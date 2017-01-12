A Sweaterdress That Isn’t Shape-less (Yes!)

Closet must-have: A winter weather dress that feels as cozy as it looks

As mentioned, I’ve been having a hard time getting back into the swing of things lately.

If there’s anything that’ll ease the sartorial pain of transitioning back into a work routine, it’s a dress that feels as cozy as it looks… Talk about versatility.

I know, I know. “Work routine,” is almost laughable for me to type, because I haven’t been able to push myself back into a blog-related routine since the turn of the New Year. Maybe it’s because so much of my energy has been going toward teaching lately, but as I’ve mentioned, I know I can’t force myself to “fake it.”

Life ebbs and flows in seasons, you know?

… We’ll get there.

Anywho, I’ve been rotating through a few styles of le sweaterdress this season, and making them look good often comes down to simply picking the right shape for your body.

I’m short, for example, so if I wear an oversized style that falls beyond my knees or doesn’t have much shape, it’ll swallow me up… And that’s a look that’s best kept curled up on the couch.

More often than not, I style mine with a moto jacket that hits at the hip (these styles are 15% off with e-mail sign-up), but it can be worn many ways — layered, with statement jewelry or edgy ankle boots, animal-print accessories and so on.

*Shop some more of my favorite sweaterdress styles below:

Here’s hoping you’re feeling productive and motivated this week — and send some of that shit my way, would you?

(Kidding, really. It’ll be back to regularly scheduled programming tomorrow and next week.)

*In this post:

Clothing

Cognac moto jacket: Azalea (in three colors + 15% off with email sign-up)

Sweaterdress: Leith (sold out, here in light grey)

Ankle booties: Dolce & Gabbana (thrifted, similar here for 40% off)

Foldover leopard clutch: Clare V

Felt fedora: Club Monaco

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’

Lip color: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Rikugien‘

Mascara: bareMinerals

