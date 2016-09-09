What a Sports Injury Taught Me This Week

It’s been kind of weird week on my end, so I thought I’d do a little writing in lieu of our weekly link love series today.

I realize I haven’t had a chance to share all that much with you guys over the past few days, and I love our “coffee talks!”

Earlier this week, I found out that I have tendonitis in my left wrist and elbow.

It’s not super serious, thankfully, but it’s been this dull pain that’s bothered me for months and I’ve sorta just… Ignored it. (Naturally, my physical therapist took 10 seconds to diagnose it.)

Today’s post isn’t really about tendonitis, though, so even if you don’t think you can relate, I’m willing to bet you can…

Let’s back up:

Setbacks really suck. Regardless of how they translate in your life at the moment — work, blog, a relationship, exercise and so on.

It’s almost like they slowly creep up on you, too. Nothing major, just a bit of pain or discomfort or a nagging feeling that something is off.

“It’s nothing,” you think to yourself. No big. Right?

That’s what I’ve been doing with this annoying ass pain in my arm.

So on Monday of this week, I finally met with my Physical Therapist.

“Yeah, you have tendonitis,” she said. Like, instantly.

… Fuck. Okay.

//

I mean, I guess that’s to be expected: I work out and teach at SoulCycle anywhere from 15-20 hours a week, which is why my upper body, back and shoulders don’t have the mobility that they should… Or in other words, I’m tight as a mother f’er. As a result, I’ve been overcompensating in my wrists, which is how it happened. (Mainly in yoga, ironically, which I thought was helping my mobility.)

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem all that serious, but what she said next really got my attention:

If you don’t take care of yourself, you’re going to risk doing some permanent damage.

Whoa, gut check.

//

I’ve been thinking about that concept a lot this week.

As an added layer to this weird physical sensation I’ve been experiencing, I haven’t felt super inspired lately (as we discussed in this post about how to get out of a rut).

It happens, right? I guess I’ve just… Well, I’ve been busy. Way too much multi-tasking going on over here.

Somewhere along the way, this idea of “busy” has become a strange, even sought-after social status symbol. It’s like we romanticize the idea. Safe to assume many of us have humble-bragged about how “swamped” we always are, no?

Admittedly, I’m very guilty of this. I’m a multi-tasker to a fault. And not in a good way.

I blog and teach full-time (yes, teaching fitness is a full-time job). I’ve forgotten to each lunch on more than one occasion and I’m the worst at adding task-after-task to my to-do list. Personally, I do this because I thought that working myself to the bone (quite literally, in my case) would make me more… um, successful? I guess?

Sound familiar?

This week has been a big lesson for me on the personal front: That is to say, learning to say no. For me, that’s been in the form of not multitasking and — unfortunately — not going to yoga. For now.

//

Yes, of course busyness can translate to success; but I’ve also learned that it can equate to exhaustion, distractions and if you’re not careful, health problems.

Be honest: How much do you actually take care of yourself? I mean, like, really put forth an effort into caring for y-o-u?

I am not asking how many items are on your Get Shit Done list, nor am I wondering how many e-mails are in your inbox. (Any guesses as to mine? LOL)

For many of us, the lines between work and home are blurred. We’re glued to our many different devices, we’re obsessed with planners and lists and so-on and so forth and honestly I think it all just ends up sapping our ability to be present and form actual human connections that we crave.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

This weekend — right now — make some time to take care of yourself. Carving out time to do nothing doesn’t mean you’re falling behind. Find the delicate balance of saying “no” to things so you can say “yes” to yourself. (You’re a lot more than a list-making machine, you know.)

You are a result of what (and who) you let permeate your life on a day-to-day basis. Sometimes, you don’t even realize it, but too much can build up (body immobility, in my physical case), which will make other things suffering in return (my joints/wrists).

//

Log off. Power down. Laugh. And drink up.

Love you, mean it. x H

…And in case you’re wondering about that tendonitis (thank you!), don’t worry: With a little icing, a lot of Advil and some physical therapy, it’s been very manageable thus far. I’ll keep you posted.

* In this post :

Black tank: Nike ‘Elevate’ racerback tank

Sports bra: Nike Pro padded sports bra (comes in three colors)

Leggings: Nike Pro ‘Legendary’ high-waisted tights

Sneakers: Nike Free TR Fit shoes (comes in lots of colors)

Click to shop:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

//

Nolis Anderson Photography for Nike Chicago