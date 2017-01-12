January 12, 2017 · outfits

A Sweaterdress That Isn’t Shape-less (Yes!)

Closet must-have: A winter weather dress that feels as cozy as it looks

As mentioned, I’ve been having a hard time getting back into the swing of things lately.

what to wear with a sweater dress to work

If there’s anything that’ll ease the sartorial pain of transitioning back into a work routine, it’s a dress that feels as cozy as it looks… Talk about versatility.

I know, I know. “Work routine,” is almost laughable for me to type, because I haven’t been able to push myself back into a blog-related routine since the turn of the New Year. Maybe it’s because so much of my energy has been going toward teaching lately, but as I’ve mentioned, I know I can’t force myself to “fake it.”

moto jacket and winter hat for women what to wear with an oversized sweaterdress

Life ebbs and flows in seasons, you know?

… We’ll get there.

moto jacket with a sweaterdress casual style for the office clare v foldover leopard calf-hair clutch

Anywho, I’ve been rotating through a few styles of le sweaterdress this season, and making them look good often comes down to simply picking the right shape for your body.

I’m short, for example, so if I wear an oversized style that falls beyond my knees or doesn’t have much shape, it’ll swallow me up… And that’s a look that’s best kept curled up on the couch.

More often than not, I style mine with a moto jacket that hits at the hip (these styles are 15% off with e-mail sign-up), but it can be worn many ways — layered, with statement jewelry or edgy ankle boots, animal-print accessories and so on.

*Shop some more of my favorite sweaterdress styles below:

cute sweaterdresses for women that aren't frumpy or baggy chicago fashion and lifestyle blogger hallie wilson wearing a sweater dress and winter fedora to the office leith front tie sweater dress with club monaco hat and azalea sf jacket best thrift store finds dolce & gabbana cognac ankle booties for women club monaco winter fedora for women leith sweater dress azalea sf cognac moto jacket

Here’s hoping you’re feeling productive and motivated this week — and send some of that shit my way, would you?

(Kidding, really. It’ll be back to regularly scheduled programming tomorrow and next week.)

what to wear with a sweater dress to work

*In this post:

Clothing

Cognac moto jacket: Azalea (in three colors + 15% off with email sign-up)
Sweaterdress: Leith (sold out, here in light grey)
Ankle booties: Dolce & Gabbana (thrifted, similar here for 40% off)
Foldover leopard clutch: Clare V
Felt fedora: Club Monaco

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’
Lip color: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Rikugien
Mascara: bareMinerals

how to wear a sweater dress to work to the office without looking frumpy

///

Iron & Honey Photography

Shop the Post

Join the Convo:

  • Alyssa Loring

    That dress looks awesome on you. I tried it on in-store and it was not such a great look haha!

  • Even if the dress were a little less shapely on it’s own, nothing like a nice structured jacket to get things inline!
    Hope next week gives you an easier time of getting back into the swing of things.
    http://www.iamchiconthecheap.com/

  • Dana Mannarino

    I LOOOOVE this dress! The color is perfect and it’s definitely cool that it’s not shapeless! Xx

    Pink Champagne Problems

  • Liv

    Love how the dress features a belt. Great look!

    Liv

    http://www.livforstyle.net

  • Kyra Saley

    I LOVE this outfit! Hair is also amazing.

    And while I know you are feeling a little out of whack, I took your class Tuesday night and it did wonders for me. So even if you don’t feel like you are, you’re killing it and thank you xo

  • Loving these warm tones on you, lady!

  • Lauren Oliver

    It’s definitely hard to get back into a routine – especially after all of the holiday/New Year madness, but I’m sure you’ll find your groove in no time! Also, that sweater dress is too cute – I’m all about the tie-front and the color is so pretty!

    Lauren
    http://oliverstwistblog.com

Back to Top