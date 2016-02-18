 Four Habits for a Healthier You - Among Other Things
February 18, 2016 · fitness, lifestyle, miscellaneous

Four Habits for a Healthier You

I’m really not one to make New Year’s resolutions, but any type of significant change in life kinda forces you into developing certain (better) habits – whether it’s rooted in your career, family or health.

real-good-juice-smoothie-bar-chicago

I’ve touched on this a bit, but my new teaching schedule at SoulCycle requires me to teach 13-19 classes each week. As a result, two things have drastically changed: My sleep schedule and my diet.

These habits go hand-in-hand for me as they’re both are crucial to keeping energy levels up and making my body run, well, the way that it should.

So, that being said, today I wanted to talk about the four habits I’ve been getting into since the start of the New Year:

// EAT REAL FOOD.

A huge part of this is simply making more meals at home, so I’ve been much more disciplined in going to the grocery store.

real-good-juice-co-smoothies-in-chicago

(… And my favorite smoothie bar, Real Good Juice Co.)

Guys: If losing weight is one of your goals – this is the way to achieve it. Fitness is important, yes, but at the end of the day you can’t out-exercise a bad diet.

If there’s interest from you guys, I’m happy to expand on this more in a separate blog post. Just let me know by commenting below.

cute headphones, frends layla

///

// PRACTICE (MORE) GRATITUDE. 

Whether we like it or not, our lives are really dependent on external forces. When’s the last time you opened up Facebook and something you saw shifted your entire mood?

I, too, can be the queen of comparison (never a good thing), and no matter how self-motivated or driven you are, outside opinions are constantly influencing our lives.

pink-heart-wall-in-chicago

This practice has become a bit more intuitive to me by being able to see people have their own physical and mental transformations through fitness.

Ultimately, it comes down to this: Being someone who exudes grace and gratitude turns your life into a two-way street.

So, if you think about it, you can create your reality. Put out what you want more of in the world and it will come back to you ten-fold… Or said another way, quit wasting your mental energy on stupid shit.

balyage-highlights-chicago-salon

///

// SAY NO. PERIOD.

Managing your own workload is really hard – especially if you’re the ambitious type. (You’re nodding, aren’t you?)

But, you know, saying no is essential — and to clarify, let’s all agree that “no” is a full sentence. None of this “No, I’m sorry, I just…”

Quit it.

blanket-scarf-from-asos-zara

I heard a quote the other day and it’s so true – life is like a gas-burning stove, you can’t have all four burners on high.

Everyone has limits, and being able to know yours (and stick to your guns) is integral to maintaining them – and your mental health, as a result.

Life is too short to be spent making lists and shit, you guys.

asos-blanket-scarf-from-zara

///

// GET MORE SLEEP. 

… Last but certainly not least.

Being a small business owner is amazing, but truth-be-told: We tend to not sleep very much. Lovely ladies who work full-time and manage their blogs – I know you feel me on this.

black friday cyber monday online sales

More often than not, I teach late in the afternoon/evening – and then again early the next morning. Most days since the beginning of the year, I’m up before 6 a.m. As a result, sleep (or lack thereof) has become a bit of a concern for me. You know those nights where you look at the clock and you’re like, “Okay, if I fall asleep right now, I’ll be able to get six hours of sleep.”

The worst, no?

///

My “sweet spot” for a good night’s sleep – the amount I need to wake up feeling actually refreshed – is seven hours. Knowing this about yourself is a good gauge/way to get yourself into a sleeping pattern.

They say it takes 28 days to form a habit – and truly restorative sleep is one of the main habits I’ve been consciously working to create. But on those occasional nights when I know tossing, turning and sleeplessness is inevitable for me, I’ve been taking ZzzQuil, an over-the-counter sleep-aid you can find at the grocery store of pharmacy (from the makers of Vick’s).

zzzquil sleep aid review

Basically, it’s a non-habit forming solution that helps you snooze soundly and wake up refreshed… I usually fall asleep within 30 minutes of taking it (and to note, I do not use it regularly).

If you want to give ZzzQuil or any of Vick’s other products a try, click here and grab a couponFor more tips on Bringing Your Best (a campaign I’ve been participating in on behalf of ZzzQuil), check out the blog posts from these gals:

The Balanced Blonde | Bows & Sequins |  Lauren Kay Sims | Video

zzzquil sleep aid

///

Photos by Hallie Wilson & Iron & Honey

Thanks to Vick’s & ZzzQuil for partnering on this post

Join the Convo:

  • Get more sleep, get more sleep. I keep telling myself this but geez is it my lifelong struggle! It makes such a difference in your day to day life but with blogging it’s so hard.

    Xo Ally
    http://www.allysoninwonderland.com

  • joanna

    I’m definitely interested in a post about diet! I was actually going to search your blog to see if you had previously posted recommendations. I’m especially curious about what you eat pre/post-workout as well as the best snacks! I feel like that’s where I’m lacking…

    Thanks in advance!!! (also, love your blog!)

  • Caitlin

    Great post Hallie! Would love a more in-depth post on a “real food” diet (sounds so ridiculous and obvious right?!) Also, “quit wasting your mental energy on stupid shit.” = brilliant! ha.

  • Caroline

    Love this post and your blog! Would LOVE a post on your diet – 2 soul classes a week wipe me out so I can only imagine 13-19 and the energy needed! One of my goals of 2016 is being healthier and fitter and you seem to have it down! You go girl!

  • Brenna

    I would love a food diary post or even just a post about your go to meals and food in general!

  • Great post – I would love to hear more about eating habits (I am THE worst when it comes to eating, ugh.)

    Pink Champagne Problems

  • I love your blog and I always like these little advice posts (I would definitely like to see you expand on your first point of making meals at home!). I do have to say though I was disappointed to reach the end and see the partnership with Zzzquil. It just doesn’t seem to jive with your brand as I see it and it made the entire post seem disingenuous to me. I know you are typically very gracious when receiving feedback so I just wanted to put in my 2 cents. Love what you typically do here (:

  • I would love to hear more about your eating habit changes- that stuff fascinates me!

  • Great tips! I think sleep is so so important! I actually just published a post on how to make your bedroom more relaxing and sleep friendly! Would love for you to check it out! http://www.erincusackblog.com/4-things-youre-doing-wrong-in-the-bedroom/

  • Pingback: Post-Marathon Endorphin Highs Are REAL! | The Balanced Blonde()

  • Robin

    I adore your fitness/health posts and would love to see you expand more on cooking at home!

  • I’m someone who needs 8 hours sleep every night AT A MINIMUM to be able to function the next day. Sometimes I wish I could run on less sleep and have more time for work and study, but I’ve learned to embrace it. I find that using a sleep tracking app has really helped me to stick to a sleep schedule and feel refreshed every morning.

    That Twenty Something

  • Pingback: weekly vibes // volume thirteen - musings over mochas()

  • Thanks for the tips! I think the best, and hardest one to follow is saying “no.” Definitely something I need to put more effort into doing more often!

    https://midwestmeanderings.wordpress.com/

  • Maggie Kosciolek

    I would love a post on your food ideas, diet choices as well! Also would be fun to do a day in the life of post!

  • I have NO CLUE how you can do 13-18 classes a week and still blog… and have energy to do anything but sleep! I would love to see a post on what you eat for your energy levels. Love your posts, always keeping it real, Hallie!

    emily
    http://www.deltachic.com

  • Pingback: This Week's Links - 702 Park Project()

  • Love these tips!

    If I don’t have 8 hours, I realllyyyyyy just am not as happy as a human – HA. I can totally tell and it’s nice for me because I can identify it, and try to fix it. It’s a practice to get your body in a rhythm and listening to it is key.
    Gratitude is everything. Period!

    Last a diet and eating post would be awesome! I can imagine it’s challenging for you especially since you are working out so much more – to manage eating.

    Would love that!

    Happy Sunday babe!
    xo
    Krista
    http://www.hundredblog.com

  • Alyssa

    I would definitely be interested in a post about dieting.

  • Great tips! I think most people know they need to improve these areas, but they’re also the easiest to neglect. I definitely need to work on getting more sleep. I love the quote about the gas stove though – so true! — SC at http://www.samanthachic.com

  • I love how you incorporated the practice of gratitude as one of your four habits. As I strive to lead a more mindful life (meditation, practicing gratitude, etc) I have noticed that my energy and productivity levels are soaring! Thoroughly enjoyed this post, Hallie!

    XO
    http://karishmaruparel.com/blog/

  • Pingback: Link Love, Vol. 89 - corals + cognacs()

  • Pingback: An Unmissable Moment - Among Other Things()

  • Pingback: My Weight Loss Success Story: How I Lost 30 Pounds()

  • Pingback: Follow your nose to a happier life - LOOKbook Today()

Back to Top