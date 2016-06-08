June 8, 2016 · lifestyle, travel

Don’t Be That Guy

So, before we move on from the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic (more photos throughout today’s post), I’ve got to tell you guys about the total psycho that was on my flight to New York last weekend.

aerial view of nyc central park from above

Story time!

To recap:

I left Chicago late last Friday after teaching my usual SoulCycle class… My flight wasn’t until 10 p.m., and since it was the last one out it wasn’t full.

view of the sunset from an airplane

I boarded with the first group (gotta love those Business Class upgrades, though), and a pretty-looking lady with some seriously killer style sits down in the single aisle seat next to me.

The flight boards one by one, when all of a sudden I see a frustrated-looking, middle-aged man flanked between me and said pretty-looking lady. (I was in the seat across the aisle from her.) All of a sudden — despite having my over-the-ear headphones on — I hear him start raising his voice.

Chill, homie. He is pissed about something. (Ah, New York. I miss it!)

cynthia-rowley-shirt

“Sir!” He yells — YELLS — to the flight attendants, 10 rows up; “Someone is unauthorized to be sitting my seat! Please HELP.”

Lol, wait. Da fuq? Is a grown ass man seriously yelling about this?

“Huh? Oh, me? Sorry,” the woman said nicely, glancing down at her ticket. Wrong seat — easy mistake, right? “You could have just asked me to move.”

I found myself nodding from the other side of the aisle. She’s right, you know.

“Uh, no. I don’t know you! And you know what? I didn’t ask you to sit in my f–king seat.”

Wait, what?

He’s still shouting. And now he’s caused quite the scene. Clearly, this guy must be from New York. (No offense intended, here – I used to live in Manhattan and I know how, uh, intense, some people can be.)

“Asshole,” someone murmurs. “F—k you!” is his retort.

nyc-t-shirt-cynthia-rowley

… Guys, I couldn’t even make this shit up. Why is it that some people get kicked off planes for shit and not others?

I couldn’t stop staring at him the entire flight. Truly.

Around 30 minutes later, we’re airborne at last and they’re serving cocktails, so obvs I order (my second) glass of wine. (“Red or white, that’s it” were my options, in case you were wondering.)

//

Now, back to the asshole sitting next to me. Guess what he had to drink?

Coffee. Three of them, to be exact — with three creamers in each. Trés. He also asks for a bottle of water and instructs the flight attendant “not to open it” out of his eyesight.

I. Shit. You. Not. I should add that it’s 10:56 p.m. – I’m typing this as it’s happening because I don’t want to forget a single detail of it.

Right as I don’t think it his behavior can get any better, he pulls out his computer. I expect him to start looking at porn or stocks or something super macho and Wall Street-y, right? No. He pulls up the… Are you ready for it?

cynthia-rowley-nyc-t-shirt

KATY PERRY MOVIE.

The fucking Katy Perry documentary.

WHAT.

I can’t. I’m done.

//

All right, so.

Moral of the post: Don’t be that guy. Don’t be a dick. Our world would be a whole lot better if we could all be just a little bit nicer to one another, don’t you think? Kindness doesn’t cost a damn thing.

Oh, and here are some photos of the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic that I eventually made it to the next morning.

It ended up being a really wonderful weekend… I miss New York, but to be totally honest, I’m really happy feel at home in Chicago — and with my fellow Midwesterners.

veuve polo match nacho libre veuve clicquot rose at a party veuve clicquot summer party in nyc veuve clicquot vip rosé garden seating area at polo match

Images via W Magazine

Happy Wednesday!

Join the Convo:

  • Wow what a douche. He’s got a ton of bad karma coming his way.

  • Well, this post just made my day..

  • Omg dying. That is hilarious. And disturbing. I’d be obsessed the whole flight.
    Also- gorgeous pics!

  • I’m laughing (you really do have a way with words and storytelling) but really, it’s not funny. It’s quite sad and embarrassing. He should not have been allowed to stay on that flight.

  • Lee

    Wow that’s so crazy!! I was on a flight once with an A-hole. The attendant asked if there was going to be a problem during the flight and if she needed to get the Captain! We all applauded her for standing up to him and he sunk in his seat and said no problem. haha
    xo, Lee
    http://www.wineandcouture.com

  • OMG… I’m sorry, but that behavior is straight up coo-coo bananas (as my 5 year old would say!), even for NYC! The state of travel these days brings out the best, as well as the worst in people. You just might have been lucky enough to sit next to the “WORST!” Literally. Makes me feel badly for those airline employees who have to deal with this sh*t EVERY. SINGLE. DAY.

    Glad you made it to the other side and have a great story to tell!

  • I honestly busted out laughing OUT LOUD when you said he was watching the Katy Perry doc! So utterly ridiculous, but at least it makes for a great story!

  • kara

    That story of that crazy guy is all too common. I have been a flight attendant for just about 10 years and you would cringe at the way one human treats another.

  • Melissa

    I’m standing on line waiting on my bus home reading this… The bit about Katy Perry made me laugh out loud. Seriously? Wow. Glad he settled down LOL

  • I laughed at loud at my desk reading this…what a d-bag! All he had to do was ask her to check her seat assignment; not a big deal. The Katy Perry movie was just the icing on his crazy cake! I’m glad you had fun on your quick trip; I’ve always wanted to go to the Veuve Polo Classic.

  • This story is EPIC, Hallie. I can’t imagine sitting next to him! Your photos are beautiful! So great to catch up with you. Hopefully I’ll get to see you more in Chicago and not just in New York!

  • Oh my gosh I’m dying!! There are definitely some interesting people in the world!
    xo, Syd
    anchoredinthesouth.com

  • Omg that ending made me LOL, you can’t make this stuff up sometimes!

    Laura | Laura Aime Vous

  • this story absolutely made my day!! haha so happy you had an amazing weekend in nyc (disregarding that crazy person haha)!

    xo
    allie

    pretaprovost.com

  • omg, what a dbag! I had a similar situation on a Metra out to the burbs from Chicago… I was saving the seats that my friend and her daughter had sat in before they ran to the bathroom on the train. He was awful about it, even though they were coming right back and there was room everywhere on the Metra. I ended up telling him he didn’t have to be such a douche, and all the men around me cheered me on. Haha! But your story did crack me up! Katy Perry?! WTH! Lol. Also, my mean man was carrying a paint bucket?! Lord only knows…

  • Elena

    Wow what an asshole!!! Hilarious story-telling per usual. Thanks for sharing!

    Xoxo, Elena Michelle
    http://Www.anewyorkloveaffair.com

  • OMG this is actually too funny. That Katy Perry movie part… wtf! So crazy!

  • Damn sometimes you just need Katy Perry to calm your nerves ya know?! LOL
    love this story man.
    xo
    Krista
    http://www.hundredblog.com

  • Pingback: Party in the Back - corals + cognacs()

  • Pingback: Holiday Gift Guide: Give Experiences, Not Things - Among Other Things()

Back to Top