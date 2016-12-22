December 22, 2016 · holiday, outfits

Holiday-Inspired Style to Wear to Work

Holiday-inspired style for the office — or that work holiday party.

I don’t know how, but the month of December seems to fly by at lightning speed.

Are you off work yet for the week? Here’s hoping…

I’m teaching (and working/blogging) through Saturday of this week, so the mad dash is continuing on this end.

Regardless, here’s chic-and-easy look that I’ve been wearing for any work- or corporate-centric holiday soirees this season. It’s festive AF without being kitschy, which can be a challenge. (These tassel earrings really up the ante on the style front, too!)

If you still have your holiday party coming up, too, here’s a tip: Keep a cute, small handbag in your work bag to easily transition your outfit from day-to-night.

*In this post:

Clothing

Draped Blazer: Madewell (on sale)
Button-back blouse: Madewell (on sale in two colors)
Tassel earrings: Oscar de La Renta (more styles here)
Black handbag: 3.1 Phillip Lim (similar style here)
Buffalo check skirt: Madewell
Nude pumps: Steve Madden (similar styles here)

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’
Lip color: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Palais Royal
Nail polish: Essie ‘Gel Couture’ polish in ‘Rock the Runway
Mascara: bareMinerals

  • splash of preppy

    Such a cute outfit! Loving the plaid and those earrings. Perfect work outfit!
    xo elle // https://splashofpreppy.com

