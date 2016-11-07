Monday Musings: It’s Your Memories That Matter

Sharing another little “snack bite” of Sunday night inspiration (or Monday morning motivation, depending on when you’re tuning in) to kick off your week.

Damn, what a weekend.

… Or really, what a week. Celebrating the World Series, seeing one of my absolute favorite artists in concert (Jai Wolf — his music just makes you move) and. (Side-bar, but I love doing that. Anyone else?)

Let’s back-track for a minute:

In the past week or so, I’ve been out and about a lot to watch and celebrate the World Series. Chicago was seriously just alive — and it still very much is. More than 5 million people rallied together downtown for the parade on Friday morning. It was insane!

Photo: AP / Kiichiro Sato

//

A lot of people were asking me why the hell I’d root for the Chicago in the World Series when I’m originally from Cleveland, Ohio (the other team playing), and my answer is/was simple, really.

I love my hometown, but through and through, I’m an experiences person.

So quite simply, I wanted to be here experiencing my city hyped over having its first championship baseball title in more than 70 years.

Isn’t it the best when you and everyone around you is in super high spirits?

We work ourselves so hard. Like, too damn hard. Do you ever feel like get so busy making a living that it prevents you the ability to make a life?

Sure, a girl’s gotta pay the bills, but here’s the thing: Ultimately, money can be replenished (over time, maybe, but I digress). Your experiences can’t.

You can always make more money. You’ll always feel like you should be working more. And if you’re like me, you’ll (likely) never get to inbox zero.

(Where we watched Game 7: Happy Camper)

//

To clarify, real quick: I’m not saying you shouldn’t treat yourself to a little retail therapy (or Friday night in) every once in a while. I know how good it feels to give yourself a little self-love over a new pair of shoes or late night dinner delivery after a stressful week.

This is just something I’ve learned about myself in the past year especially: I’m always happiest when I’m in the moment. I’m crazy about creating a memory bank of great stories. I’m very content in embracing moment-to-moment experiences.

(It’s hard not to love late nights that turn into early mornings.)

//



Regardless of how you choose to spend your time, it’s gonna pass by… Quickly. Do you notice how each year seems to speed by quicker than the last? (Seriously, though… How are we less than two months away from 2017?)

So if I was sharing a page in my book with you tonight (slash this morning), I’d encourage you to think about adopting this mindset a bit:

Say yes. Try new shit. Collect experiences. Be able to say “I’m so glad I was there.” Gather stories to tell, not stuff to show. And ultimately, don’t get so busy making a living that you for get to make a life.

Work to live, but don’t live to work — and don’t you dare feel guilty about the latter (like we talked about a few weeks ago).

Underneath it all, it’s your memories that matter.

Here’s a song I thought you’d like, too. It’s my favorite song by the artist I saw in concert on Saturday night (though hard to choose). Now hit play, scroll up and re-read.

… What a week, indeed. And here’s to another ahead.

In the meantime, let’s find some time to rest, hydrate, stretch soak in a salt bath and fill that bod with lots of nutrients. #TiredbutHappy

///