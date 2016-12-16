December 16, 2016 · link love

Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 22

From three giant sales to what everyone Googled in 2016 and how you can help crisis in Aleppo. Here are this week’s links.

Peaks & Pits:

Peak: I saw Hamilton this past week and loved it. I haven’t been to a Broadway show since I lived in New York City (two years ago), where my parents and I saw The Book of Mormon. I forgot how much I love the element of escapism at the theater!

Pit: Some heavy world stuff this week (and the fact that I feel like this is my Pit every week)… There’s more on how you can get involved and make a difference in the links below, though.

This Week’s Links:

Here’s what we’ve got this week:

Sales & such:

  • I just started using this St. Tropez “Ultimate Escape Kit” self-tanner to perk up my pasty-looking legs and arms. The packaging is really cute (it’s done in partnership with Lilly Pulitzer), so it’d be a perfect gift for the beach-loving lady (who may be landlocked at the moment)
  • I love this knit blanket — especially when it’s so cold. It’s cozy, comes in three colors and doesn’t shed. It’s kind of pricey, granted, but worth the investment in my opinion. It adds a lot of texture to the room.

Notable reads:

  • Remember when that football player (Colton Underwood) asked Olympic gymnast Aly Reisman on a date via social media earlier this year? Well, they’ve been together ever since! YES!

