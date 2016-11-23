The Perfect Cape to Hide Your Holiday Sins

Happy Thanksgiving Eve, my friends!

This week has really flown by — and we’ll count that as one of the many things that I’ve felt thankful in the last few days. (It’s the little things, you know?)

I’m flying home to spend a day with my family (yes, a day — 24 hours). It seems like most of the city has already vacated, though. What about you?

Since it’s such a quick trip, I plan to pack as much as possible into my day — all while physically packing as little as possible.

One of my favorite, unmissable Thanksgiving traditions is spending time in the kitchen with the females in my family, whipping up a handful of the conventional classics.

My task this year? Stuffing — in all of it’s buttery, breaded goodness.

[Salivating.]

It’s right around this time of when it’s super easy to get sick, and having just gotten over a bit of bronchitis, I’ve been really careful not to let those cold and flu symptoms creep back in.

Not to mention, it’s been especially hard with the weather inconsistencies we’ve been having in Chicago. (Seriously: It was 70 degrees last Thursday and snowing by the time we hit the weekend… Snowing, guys. Not exaggerating!)

I always, always travel with ZzzQuil, but this time-around I’ve got a handful of DayQuil packed too, so I’m not wasting any of the hours that I am at home relegated to the couch… No one wants someone who’s coughing in the kitchen. Yuck!

Anyway, I don’t often get to see my family, so it’s moments like these I can’t imagine missing. What comes to mind when you think of your unmissable holiday moments?

After dinner, I’ll usually head out for the night to hang with my hometown high school friends, and a flowy dress and this incredible cape will be perfect for hiding all of those holiday sins that were committed in the hours prior at the table.

(… I really need to be better about not claiming my constant membership in the Clean Plate Club.)

Happy Thanksgiving and safe travels to you, wherever this week is taking you. I’m feeling especially grateful for your sweet words and support with my site launch last weekend, so thanks again for taking the time to send them my way.