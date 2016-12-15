December 15, 2016 · holiday, shopping

Gift Guide: For the Guys

Whether it’s your bae, your in-laws or a colleague you picked for this year’s office gift exchange, I’ve got you covered.

We’ve officially just surpassed the 12 days ‘til Christmas mark, and if there’s anyone you’re still stumped on shopping for this season, I’ll bet it’s a male… Yeah?

(It can’t just be me, can it? Why are they so hard to shop for?)

gift wrapping for a guy's present

Here are some ideas — whether it’s your boyfriend, your in-laws or a male co-worker you picked for this year’s office gift exchange, I’ve got you covered.

20 affordable gift ideas for your boyfriend, parents, in-laws and male-coworkers

Great Gifts for the Guys

*Shop (clockwise from top left):

(1) Drake card, (2) Bose around-ear wireless headphones, (3) Wool knit scarf, (4) Soundlink mini bluetooth speaker, (5)  Beer Snob glass, (6) Solo iPhone 7 Plus case, (7) College alumni tree ornament, (center) J.Crew ‘Harwick’ duffel bag, (8) The Tie Bar Paisley accessory set, (9) ‘Izola’ flask funnel (only $10), (10) NFL glassware (customization, lots of options available), (11) Kiehl’s ‘Healthy Skin for Him’ collection, (12) Genuine leather four watch case, (13) Nike Roshe running shoes, (14) Monogram luggage tags and passport holder, (15) Thug Kitchen cookbook, (16) Unfortunate playing cards, (17) SoundSport in-ear bluetooth headphones,  (18) FairEnds twill baseball hat, (19) Leather strap watch, (20) Breakfast sandwich maker

//

Of the items linked above, here are some of my personal favorites.

how to wrap a pesent for your guy

Photos via Something Swell Blog

//

More gift guides here:

Best Great gift ideas under $30 | Monogram gifts for everyone on your list
Gifts sorted by price from $25-$200 (scroll down)

Shop

Join the Convo:

Back to Top