The Plaid Poncho (and Why I Bought It)

A colorful coat or accent piece can be a very worthy wardrobe investment.

The holiday season may be long gone (even though I just took down my Christmas tree, oops!), but today’s ensemble — and this colorful coat in particular — has me feeling appropriately upbeat without being over-the-top.

This past weekend was the perfect balance of work and play. Well, okay; a little too much emphasis on the latter, but it was a three-day weekend after all. How was yours?

Over here, we dined out, day-partied for Sunday football games and celebrated a few friends’ birthdays, but I also took time to re-focus my energy back into work mode… Or to get my shit together, in other words.

(Remember how I was telling you that I just can’t force it when I’m feeling uninspired?)

… Thank goodness. We’re back!

You might think it sounds cheesy, but it’s so true that what you wear can inspire your mood and mindset for the day. Working from home can be a challenge, so forcing yourself to get dressed, go out and work elsewhere can make a world of a difference.

(On a related note, here’s a few of my tips and tricks on how to work from home — productively.)

//

Injecting color into your winter wardrobe can be a challenge, and since I’m usually often in head-to-toe neutrals or black in the winter-weather months, this plaid poncho has been a smart, worthy investment piece. (It’s on sale in all sizes right now, too!)

At the moment, it works well with over-the-knee boots and loads of layers (including this cozy turtleneck sweater and this buffalo-check skirt — both of which are on sale; it’ll easily transition when early signs of spring make their way to the Midwest…

… Signs of spring, ha. It’s not too soon for that kind of wishful thinking, is it?

*In this post:

Clothing

Plaid poncho cape: Kate Spade (on sale in all sizes)

Chunky turtleneck sweater: J.Crew (on sale in two colors)

Buffalo check skirt: Madewell (on sale for 50% off)

Suede over-the-knee boots: Stuart Weitzman

Clutch: Gigi New York (10% of with e-mail sign-up)

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’

Lip color: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Damned’

Mascara: bareMinerals

///

Iron & Honey Photography