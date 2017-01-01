How I’m Re-energizing My Workout & Wellness Goals

Here’s how I plan to re-energize my workout and wellness routines. Now is the time!

Happy New Year, my friends!

Hope your weekend was fun and festive — and here’s looking to an inspiring year ahead.

If there ever was a time to reset and re-energize your workout and wellness routines, it’s now. Duh, right?

Every year right around this time, I treat myself to a few new workout pieces to reinvigorate my wardrobe and inspire me to get after my fitness resolutions with a little more dedication (and style).

This season, I’m re-focusing on my recovery. I teach (at SoulCycle) anywhere from 13-15 times per week, and on top of cross-training, I just don’t give my body enough time to rest. Which — as I’ve learned — is just as important as your workout itself. (More on that here in “What I learned from a sports injury.”)

Yoga, stretching, foam rolling, resting. It all makes a difference!

What are some of your workout or wellness resolutions? And how can I help inspire you to get after ’em?

Lately, my workout-wear has gravitated to be mostly Lululemon… This season especially.

Their cold-weather collection is so versatile that it’s perfect for everything from indoor cycling to outdoor runs. I’ve been living in their tights (this pair in particular in all their high-waisted glory). And bless you, Lulu, for making bras that are actually cute and supportive. (I think I have six of their ‘Energy’ bra’s alone — but the new Double Tap bra looks really chic with a tank.

‘Tis the season to treat yo’self — still, technically — after all, right? Consider it an investment in kicking off your workout and wellness goals this month (thereby setting the tone for the rest of the year).

Here’s a few more of my favorite Lululemon pieces:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

//

Here’s to continued happiness, health and wellness in 2017. I hope you’re feeling inspired to let go of what you don’t want to bring into the New Year with you this week. It’s time to let yourself sparkle and shine from the inside-out!

*In this post:

Clothing

Black spandex: c/o Lululemon ‘High Times Pant’ (size 6)

Grey shirt: c/o Lululemon ‘Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve’(similar long sleeve here)

Grey beanie: Lululemon Mantra Toque (it has a hole for your ponytail!)

Black sneakers: ECCO Sport (wearing a size 7-7.5 and I’m a true 7.5)

//

Iron & Honey Photography