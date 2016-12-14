It’s in the Details: Festive Pops of Cherry Red

Pops of cherry-red are an easy way to keep your ensemble looking festive this month.

Some may find it difficult to get dressed this time of year, but I think it’s actually quite simple — and with pieces you probably already have in your closet.

For me, neutrals and pops of red make for an appropriately festive ensemble all through December. What’s your go-to or holiday-inspired dressing?

My biggest dilemma, though — always — is finding a pair of heels or shoes that’ll work at the office, at happy hour or anything in between; and since most of our end-of-the-year events tend to go from sun-up to sun-down, comfort is of utmost importance.



I bought these block-heel red pumps earlier last month because I knew how comfortable they’d be. (I have another pair in a blush color that I bought last year.) And how much they’d come in handy for all things celebratory and holiday-related this season.

It’s so nice to be able to walk in high-heels without wanting to chop your feet off (or confine yourself to the corner of the office holiday party tending to your blisters), isn’t it? If there’s snow on the ground, though, make ’em cab-to-curb heels. You don’t want to ruin the shoe’s gorgeous texture!

//

With less than two weeks ’til Christmas (and a lot of holiday-related blog content still to share), I’ve been spending pretty much every afternoon at my desk — save for a coffee run or two… Or three. (And the SoulCycle classes I teach, of course.)

If you’re still shopping, make sure you take a moment to browse the best places to buy monograms (perfect for in-laws, family members, BFFs and more), as well as these great gift ideas under $30. You can also see more of my gift ideas (sorted by cost) under the “Shop” category of my page; just scroll down a bit.

*In this post:

Striped shirt: Gap (40% off in six colors, size down)

Blanket scarf: ASOS (finally back in stock!)

Cropped skinny jeans: Paige Denim

Thick-heel red pumps: Loeffler Randall (55% off in three colors)

Black wallet: Vintage Chanel (a birthday gift from Jess!)

Lip color: Stila Stay All Day in ‘Besos‘

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

///

Iron & Honey Photography