It’s An Addiction, TBH

So I imagine that it’s apparent by now, but I have a bodysuit addiction. Straight up.

… A black bodysuit addiction, to be exact.

Upon extensive research (much to my wallet’s dismay), I’ve found that bodysuits come in all shapes, sizes and styles — long sleeve, halter, even backless. If you’e never worn one before, I’m tell you — try it. They smooth, like, everything…

Everything.

I went on a bit of a bodysuit shopping spree at last week.

While I (admittedly) returned most of what I got (the joys of free shipping and returns), I found two that I really loved: this one (in today’s post) and this one. And you know I already have this one that I wear regularly.

*Click to shop similar bodysuits:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Now, a note about the pants — these have to be the most comfortable pants I own. (Found ’em on Zappos — did you know they carry J BRAND denim? Yaaas!) They’re made up of a cotton and lyocell blend, which is why they feel so stretchy.

I love the color, too — very on-trend for spring. (I’m having a slate grey everything moment.) They pair well with the blush-colored clutch, don’t you think?

Are you on board with bodysuits just yet?

If wearing a bra is a concern of yours, I’d suggest the bodysuit I’m wearing or this off-the-shoulder style — you can still make it work!

* IN THIS POST :

Clothing

Black bodysuit: Topshop (also have this style)

Grey denim: J Brand via Zappos

Blush-colored clutch: Loeffler Randall via Zappos

Lace-up heels: Topshop (old, more lace-up styles here)

Sunglasses: Celine

Gold cuff: Cartier

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Beauty

Hair styling: Living Proof’s No Frizz collection (get the introductory kit here)

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Natural’

Lipstick: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Rikugien’ (one of my faves for everyday)

Mascara: bareMinerals volumizing mascara

Eyeliner: Mac Liquidlast eyeliner

*Click to shop:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

///

Iron & Honey Photography