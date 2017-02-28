My Two Favorite Spring Trends

Two must-wear trends this spring: Off-the-shoulder shirts and blush-toned accessories.

When people ask what it’s like to live in Chicago, I typically respond with some variation of the fact that it’s one of the greatest cities in the world… For a few months out of the year, at least.

… Much of you can relate to this, yes?

Typically, we’re bundled up and battling the bitter cold, icy and — duh — windy conditions, but thus far in the year we’ve been rather lucky weather-wise.

(… Local ladies, I feel like I’ve totally jinxed us and I apologize in advance.)

Right about now, it’s that time of year when you begin to balance an internal struggle of feeling concerned for climate change, but low-key thrilled that you can leave your heavy coat at home.

…You know?

Thanks to a handful of days above 40 degrees already this month, I’ve been slowly ushering a handful of spring separates to the forefront of my closet.

A few of these subtle-statement makers include today’s off-the-shoulder blouse, lightweight earrings and pretty pink slides.

I’ve wanted a pair of pink loafers for so long, and I finally found these as a very happy marriage of style and price. (Low-key, they look like Gucci!)

It’s a busy week for me — much of which is being spent offline as I’ve finally embarked on a new passion project/hobby that I can’t wait to tell you about. It has nothing to do with blogging (or SoulCycle, really), but I’ll share more details in the next few weeks.

(Bits and pieces sooner through Snapchat, if you follow me there — ‘coralsncogancs.’)

In the interim, my friends, don’t miss Shopbop’s end-of-the-season sale, which just launched. You can get up to 25% your off entire purchase with the code GOBIG17 while supplies last.

(In my vast experience of online shopping, things in this one tend to go very quickly.)

*In this post:

Off-the-shoulder blouse: c/o White House Black Market (also in blush here)

Skinny distressed denim: Joe’s Jeans Icon in ‘Blondie’ (sold out, similar on sale here)

Black bucket bag: Cuyana

Silk scarf: c/o White House Black Market

Pink slides: c/o White House Black Market

Pink earrings: BaubleBar ‘Crispin drops’ (in more colors here)

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’

Lip color: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Rikugien‘

Manicure: Paintbox NYC

Iron & Honey Photography