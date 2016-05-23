 A note on... Resisting Change - Among Other Things
A note on… Resisting Change

There’s been a lot of change happening lately. Relationships, friendships, careers — you name it.

A little food for thought this morning…

I don’t know about you guys, but to put it simply: There’s been a lot happening lately. Just, like, a lot happening. You know? Relationships, friendships, careers — you name it. Lots of change.

Although this tends to be the norm with the turn of the seasons, no?

I read this quote the other day and I’ve been thinking about it non-stop/talking about it a lot in my SoulCycle classes as of late… That is to say:

We tend to resist change when we focus on what we have to give up rather than what we have to gain. 

Such a simple concept, really. Right?

This goes in all facets of life — exercise (some days, working out sucks) diet and weight loss (giving up food), relationships (the comfort of familiarity) and so on… And really, all it takes is a little shift in perspective. To re-focus on the gain.

A new season is a great excuse to start fresh with a clean slate — Monday morning especially — so here’s to saying a few overdue goodbye’s in order to bring on a handful of beautiful hello’s. 

Have a great week!

*IN THIS POST:

Striped dress: Old Navy (comes in lots of colors/patterns)
Block heels: Sole Society (more styles here, similar here)
Faux snakeskin clutch: Old Navy

*Click to shop:

Iron & Honey Photography

Join the Convo:

  • I love this look on you!

  • You’re so right. I feel like so many things are changing around me as well! I love this look 🙂

    xo Megan, Lush to Blush

  • Great way to think about thinks- so much of the time we think of the things we “should” cut out of our lives or lament change, when in fact we can choose to focus on the things we can ADD to our lives and what things will bring. Needed this today, thanks Hallie!

  • Just sent this to my sisters 🙂 Meditating on this idea today. I also read this post from Elizabeth on Saturday and I think it’s in line with what you’re saying here.

    https://www.instagram.com/p/BFsRvUPORfV/?taken-by=beautybets

  • So true. People are naturally risk-averse, I think, so they get obsessed with what they could lose versus what they could win! Here’s to a summer of *good* changes 🙂

  • Meagan

    What a fun dress! Love!
    -Meg
    http://www.smalltownsisters.blogspot.com

  • Couldn’t agree with that quote more! I think I also hate change because I’m too caught up on what I’m losing, rather than focusing on what’s to come in the future!

    Lauren
    http://oliverstwistblog.com

  • Love it Hallie! Sometimes it’s the simplest concepts that are the hardest!

  • Totally agree to your message today! No matter what’s going on, saying good bye will always be hard, but we must welcome the change! Happy Monday 🙂

    Arwa
    http://www.arwalulu.com/

  • Damn – had to read that one twice. LOVE it.
    I think about that with food, HA. typical.
    But seriously, all there is to gain if I eat well, follow a better diet….etc
    Rather than what I have to GIVE up.
    Love this! Thank you babe.
    xoxo
    Krista
    http://www.hundredblog.com

  • Bethany

    Love that quote- thank you! I am moving soon and have been feeling like there is a lot I’m giving up, but in reality, I’m gaining a lot. Thanks for the new perspective. 🙂

  • Beautifully put! I’m going through some of the biggest changes of my life.. but it’s exciting. Finally I’m able to be ok with not knowing what comes next. Now I’ve just been enjoying the ride. Cheers to you and your new adventures 😉

    Love, Lindsey
    http://thenomisniche.com/

  • Kara

    I love the quote!! So great to remember!

    Kara
    http://www.everydayk.com

