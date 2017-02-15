 Flutter Sleeves (+ back in NYC!) - Among Other Things
February 15, 2017 · outfits

Flutter Sleeves (+ back in NYC!)

A colorful orange coat to perk up your winter wardrobe

Fair warning, my friends – I’m already two lattes in this AM.

Reason being, I landed in New York City (very) late last night after another round of “bad” travel luck… And so it goes!

chicago fashion blogger hallie wilson wearing the best colorful winter coats at nyfw fashion week 207I’m not mad about it — I’m here. Hooray!

I haven’t been back to New York City in, oh, I don’ t know… Six months, maybe?

orange tie-waist winter coat for women

On the bright side, I’ve discovered that I do my very best writing on an airplane – or more specifically, on a quiet airplane at night with a glass of that (cheap, chilled) red wine and a pair of noise-canceling headphones.

 

chicago lifestyle blogger hallie wilson wearing a milly flutter sleeve orange coat

On this week’s agenda is lots of SoulCycle, walking,  and eating/coffee-drinking. I have so many of my old favorite spots to hit up — and I swear there’s, like, six more that spring up by the day.

(Have you seen my New York City Guide, by the way? Bookmark it here.)

chicago lifestyle travel blogger hallie wilson wearing milly flutter sleeve coat on chicago fashion blogger hallie wilson coolest winter jackets to buy this season

Since work/SoulCycle-related things are at the forefront of my agenda, I packed pretty much only black clothes (in the spandex variety) in my suitcase. So I felt that was a justifiable reason to bring this coat – cute as fuck, no?

(This flutter-sleeve style is sold out, but here’s a similar style on sale that I found.)

best winter coats at new york fashion week nyfw 2017 best winter coats on bloggers at fashion week nyfw style

It’s Fashion Week here, too, so the city is buzzing with even more energy than usual.

I say I’m not doing anything for it, but if the City That Never Sleeps taught me anything in my three years here, it’s that spontaneity is the name of the game… So we shall see.

Again, the jacket. Had to – just in case the mood strikes, right?

chicago fashion blogger wearing joe's jeans ripped denim with uneve hem, open-shoulder white blouse and orange winter coat

*In this post:

Orange flare-sleeve coat: Milly (sold out, similar here on sale)
Ripped skinny jeans: Joe’s Jeans (on sale)
Off-the-shoulder blouse: Haute Hippie (similar here)
Blush-colored pumps: Sam Edelman (lots of colors)

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’
Lip color: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Rikugien
Nail polish: Essie ‘Gel Couture’ polish in ‘Rock the Runway
Mascara: bareMinerals

milly flutter sleeve jacket cool winter coats

///

Iron & Honey Photography

