thank you! I have to try Living Proof!

  • I’ve been wanting to try the LP line – it’s just SO expensive!

    • Try the starter kit! Then see if you like it enough to purchase full-size. The way I consider it is that your hair is an accessory you wear EVERY day, you know? It’s okay to splurge a little on that (in my opinion). : )

  • This humidity has been horrible for my hair, so definitely hoping to try that humidity spray!!

    Lauren
    http://oliverstwistblog.com

  • Lisa

    Loving these moving photos!!!

  • This reminds me so much of my hair routine, but I haven’t tried the Living Proof Humidity Shield. That one is definitely going on my shopping list! I have had the worst luck with anti-frizz products, but if you say this one works I’m totally down to try it! Your hair looks so cute in those wavy curls!! -N xo
    goldentoempire.com

  • Cute!! Love the gifs! And a 7-minute hair style sounds right up my alley!

  • Seriously awesome tutorial! I especially love the gifs!

    Xo Ally

    http://www.allysoninwonderland.com

  • Gorgeous! I just recently discovered the humidity shield and LOVE it!!

  • I love Living Proof products. Their perfect hair day styling cream is the best!

  • I wrote about humidity shield today as well–it is the BEST! Although nothing could help my hair during NYC’s insane weather yesterday…

    http://comfortablycasey.com/2015/06/24/consider-living-proof-humidity-shield/

  • Nnenna

    Your hair looks gorgeous and the humidity shield sounds like something I need to try! The humidity here is no joke!

