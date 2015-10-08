 Advice from a fitness instructor: Where to shop for workout gear
October 8, 2015 · fitness, shopping

Advice from a Fitness Instructor: Where to Buy Workout Clothes

Over the past few weeks — and after last month’s post on ways that being a fitness instructor has changed my life, especially — I’ve received a few requests to blog about where I shop for workout gear.

I’d intended to publish this last week, but wow — I had no idea just how much I had to share!

Today, we’ll talk three categories: Tops, bottoms & sports bras. I break it down into a handful of categories: By item and by brand/store. So regardless of what your “issues” are when shopping (high-waist? full-coverage? trendy? affordable?), there’s a little something here for everyone.


Let’s get to it:

IN GENERAL

In most cases, I tend to shop for workout gear on either Nordstrom or Zappos, since shipping and returns are free — even if I’m shopping for name-brands like adidas, Nike and Under Armour. But if I’m looking for something more specific, here’s where I go:

//// BY BRAND

  • Old Navy is your best bet for affordable, colorful basics. But you knew that!
  • Nordstrom is where I go for name-brands, like Nike, Zella and Under Armour. They have so many options — plus, their free shipping/returns policy can’t be beat!
  • Shopbop has a really extensive activewear section, but I mostly buy from two brands here: Spiritual Gangster and Zara Terez. The latter makes really awesome workout leggings. I love her quirky designs — I mean, how good is this emoji pair?
  • Carbon38 is more of a boutique-type of online store (read: a bit more expensive), but the selection is expertly curated. Think unique, high-end looking tops with quirky quotes and capris and pants that are sure to turn heads. This is where you want to go for that “where did you get that?!” reaction from people.
  • Lululemon: While most of my Lulu clothes are SoulCycle-branded, I love their energy bras and high-waisted leggings. I check their sale section on a weekly basis.
  • Private Party is one of my favorite brands, but I purchase most of their stuff on Shopbop. While you can shop their website directly, orders take up to two weeks to ship and are all final.
  • six:02: You may not have heard of six:02 (yet), but consider them Footlocker’s little stylish sister. They have everything from Refinery29-approved workout leggings to lots of name-brand styles on sale. They have free shipping, too, so you can shop without guilt!
  • Soul-Cycle.com: Branded Soul gear is a huge part of my workout wardrobe. I buy most of my items in the studio, but they’re also available online. (Did you hear about their warehouse sale in NYC this weekend?)
  • 6pm.com is great if you’re a bargain-hunter (aren’t we all) and don’t mind spending a bit of time browsing. They’re basically Zappos’s little sister sale site — and they carry everything from Nike and beyond at a steep discount.

//// BY ITEM

Tops

For me, I don’t like to spend a ton of money on workout tops. I sweat a lot and I tend to go through these fairly frequently as a result.

At the moment, my favorite riding combo is Nike’s ‘Elstika’ t-back tank top, worn with this awesome mesh sports bra (which I bought in three colors — red, black and white). There’s also a great plus-size option in the tank.

Here’s what’s up:

YOU NEED… To not spend a fortune. 
Go with… any from Old Navy ($8+). Hands down. In particular, I like the ‘burnout’ racer-back tops, shown above.

YOU NEED… Super cute, catchy options that double as conversation-starters. 
Go with… Carbon38. They have cute tanks with fun sayings like “Champagne Campaign” and “Rose All Day” ($52), but also really fun mesh detailing ($65), too. Spiritual Gangster has a lot of great options, too.

YOU NEED… Clothes that get the job done. Breathable, athletic, done. 
Go with… Anything with a “dri-fit” technology.”. Nike’s Pro Hypercool Tank is great — and on sale over at six:02 ($25).

*Scroll & click the images below to shop:

Leggings

Ah, spandex. Yoga pants in public! It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?

In the glory days of athleisure, we need our workout leggings to double as actual apparel for errands, brunch (duh) and the like, so the biggest thing is to make sure they’re versatile, comfortable and — know you, not see-through.

For SoulCycle especially, I have everything from emoji-printed capris to plain black, high-rise leggings. Spandex pants are my daily uniform, after all.

Most of us probably want the same things — high-waist/control top leggings that aren’t see-through. Am I right?

Luckily, we have lots of options:

YOU NEED… Leggings that aren’t sweat-through or see-through.
Go with… Anything that’s s blend of polyester and spandex. Stay away from cotton!

YOU NEED… Trendy leggings that are cute enough to wear out after your workout.
Go with… Mesh paneled compression leggings, $30; or Zella’s ‘Live In’ leggings, $64. If you’re able to stretch your budget to $70+, Carbon38 is your best bet — so many options, like vibrant prints, cropped with cut-out detailing, leather and the like! Oh, and you can’t forget Zara Terez’s Emoji capris, $78.

YOU NEED… High-waist/control-top leggings.
Go with… Any of these — including ONZIE’s printed high-rise leggings ($69) or Zella’s ‘Live In’ leggings ($48), a Nordstrom exclusive. My favorite is a classic black pair of Nike’s Legend 2.0 Poly Pants ($68). Lululemon always gets the job done, too!

YOU NEED… Plus sizes.
Go with… The selection at Nordstrom or Old Navy. Zella makes a really cute printed pair (on sale)! This Hard Tail pair ($104) is freakin’ adorable, too.

YOU NEED… Yoga pants. Straight up.
Go with… Old Navy striped leggings, $20; or the selection at Carbon38 if you can stretch that budget. Namastay!

*Scroll & click the images below to shop:

Sports bras

Generally speaking, I know what works for me in the sports bra department. I’m a 34C and my go-to is usually Nike’s compression sports bra series. I also love to wear this mesh sports bra if I’m wearing a tank or going for more of a “look.” It fits true-to-size (so I purchased a 34) and I have it in three colors!

Out of all the athletic items I own — including shoes — this bra is what I get the most compliments on.

Specifically speaking: For running, SoulCycle or other cardio, I wear Nike’s classic Pro sports bra. For yoga, barre or other low-impact exercises, I like Nike’s pro ‘Indy’ bra. The Pro classic also comes in a padded option, and here is a similar, great option if you’re 36+ D or DD. If you’re good with lighter support (/are on more of a budget), I’d recommend Old Navy’s selection.

Okay, so:

YOU NEED… Better coverage/more support (like me).
Go with… Nike Pro sports bra, $30 or b.tempted mesh sports bra, $36

YOU NEED… Lighter support
Go with… Nike ‘Indy’ bra, $45; or b.tempted mesh sports bra, $36

YOU NEED… Higher coverage (closer to your neckline).
Go with… Old Navy high support racer-back bra, $20

YOU NEED… Something sexy/fun. 
Go with… ONZIE’s chic strappy-back bra, $48; or Lululemon’s “Free to Be” and “Energy” bras ($42+)

(Literally, just go with this b.tempted mesh sports bra. In every color. I’m telling you!)

*Scroll & click the images below to shop:

That’s it for today, but do let me know what I missed/what questions and concerns you have about buying workout gear (using Twitter or the comment section, below). If you liked this post and would like more that are like it, please let me know, too!

In the next week or two — by request — I’ll get more specific on where I shop for outdoor activewear, including temperature-control leggings, vest, shoes and so on.

Happy shopping, fitness friends! Now let’s put your new gear in action with me at SoulCycle.

Lydia Hudgens Photography

Join the Convo:

  • I love this post – so helpful to have tips from an expert! I’m partial to Old Navy workout gear, but I’ve been needing more supportive sports bras since all mine are old & really stretched out. So I will definitely be taking your suggestions – thank you for this!!

    http://www.pennypincherfashion.com

  • Amanda

    I’ve been looking for this kind of information – thanks for sharing! As a recommendation for any girls with DD+ bra sizes (32G here), STRONGLY recommend the Anita International ‘Extreme Control’ Sports Bra from Nordstrom – pricey, but if need something for high impact sports/running and without underwire (uncomfortable!), this really gets the job done: http://shop.nordstrom.com/s/anita-international-extreme-control-sports-bra-d-cup-up/4110552?origin=keywordsearch-personalizedsort&contextualcategoryid=2375500&fashionColor=&resultback=300

  • I just had a baby and can’t wait to get back in the workout game with some new gear! Thanks for all of these great suggestions.

  • Samhita

    I am surprised Lululemon is missing from your round up!! I am an avid lulu follower and find that their stuff (while expensive) is very high quality. I just recently got into Old Navy, and I completely agree with you in terms of tops! They have them for such a good deal!!

    • We must have just crossed paths — I just added a note about their energy bras and high-waisted leggings! Most of my Lulu gear is Soul-branded (purchased in the studio), so it slipped my mind to add them separately. Thanks!

  • Meagan

  • You’ve been inspiring me to do better on my workouts, I’m now getting up at 5:45 (as frequently as I can) and going to barre3 classes. I hope one day we get a Soul Cycle near us too!

    Xo Ally

    http://www.allysoninwonderland.com

    • Hell yeah, Ally! I hope so too — and in the meantime, come visit Chi-town!

  • Thank you so much for making this blog post!!!

    As a reader, it’s so nice to know that our comments and requests are really considered. I’ve been waiting for this post for a few weeks and I can’t wait to do some activewear shopping soon 🙂

    • I love taking post suggestions. : ) Thank you for being patient, lady!

  • Lisa

    Love this post! Always looking for cute and affordable workout gear!

  • Anna

    This post makes me so excited! I ride horses, so I’m ALWAYS looking for good workout gear to go with my boring full seat breeches. Thank you!

  • I love love love Old Navy workout gear, but have to admit that Target has some really great affordable options as well. I’ve been wearing their sports bras and compression leggings for years!

    http://www.Legal-Steals.com

    • Oh, good call! Thanks for mentioning! I don’t own any of their workout gear, but I do know they carry Champion, which I’ve worn in the past (in the sports bra department).

  • Good picks!
    xo,
    Melissa
    MissyOnMadison.com

  • This. Post. Thank you so much for putting together an extensive review of workout wear! I love that you’ve broken down each section into fitness wear needs – I’m obsessed with some of these after-workout-wear leggings that you’ve pulled. Can’t wait to read the next installment!

    xx Larisa @ weheartbeauty.com

  • I love Lulu Soul Cycle gear! The cutest!

    Her Heartland Soul
    http://herheartlandsoul.com

  • Jillian

    Love love love this post! I’m always looking for new activewear, ESPECIALLY since becoming addicted to SoulCycle this August! SoulCycle clothes are becoming a favorite of mine and I just scored big time at the warehouse sale today! I also really love Fabletics! Their clothes are some of the comfiest activewear I own and such fun patterns! Really loving how your blog has evolved since becoming a SoulCycle instructor. It’s too on my bookmark list! 🙂

  • Jaime

    Awesome suggestions! Thank you! Have you ever tried sweaty Betty workout gear? I’ve been to their store once in NYC, but did not buy anything. If so, what do you recommend from them?

  • Just got the Nike Elstika tank- can’t wait to wear it! Glad to hear you are liking it! I really need to try out Old Navy- you always have cute activewear from them and I spend way too much at Lulu!
    Boston Chic Party

  • What a cute workout outfit!
    xx
    Mademoiselle Coconath
    http://mllecoconath.com

  • As a 36DD/DDD depending on brand, I can say that sports bras are damn near impossible to find for high impact workouts like running and Zumba. Under Armour’s Women’s Armour Bra 2.0 is the best I’ve found to control the bounce. I have to have adjustable straps and a hook and eye back to get the right fit. Herroom.com is another great resource for hard to find brands and sizes!

  • East Coast Appetite

    Yes, I was waiting for this post! And another vote for the VSX Knockout Bra for high-impact stuff. And I’m obsessed with my Old Navy mesh-panel compression crops at the moment and planning to order them in tall sizes (prayer hands emoji).

  • Michelle

    I too wear the spandex almost everyday and have tried many many brands. Nike and Lululemon are always great but I have to point out the Victoria’s Secret VSX apparel. My two favorite items are 1. The Ultimate by Victorias Secret Sport Bra (I am busty, 38DD and it’s amazing and supportive and can be worn as a regular bra or a racerback) and 2. The Knockout by Victorias Secret High-rise Capri or Tights. They are more supportive than even Lululemon pants!

  • Mary Kate

    LOVE this post. Thank you for the variety of sections under each clothing type — I especially love your consideration for wearing activewear for brunch and other places, which for me will be class!

  • THANKYOUTHANKYOUTHANKYOU for the pants recommendations. I feel like I’ve tried so many different brands, and none of them are quite right. I’m going to check out Zella next.

  • Pingback: CALIA by Carrie Underwood Clothing Review (with Photos)()

  • After my maternity i have obtain my body weight, but now it’s time to create over and look fit as i before .As these all clothing motivate me to look hot and fit .

  • Gabrielle

    This Nike’s sports bra looks so gorgeous in photos here! I bought my classic black Adidas bra at gjsportland (http://www.gjsportland.com/apparel/for-women/tee-tank/), now I think the time has come to look for a new one! Any recommendations ladies where to look for high-quality sports bras?

  • Jzmwain

    Yoga is my favor fitness exercise.Your Yoga pants in the article is attracted. It is hard to find the budget and fashion women Yoga clothes.You are good at discovering fashion.I found the Gearbest women Yoga clothes is fashion and its price is good.What is your idea?

