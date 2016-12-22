Last-Minute Holiday Idea: Easy, Homemade Gift Baskets

Skip the store and go DIY with these fun, festive homemade gift baskets this holiday.

Okay, so… Who else still needs a few gift ideas for those hard-to-shop-for people lingering on your list?

Or rather, did you wait ’til the last minute this year? … Again? (Ugh, same. This month goes by way too fast!)

Coming to you with an easy, affordable idea that’s thoughtful, personal and sure to be a hit for anyone you still need to shop for this season.

It’s no secret that I’m a big wine-lover, so when the holiday season comes around, I like to give gifts that reflect a few of my own favorite things. (As they say: Give the gift you’d want to receive, right?)

This year, I curated a homemade gift basket to help you to spoil your recipients — full of items they may not necessarily treat themselves to… Most notably: Wine. (Cupcake Vineyards Sparkling Red wine, to be exact.)

Earlier this week, I ran to the store (and by “ran to” I mean “killed two hours in”) to pick up my supplies.

Truthfully, I had no idea what I was going to include before I actually went — which are, like, the absolute worst terms to go shopping on. Ha!

Anyway, I embraced the challenge of really, truly thinking about who I was shopping for before landing on the items that I included today (which we’ll get to).

Since time is of the essence, I’ll keep the remainder of today’s how-to short-and-sweet. Here’s how to create your own DIY basket:

The foundation.

First, select the right type of basket. (Duh, but like, this is important.)

Since I was featuring a bottle of wine in mine, I wanted a basket that was longer instead of wider — as well as something that the recipient would be able to re-use in their home.

2. The “main course.”

Get a festive bottle of bubbly — or whatever else you’re featuring as the focal point of your gift.

This refreshing sparkler — Cupcake Vineyards Sparkling Red wine — is perfect for any occasion, from warming up after a day of winter activities to serving serving Christmas dinner to the fam.

Admittedly, I’d never had sparkling red wine before I tried this one — it’s actually really refreshing (and tastes like a blend of black cherry, florals and nutmeg).

3. Add a personal or home-made touch.

Beyond the wine, I wanted the basket to appear brimming with an assortment of accessories.

Chocolate-covered peppermint pretzels add a touch of sweetness, and they actually pair deliciously well with the wine. With the balance of a little sweet and a little salt, there’s something in here for even the pickiest palette.

4. Add the rest in.

To complete the gift basket, just add some pretty toppers — like gold stemware, a unique wine stopper and a scented candle.

Be sure to pick up some pretty packaging for the perfect finishing touch, too. (The ones I’m using are from Sugar Paper LA, so cute and — better yet, affordable!)

As a little styling tip, arrange everything in your basket while you’re still in-store to make sure it fits and looks the way you like.

