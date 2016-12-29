Perfect Party Looks for New Year’s Eve

Three perfect party looks to inspire your style for New Year’s Eve — regardless of your plans

Okay, I’ll admit it — and I bet you’ll agree to an extent. New Year’s Eve is one of the most overrated holidays there ever was.

Now, that’s not to say I don’t enjoy it.

I mean, I love an excuse to get dressed up and drink champagne into the early hours of the night (err, morning), but what I don’t get is that weird societal pressure we put on ourselves to do something — anything — and with someone significant for the night or else. You know?

Beyond that, it is fun to get dressed up beyond your typical weekend ensemble for the night — and that’s regardless of whether you’re RSVPing to a party or heading to a bar or club with your besties.

Regardless of where you’ll be ringing in the New Year, here are are three perfect party looks to inspire your style for the weekend… From bow ties and ball gowns to feathers and boyfriend blazers. Let’s bring the glamour back and go out with a bang!

See ya, 2016. It’s been real… Too real.

One of my favorite ways to get dressed up — for New Year’s Eve or not — is to simply stand out in siren red.

*Shop the look:

Strapless high-low gown: c/o White House Black Market

Tassel earrings: Oscar de la Renta

Nude strappy sandals: Schutz (also in gold)

Lip color: Stila Stay All Day in ‘Besos‘

I typically go with a clean palette of black and white, and adding a few pops of red is an an easy way to make a statement.

Another option is to add texture — in today’s case, bright white and ruffled feathers for a modern take on an old-school Hollywood glamour vibe.

*Get this look:

Draped Blazer: Madewell (on sale)

White dress with feathers: Sail to Sable (old, similar fit here)

Red pumps: Alice + Olivia (old, similar here)

Clutch: Banana Republic

If you’re making it more casual and partying at a friend’s apartment, opt to elevate a pair of black jeans with a cool off-the-shoulder top top or pair of statement earrings. A bold clutch easily does the trick, too!

*Outfit originally posted here

What are some of your go-to style secrets for NYE?

Regardless, the key is to wear something that fits your personality, flatters your body type and keeps you comfortable (or at the very least, going strong ’til midnight).

Confidence is key, so don’t be a slave to this season’s trends for the sake of wanting to look the part. Keep it classy, and when it doubt, less is more!

Iron & Honey Photography