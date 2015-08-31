It’s back on the grind after a weekend for the record books…

Last night, I was walking home from a friend’s and I got to thinking: Do you ever pay attention to the natural flows of your life?

I think we can all relate to this, but one thing I’m constantly striving for in all areas is balance — whether it’s with work, blog, working out or just in general. And while I haven’t quite mastered the art of remaining balanced 100% of the time, I’m constantly working at it.

Or better yet, I’ve just learned to let go and embrace it.

We’ve talked a bit about this, but I’ve been really enjoying more of an offline life this summer. On the one hand, it really teaches you to be present — but it has resulted in a bit of writer’s block. And by writer’s block, I mean (crazy fun) late nights and (rather awful) subsequent hangovers.

Awhile back, a friend and fellow blogger — Hilary Rushford — taught me the notion of creating seasons for our lives. For example: Some seasons, you may be really into in your work, your blog or another hobby. You stay in, channel your focus and work, work, work.

In another, your priorities shift to people and places — being social, saying yes, going out more, and so on. (Clearly, I’m currently in the latter — which I’ve noticed tends to coincide with warm weathered months.)

This mindset has really helped alleviate work-related guilt and any stress toward feeling overwhelmed by the expectations I project onto myself — like putting up a blog post five times per week, or answering every. single. e-mail.

You’re nodding, yes? Do you think the notion of seasons is relevant to your lifestyle?

I mean, after all: It’s all too often that we put aside our own personal needs to prioritize our jobs and careers, isn’t it? While work is certainly a big — and important — part of our lives, it shouldn’t be all of it.

For now, I’m in a season of living. A season of not digitally enslaving myself. Of carving out time to make good memories — not (always) good choices…

But don’t worry — as August comes to an end and summer starts to wind down, I’m getting back into the habit to posting more frequently and robustly.

While I have certainly missed sharing stories on the blog and connecting with you guys on a regular basis (though we do that daily on Instagram and Snapchat — @coralsncognacs), I know in my happy heart that I’ve been focusing my time in the right place.

… After all, living your life will only inspire your work.

Iron & Honey Photography