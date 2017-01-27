Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 24

Inspiring Instagram accounts, jeans you need, notable blogging advice and so much more.
Happy Friday, my friends.
Lots to share with you this week — spanning a wide spectrum, too; from turning passive social media mentions toward our government into action to the best blogging tips around the web.
First, of course…
Peaks & Pits:
Peak: I booked a trip to New York for a few days in February, hooray! I haven’t revisited my former city since last summer and I can’t wait to can’t wait to get back.
Pit: I haven’t had a day off from teaching in nearly two weeks, and my body has been feeling it as a result. I know I preach the importance of resting when you need to, but since my situation is a little different, I’ve been trying to be much more mindful about my recovery. (Did you see my cupping photo on Snapchat yesterday?)
This Week’s Links:
Shopping & such:
- This vibrancy-boosting face mask is my pre-night out skin-care essential. Seriously, makes your skin look/feel amazing! I’d suggest exfoliating with this skin-smoothing polish before you apply it, like I do.
- These are the boyfriend jeans I’m wearing in today’s post (the photos are old + the sweater is Zara). I love them! They run slightly large and come in a variety of washes (if you’re in between denim sizes, go down). Shopbop also has a lot of their styles available/on sale.
- I got a few questions about the Nike’s I’ve been wearing in this week’s wellness posts — they’re Nike ‘Free Flyknit’ running shoes. One of the most comfortable pairs I’ve owned! (They come in lots of colors, too.)
- Pottery Barn’s new Small Spaces furniture collection is perfect for apartment- and small space-dwellers.
- Nordstrom rounded up a great list of Valentine’s Day-inspired gifts — at all price points. This Mon Cheri iPhone case and this Kate Spade card case caught my eye — they’re so damn cute! I’ve also linked a few of my favorites below.
//
From the blogosphere:
- Grace wrote a really extensive post on her best blogging tips and tricks. (The Stripe)
- Jacey’s video on how she edits her Instagram photos was really insightful. (Damsel in Dior)
- My pal Amy & her hubs just made a big announcement — I’m so happy for them! (Dallas Wardrobe)
- Fellow fitness instructor (and friend), Kate, breaks down the magic of monthly health and wellness goals. (The Four Percent)
//
Around the web:
- Barack Obama’s (fictional) text response to the late night text ” U Up?” will make you smile. (I hope!)
- As a follow-up to our wellness discussion this week, check out what people said when polled on how (and when) they start their day.
- If you ever feel stuck, unsure or helpless about turning your passive participation on social media into something more, I urge you to check out this website. It makes taking action so much easier (and they even give you a talk track).
- I made this healthy spin on chicken parmesan (with spaghetti squash) last night and it was freakin’ amazing. Repeating again next week, for sure!
//
Trending on Among Other Things:
- A nice little reminder on embracing the balance.
- Scandal is back, finally! Get ready for your next Girl’s Night with these Olivia Pope-approved popcorn and wine pairings. (You need to make the s’mores one.)
*Outfit originally posted here
**
Happy weekend! Find Me Here:
