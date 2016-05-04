It’s An Addiction, TBH

So I imagine that it’s apparent by now, but I have a bodysuit addiction. Straight up.
… A black bodysuit addiction, to be exact.
Upon extensive research (much to my wallet’s dismay), I’ve found that bodysuits come in all shapes, sizes and styles — long sleeve, halter, even backless. If you’e never worn one before, I’m tell you — try it. They smooth, like, everything…
Everything.
I went on a bit of a bodysuit shopping spree at last week.
While I (admittedly) returned most of what I got (the joys of free shipping and returns), I found two that I really loved: this one (in today’s post) and this one. And you know I already have this one that I wear regularly.
Now, a note about the pants — these have to be the most comfortable pants I own. (Found ’em on Zappos — did you know they carry J BRAND denim? Yaaas!) They’re made up of a cotton and lyocell blend, which is why they feel so stretchy.
I love the color, too — very on-trend for spring. (I’m having a slate grey everything moment.) They pair well with the blush-colored clutch, don’t you think?
Are you on board with bodysuits just yet?
If wearing a bra is a concern of yours, I’d suggest the bodysuit I’m wearing or this off-the-shoulder style — you can still make it work!
*IN THIS POST:
Clothing
Black bodysuit: Topshop (also have this style)
Grey denim: J Brand via Zappos
Blush-colored clutch: Loeffler Randall via Zappos
Lace-up heels: Topshop (old, more lace-up styles here)
Sunglasses: Celine
Gold cuff: Cartier
Beauty
Hair styling: Living Proof’s No Frizz collection (get the introductory kit here)
Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Natural’
Lipstick: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Rikugien’ (one of my faves for everyday)
Mascara: bareMinerals volumizing mascara
Eyeliner: Mac Liquidlast eyeliner
