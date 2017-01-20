Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 23

All about those feel-good vibes today: From worthy reads to must-listen music
Happy Friday, friends. It’s all about those feel-good vibes today — from a handful of worthy reads to a must-listen music compilation I’ve put together for you.
Peaks & Pits:
I have two dual peaks & pits this week, interestingly enough. On the one hand, isn’t it odd that short weeks can often feel like they’re they longest?
If there’s any silver lining to a day like today, it’s that the SoulCycle studio is packed to the brim with people looking to tune out the world and fill up on cathartic inspiration. This is when I really embrace the role of being a teacher, and it feels good.
Here’s what we’ve got this week:
This Week’s Links:
- The designer jeans I’ve been living in (almost daily) are marked down 50% off.
- Here are five TED talks to listen to if you need some cheering up today.
- Thought this was a really interesting read on, well, not blaming 2016…
- Earlier this year, I wrote this piece on the notion of embracing change. I still go back to it from time-to-time as a nice little reminder.
- I bought these sunglasses (in black)
to hide my resting bitch face on my morning commuteand have gotten so many compliments on them. You’d never guess they were under $90!
- For anyone who’s keen to do a little international traveling this year (ha), Zappos has a lot of luggage sets and accessories on sale.
- My favorite plaid poncho (that gorgeous Kate Spade cape) is on sale for more than $200 off. A worthy investment to inject some color into your winter wardrobe, in my opinion.
- An oldie but a goodie: Here’s a playlist for anyone who needs those feel-good vibes today. I’d suggest hitting play and letting it roll/listening in the order I created it. It’s also linked below:
- Lastly, if you’ve never tried SoulCycle and are interested in doing so, now would be a great time to. This season, new riders can purchase a SoulCycle Starter Pack at a heavily discounted price. As always, feel free to comment below or e-mail me directly with any questions regarding your first class.
Happy weekend! Find Me Here:
