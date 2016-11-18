November 18, 2016 · blogging, lifestyle

corals + cognacs: The End of an Era

All right… Here we go.

best-places-to-take-engagement-photos-in-chicago-on-the-lake-with-the-skyline

I’m just going to come out and get it off my chest — but let me explain, okay?

After today, there will be no more corals + cognacs.
  corals-+-cognacs

Holy shit. Weight lifted.

Don’t worry, I’m not done blogging, I’m just letting go of corals and re-branding. I’m not going anywhere – I’m staying in Chicago and I’ll still be here (on the Internet), but my blog and brand are getting a little facelift. A big facelift, actually. The site is getting an entirely different look… So, yay!

Okay, now let me explain to you how and why this is happening:

More than anything else, I want to tell you up-front: The blog’s content will be the same in many regards, but it will be much more easily accessible for you based on what you’re searching for — be it fashion advice, inspiration, fitness tips and so on.

Moving forward, you won’t have to do anything. Even if you go to coralsandcognacs.com, you’ll be automatically re-directed to the new site… (But I hope you can break that habit soon, ha!) My social media isn’t changing, either.

I’ll walk you through the name change and content pieces in a bit, but let’s take a little trip down memory lane first-and-foremost.

Damn. I’m so excited, you guys!

corals and cognacs wearing a lovers friends LA striped off-the-shoulder dress and sole society straw tote bag

corals + cognacs: A Look Back

Here’s the back-story of corals, if you don’t know:

Nearly six years ago, I was in a marketing research job (aka working in Microsoft Excel all damn day). Years prior in, I went to school for journalism and I’ve always been the right-brain type, so I longed for some sort of a creative outlet.

So, I started a blog. I went through a handful of “working titles,” before I settled on corals + cognacs – the colors. And it was only because I liked the way it sounded. (I’m a big fan of alliteration in writing.)

My first few posts were so awful. Like, so awful.(Seriously, please don’t go searching for them. LOL!) But you’ve got to start somewhere – that’s how you grow. Here were some of the old logos I created for myself — the first one in Microsoft Word.

 

cropped-logo.jpg cropped-corals-and-cognacs1.jpg cropped-Untitled-1.jpg
PageLines- coralsandcognacs.png

//

Back then, I’d use a digital camera to shoot my outfit photos.

Like, you guys: I’d find a ledge to put it on, set the self timer and run five feet away. Rinse and repeat. It was so not legit! (Yes, everyone looked at me like I was fucking nuts.)

I never in my wildest dreams imagined that a little hobby blog would grow into a business that’d I’d actually be able to support myself with — and more importantly, a community of awesome, inspired women.

carrie bradshaw stoop in nyc

Back then, though, that’s all most blogs were: Hobbies. Little escapes from reality. Blogging wasn’t yet an industry — but then, social media happened, and things changed. Quickly.

Over the past six years, corals + cognacs has grown and changed and shed lots of layers in the process. We’ve gone through a lot of late nights, broken heels, strong coffees, wasted money, unpaid partnerships and so on… But it’s been so worth it for what we’ve built together. Really worth it.

lifestyle-bloggers-in-new-york

To date, my life has changed. No doubt.

I’ve evolved as a person, a professional and everything in between. My interests have grown far beyond fashion due to a handful of very significant life events – that I’ve been pretty blessed to go through with you guys. Of the most notable (and in order)…

top-of-the-rock-new-york

As I’ve evolved, my content has too – as you know. Rather than just doing outfit posts, I started writing from more of a narrative perspective, with a focus on storytelling.

Remember our trips to Fashion Week? Or the time Jess and I got stranded in Puerto Rico?

Those were the BEST!

And thankfully, it seemed that you guys thought so too.

So I committed to expanding my content by sharing more about my life. And we got to know each other through some pretty personal experiences, too… Like:

yoga-in-the-park-nyc

We’ve gotten to know each other really well through this little platform, corals + cognacs… I’m really grateful for that.

You guys were with me when I moved to New York, when I didn’t make it through SoulCycle auditions (the first time), when I struggled through hating my corporate job and even (terrifyingly) when I relocated back to Chicago.

All along, you’ve been growing right along side me.

Thank you – so much.

dog-walker-nyc

So, earlier this year, I decided that it’s time to “grow up a bit,” turn the page and start a fresh chapter — and I hope you’ll continue to come along for the ride.

//

Over the last six month (yes, six months), you might have noticed that blog content has been on the lighter side. I’ve been pretty up-front about that with you, I think, but what I haven’t told you is that I’ve been quietly working on a massive re-design and re-brand.

It’s time for corals to evolve, too.

how to blog full-time, chicago lifestyle bloggers, best chicago blogs,

Introducing: The Next Chapter

After today, there is no more corals + cognacs.

Later this afternoon, I’m thrilled to be launching and introducing you to my brand and new website design: Among Other Things.

corals + cognacs Among Other Things Blog
(Sigh. Another weight lifted!)

I decided on “Among Other Things” with you guys in mind.

The new name feels more “grown up,” and more importantly — all-encompassing of the things I want you to come to my site for: Advice, wellness, style, stories, self-care, nutrition, fitness… All musings and conversations that you can relate to, learn or draw inspiration from.

Logistically, not much is changing. The site will be prettier to look at, for one – a lot prettier. It will be easier to navigate so that, ultimately, you’ll have a much easier time finding all of the content that you want to be reading, seeing and sharing.

Among Other Things (AOT) will feature the important pillars of my life (which are all things that you and I have in common): Fashion, fitness, wellness, dating, career stuff and travel… Among Other Things. (See what I did there?)

club-monaco-felt-fedora-and-topshop-blazer-for-work

Now that my team and I have wrapped up the design and development of the site (I’ll introduce you to them later!), I’ve had a chance to get back to producing content. And it feels so damn good to get back to the basics of what I love about blogging – sharing stories with you guys.

The best thing about my corals + cognacs is the community we’ve created, and that’s not going anywhere.

(As a side-note, half the time when I see people in public, they’ll call me “corals + cognacs” instead of Hallie, LOL! I’m fine with that – so feel free to continue doing so.)

chicago blogger hallie wilson wearing an off the shoulder striped dress from lovers friends LA revolve clothing

WHAT’S TO COME

So cheers, guys. To new beginnings, continued growth and even more stories to share.

I hope you’ll continue to join me for the journey – and I hope you’ll take a moment to share your thoughts, suggestions and feedback in an effort to help me make this site a better daily destination for you.

Thank you endlessly for your continued support and love. It means the world to me.

All right. Love you, mean it.

Happy Friday,
Hallie x

nyc blogger collaboration

//

… To be continued.

Join the Convo:

  • Congratulations Hallie! Looking forward to your new site!

  • I called it! And I cannot wait to see your new online home. Congrats on the rebrand 🙂

  • Congratulations, Hallie! I am so excited for you and Among Other Things. Your content, design, personality are amazing and keep me coming back. Thank you for being you and sharing this corner of the internet with us ( your community)

    The photo of you and Jess is awesome!

    • You’re so sweet, Tracy. Appreciate your comment so much! Hope you have an awesome weekend + can’t wait to share the new site with you (all). x

  • Congratulations!

    This is awesome and I can’t wait to continue learning from you!! (But the start of this did scare me a bit lol)

    • Thank you Kari! A bit of a dramatic intro, I admit… Couldn’t help myself. LoL!

  • Yesss!!! SO exciting, Hallie! This is going to be so great and I can’t wait to see what you do with the new site. Also, this Friday launch time better coincide with some celebratory cocktails tonight 🙂 Cheersss!

    • Girl, duh. It coincided with some celebratory cocktails last night, too, which is why my post was up a bit later than I’d intended today. Haha! (Just kidding… Partially.) It took me forever to write this one. Nervous to tell you guys!)

      Appreciate your comment, lovely lady! Have a good weekend. x

  • How exciting, Hallie! It’s always great to keep things true to where you feel at in life, and the blog growing with you as well. Congratulations on the rebrand and all the hard work behind the scenes the past few months to make it happen– I know that couldn’t have been easy with keeping c+c up and soulcycle!

  • Rachel

    Congratulations! I was worried you were going to say no more blogging in general… Glad to hear you’ll still be around!

  • Mateo

    Congrats! I am so proud of you and i can’t wait to see what the future has in store!

  • Congratulations, Hallie! So excited for this new chapter and what seems like an expansion of (really awesome) content. And honestly- wasn’t sure what to expect after reading the intro, so I’m super glad (and relieved) that you’re not leaving the blogging world!! Congrats again, and hopefully now that the news is revealed, you can sit back and celebrate for a little! XO, Nicole

  • Lori

    So exciting! Can’t wait to see the re-design (the new name is so clever). I love that your blog is growing up with you 🙂

  • woohoo! congrats girlfriend! recently rebranded too – long overdue and feels so much better! we grow up and our blogs do too! excited to follow along on this next chapter!

    kiley
    http://www.finestthing.com

  • I was really scared you were going to announce you were quitting blogging!! I’m one of those daily reader, non-commenting types, but your blog has truly been one of my favorites to read over the last few years. You have a realness and a way of storytelling that is kind of rare, but greatly appreciated. Looking forward to this next chapter and wishing you all the best on your relaunch!

  • So excited for you!

  • Phew! I was really hoping you and your hilarious stories weren’t going anywhere. I’m looking forward to adding Among Other Things to my daily routine. Congratulations on the new chapter.

  • So, so excited for your new journey! I’ve been following your blog for several years, and am elated that you’re not going anywhere, but rather evolving into something that’s better for you! Can’t wait to read all of your new content and see the new site design – congratulations, Hallie!

    Lauren
    http://oliverstwistblog.com

  • I LOVE THIS. So excited to see what the next era will bring <3

  • Congrats on the rebrand, Hallie! I had a feeling this was coming and I’m so excited to see the new site up and running. Your content rocks and I’ve really enjoyed following along with your journey the past few years. Keep up the GREAT work 🙂

  • Michelle

    CONGRATS HAL!!!!!!!!!! I am so excited for you and so proud of you. It’s been so fun watching you and your brand grow. I’ll never forget you sneaking off to work early to shoot your self timer blog pics when we lived together and you were starting this thing out! CHEERS!

  • First off, I’m SO excited for you! I’d follow you and your writing anywhere… and I absolutely LOVE the rebrand, especially the name. You’ve always been an amazing storyteller and I can’t wait to see more of the things you love on here. Plus, that dating advice is much needed (I DIE every tinder tuesday).

    Congrats once again!!!

    xx Caroline
    http://www.whenwear.com

  • HALLIE!!! So excited for you. Congratulations on the rebrand, I can’t wait to keep reading. You’ve been a blogger that I’ve admired for a long time, I love your writing style and how you story tell. Looking forward to your new focus and all that’s to come. xx
    Isn’t That Charming.

  • Megan

    I’ve been coming to your site for the past 4 years and I absolutely love the content you push out. It’s so raw and real + creative. I really appreciate that! Life is all about growth – excited for the new re-brand and what’s to come. Cheers and congrats!!

  • Hallie, WOW. Congrats, girl. So proud to know you and have followed along every step of the way. Can’t wait to get to know Among Other Things.

  • Yaaaaay!!! I’m so excited for you, Hallie! Cannot WAIT to see the new site. I know it’s going to be amazing! Congrats!!!!

  • Congratulations! Such an exciting time and I can’t wait to see the new site!

    xx Victoria
    http://www.strungingold.com

  • I’llhavewhatsheswearingblog

    Congratulations! What an exciting adventure!!

    Tovah @ http://www.illhavewhatsheswearingblog.com

  • Morgan Kaye

    congrats girl! so happy for you + excited for the next part of your journey. xo

  • Love the new look, the new name and total layout of your blog. You’ve inspired me to rethink some aesthetics and possible rebranding as well! Wishing you much continued success!
    -Rosa
    http://www.ladydianaspearls.com

  • graceatwood

    You DID IT!!! Congratulations – the new site looks amaaaaaazing! xoxoxoxox

  • Congrats pretty lady!

  • Congrats on the success of your blogging career and this exciting new chapter!
    Chic on the Cheap

  • I love this!! Congrats on the rebranding! I love it 🙂

    http://www.maggiealamode.com

  • I know I posted about this on your C+C goodbye post, but Hallie, congrats!! I was so excited to come visit the blog today to see your new site. Of course Victoria designed it, because oh my gosh is it pretty! Congrats again and I look forward to following along your new adventure 🙂

    Xx Taylor
    http://lightscameracatwalk.com/

  • Congrats, Hallie! The new site looks insane. Obsessed with this direction xoxo

  • oh my geeeeeeee

    wow.

    The site is stunning. I love how you’ve really thought of everything. It’s so intuitive and there are so many amazing places where you’ve linked things new and old. I LOVE IT.

    good work mama!
    xoxo
    Krista
    http://www.hundredblog.com

  • the site is STUNNINGLY BEAUTIFUL!! Congrats on the rebrand, I’m so excited for this next chapter of your life as well. So hyped for your future posts.

    xx shirley
    http://www.classifiedcloset.com/

  • Ilona Shabovta

    Such an amazing post! Congrats on the rebrand it’s so exciting!! I love the new name and can’t wait for all the new content!! xxx

  • Meghan McAllister

    Ah! Congratulations. This is super exciting. Can’t wait to see your journey play out.
    Meghan | http://www.lincolnparkminute.com

  • Jane LaBombard

    Is the photo of you on the steps to the Merry-go-round in NYC or Cincinnati?
    I stopped following you for a year…new job, new computer, no favorites. But, I’m back on track with your new brand!

