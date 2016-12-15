Gift Guide: For the Guys

Whether it’s your bae, your in-laws or a colleague you picked for this year’s office gift exchange, I’ve got you covered.
We’ve officially just surpassed the 12 days ‘til Christmas mark, and if there’s anyone you’re still stumped on shopping for this season, I’ll bet it’s a male… Yeah?
(It can’t just be me, can it? Why are they so hard to shop for?)
Here are some ideas — whether it’s your boyfriend, your in-laws or a male co-worker you picked for this year’s office gift exchange, I’ve got you covered.
Great Gifts for the Guys
*Shop (clockwise from top left):
(1) Drake card, (2) Bose around-ear wireless headphones, (3) Wool knit scarf, (4) Soundlink mini bluetooth speaker, (5) Beer Snob glass, (6) Solo iPhone 7 Plus case, (7) College alumni tree ornament, (center) J.Crew ‘Harwick’ duffel bag, (8) The Tie Bar Paisley accessory set, (9) ‘Izola’ flask funnel (only $10), (10) NFL glassware (customization, lots of options available), (11) Kiehl’s ‘Healthy Skin for Him’ collection, (12) Genuine leather four watch case, (13) Nike Roshe running shoes, (14) Monogram luggage tags and passport holder, (15) Thug Kitchen cookbook, (16) Unfortunate playing cards, (17) SoundSport in-ear bluetooth headphones, (18) FairEnds twill baseball hat, (19) Leather strap watch, (20) Breakfast sandwich maker
Of the items linked above, here are some of my personal favorites.
- This one’s a no-fail option: Get him some gear! Nike has an NFL shop where you can get clothing and accessories based on his (or her) favorite team, and here’s a handful of NFL-branded glassware options. Perfect for one of his favorite activities: Sitting on his ass watching football on Sundays. (No shade, that’s one of my favorite things to do too. Lol!)
- If he’s not an NFL fan, go with a more classic gift idea, like this glass decanter with wood stopper. They’d make a great gift along with these stone octagonal stone coasters.
- Seriously, though, who wouldn’t want a breakfast sandwich maker? Get it for your boo and sleep over every damn Saturday. Hell, get him a Whole Foods gift card too so he can pick up some fancy AF English muffins, too.
