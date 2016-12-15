Gift Guide: For the Guys

Whether it’s your bae, your in-laws or a colleague you picked for this year’s office gift exchange, I’ve got you covered.

We’ve officially just surpassed the 12 days ‘til Christmas mark, and if there’s anyone you’re still stumped on shopping for this season, I’ll bet it’s a male… Yeah?

(It can’t just be me, can it? Why are they so hard to shop for?)

Here are some ideas — whether it’s your boyfriend, your in-laws or a male co-worker you picked for this year’s office gift exchange, I’ve got you covered.

Great Gifts for the Guys

*Shop (clockwise from top left):

(1) Drake card, (2) Bose around-ear wireless headphones, (3) Wool knit scarf, (4) Soundlink mini bluetooth speaker, (5) Beer Snob glass, (6) Solo iPhone 7 Plus case, (7) College alumni tree ornament, (center) J.Crew ‘Harwick’ duffel bag, (8) The Tie Bar Paisley accessory set, (9) ‘Izola’ flask funnel (only $10), (10) NFL glassware (customization, lots of options available), (11) Kiehl’s ‘Healthy Skin for Him’ collection, (12) Genuine leather four watch case, (13) Nike Roshe running shoes, (14) Monogram luggage tags and passport holder, (15) Thug Kitchen cookbook, (16) Unfortunate playing cards, (17) SoundSport in-ear bluetooth headphones, (18) FairEnds twill baseball hat, (19) Leather strap watch, (20) Breakfast sandwich maker

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

//

Of the items linked above, here are some of my personal favorites.

Photos via Something Swell Blog

//

More gift guides here: