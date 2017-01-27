Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 24

Inspiring Instagram accounts, jeans you need, notable blogging advice and so much more.

Happy Friday, my friends.

Lots to share with you this week — spanning a wide spectrum, too; from turning passive social media mentions toward our government into action to the best blogging tips around the web.

First, of course…

Peaks & Pits:

Peak: I booked a trip to New York for a few days in February, hooray! I haven’t revisited my former city since last summer and I can’t wait to can’t wait to get back.

Pit: I haven’t had a day off from teaching in nearly two weeks, and my body has been feeling it as a result. I know I preach the importance of resting when you need to, but since my situation is a little different, I’ve been trying to be much more mindful about my recovery. (Did you see my cupping photo on Snapchat yesterday?)

This Week’s Links:

Shopping & such:



This vibrancy-boosting face mask is my pre-night out skin-care essential. Seriously, makes your skin look/feel amazing! I’d suggest exfoliating with this skin-smoothing polish before you apply it, like I do.

I got a few questions about the Nike’s I’ve been wearing in this week’s wellness posts — they’re Nike ‘Free Flyknit’ running shoes. One of the most comfortable pairs I’ve owned! (They come in lots of colors, too.)

Pottery Barn’s new Small Spaces furniture collection is perfect for apartment- and small space-dwellers.

From the blogosphere:

Grace wrote a really extensive post on her best blogging tips and tricks. (The Stripe)

Jacey’s video on how she edits her Instagram photos was really insightful. (Damsel in Dior)

My pal Amy & her hubs just made a big announcement — I’m so happy for them! (Dallas Wardrobe)

Fellow fitness instructor (and friend), Kate, breaks down the magic of monthly health and wellness goals. (The Four Percent)

Around the web:

Barack Obama’s (fictional) text response to the late night text ” U Up?” will make you smile. (I hope!)

As a follow-up to our wellness discussion this week, check out what people said when polled on how (and when) they start their day.

If you ever feel stuck, unsure or helpless about turning your passive participation on social media into something more, I urge you to check out this website. It makes taking action so much easier (and they even give you a talk track).

I made this healthy spin on chicken parmesan (with spaghetti squash) last night and it was freakin’ amazing. Repeating again next week, for sure!

Trending on Among Other Things:

A nice little reminder on embracing the balance.

Scandal is back, finally! Get ready for your next Girl’s Night with these Olivia Pope-approved popcorn and wine pairings. (You need to make the s’mores one.)

Happy weekend! Find Me Here:

