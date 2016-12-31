Here’s How (and Why) to Stay Hydrated — Once and For All

Hydration is important, duh… But let’s talk about it: Do you actually know why?

Every time I go home for the holidays, I do this weird thing where I subconsciously analyze my parents’ health habits. Are you the same way? It’s kinda like college, but now it’s reversed — ha!

One thing I’ve noticed about my family is that no one drinks enough water. Like, at all. It drives me crazy!

And I know, I know. You’ve heard it, like, a million times — staying hydrated is really important, but do you actually know why? And do you know the difference it’ll have on your body?

Hear me out on this today:



Ever since I became a full-time fitness instructor (and even before that, really), I’ve gotten better about being more mindful of adding cleaner, healthier habits into my daily routine, and one seemingly simple thing that I’ve been focused on all year is simply drinking more water.

Staying hydrated is a serious commitment — and admittedly, it’s one that I’ve had trouble sticking with consistently for whatever reason, be it traveling, being “too busy,” and so on. Has adopting this as a habit been hard for you, too?

It might not seem like a big deal, but it really is. Even the most minor stint of dehydration can lead to headaches, body aches, fatigue, dry skin or an illness that’s even worse.

Get this: Did you know that the average person loses around 10 cups of water per day? Just by, well, existing — breathing, moving, walking, peeing, etc.

I know… Ten cups!

Even more startling? When you feel thirsty, you’re already dehydrated.

Drinking water is the easiest, simplest way to lose weight, have more energy and get skin that’s glowing — among so many other things. Pretty easy way to get a jump-start on those New Year’s Resolutions, huh?

Here are some ways I’ve been able to up my water intake over the last six months:

Put a glass of water on your bedside table before you go to sleep. If you don’t drink it at night, do so first thing in the morning. You’ll feel like a balloon inflating!

before you go to sleep. If you don’t drink it at night, do so first thing in the morning. You’ll feel like a balloon inflating! Identify a not-so-healthy daily habit (think afternoon caffeine fix or late-night sweet tooth craving) and replace it with a big ass glass of water . Then, report back and share your experience — what did you notice after one day? One week?

. Then, report back and share your experience — what did you notice after one day? One week? Add flavor to your water through fruit, vegetables or other fun add-ons. Here’s some of my favorite detox water recipes that I shared over the summer (which is when I really came into my personal Hydration Station Campaign… I blame rosé season, really).

There’s an app for that . (No, for real!) WaterMinder is an app that tracks your daily water intake — as well as sends you friendly push notifications to remind you to reach your goal. (Any other apps you guys use for this? Comment and let me know, please!)

. (No, for real!) WaterMinder is an app that tracks your daily water intake — as well as sends you friendly push notifications to remind you to reach your goal. (Any other apps you guys use for this? Comment and let me know, please!) Get a cute-looking reusable water bottle that you can re-fill wherever you are — at the airport, the office, wherever. I’ve been using this pineapple-print bobble Insulate (pictured below), as it’s perfect for hot or cold drinks.

(In full disclosure, the brand gifted it to me. I’ve since bought another color, though; I really love them.)

Seriously, though, it keeps hot drinks warm for 12 hours and cool drinks actually cold for up to 24 hours.) In the morning, I’ll pour hot water over lemon and drink it ’til lunchtime, then I’ll add cold water and sip on it throughout the afternoon.

bobble’s Insulate is made of non-toxic, high-grade stainless steel, so doesn’t have that plastic taste. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe and overall easy to maintain. Really, I love it for the simple fact that it’s a chic-looking reusable water bottle that doesn’t resemble bulky-looking camping gear. I got my sister one for Christmas — she lives in Houston and it’s always hot where she is.

///

… And you can bet I ordered my parents one each, too. Especially after that holiday H2O pep talk I had to give them.

Happy New Year, my friends. Here’s to health, happiness (and hydration in 2017).

