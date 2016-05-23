A note on… Resisting Change

There’s been a lot of change happening lately. Relationships, friendships, careers — you name it.
A little food for thought this morning…
Although this tends to be the norm with the turn of the seasons, no?
I read this quote the other day and I’ve been thinking about it non-stop/talking about it a lot in my SoulCycle classes as of late… That is to say:
We tend to resist change when we focus on what we have to give up rather than what we have to gain.
Such a simple concept, really. Right?
This goes in all facets of life — exercise (some days, working out sucks) diet and weight loss (giving up food), relationships (the comfort of familiarity) and so on… And really, all it takes is a little shift in perspective. To re-focus on the gain.
A new season is a great excuse to start fresh with a clean slate — Monday morning especially — so here’s to saying a few overdue goodbye’s in order to bring on a handful of beautiful hello’s.
Have a great week!
*IN THIS POST:
Striped dress: Old Navy (comes in lots of colors/patterns)
Block heels: Sole Society (more styles here, similar here)
Faux snakeskin clutch: Old Navy
*Click to shop:
///
Join the Convo:
Pingback: Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 23 - Among Other Things()