 Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 23 - Among Other Things
January 20, 2017 · Uncategorized

All about those feel-good vibes today: From worthy reads to must-listen music

Happy Friday, friends. It’s all about those feel-good vibes today — from a handful of worthy reads to a must-listen music compilation I’ve put together for you.

Peaks & Pits:

I have two dual peaks & pits this week, interestingly enough. On the one hand, isn’t it odd that short weeks can often feel like they’re they longest?

If there’s any silver lining to a day like today, it’s that the SoulCycle studio is packed to the brim with people looking to tune out the world and fill up on cathartic inspiration. This is when I really embrace the role of being a teacher, and it feels good.

Here’s what we’ve got this week:

This Week’s Links:

  • I bought these sunglasses (in black) to hide my resting bitch face on my morning commute and have gotten so many compliments on them. You’d never guess they were under $90!
  • An oldie but a goodie: Here’s a playlist for anyone who needs those feel-good vibes today. I’d suggest hitting play and letting it roll/listening in the order I created it. It’s also linked below:

  • Lastly, if you’ve never tried SoulCycle and are interested in doing so, now would be a great time to. This season, new riders can purchase a SoulCycle Starter Pack at a heavily discounted price. As always, feel free to comment below or e-mail me directly with any questions regarding your first class.

Happy weekend! Find Me Here: 

Join the Convo:

  • Hallie, thanks for sharing your playlist today. Wish I lived in Chicago to join you at a soul cycle class to work out all the feels! xo

  • Azanah Khadduri

    Those TED talks are amazing! Already listened to a few, what a wonderful thing to share!

