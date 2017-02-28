 My Two Favorite Spring Trends - Among Other Things
February 28, 2017

My Two Favorite Spring Trends

Two must-wear trends this spring: Off-the-shoulder shirts and blush-toned accessories.

When people ask what it’s like to live in Chicago, I typically respond with some variation of the fact that it’s one of the greatest cities in the world… For a few months out of the year, at least.

the cutest white blouses that aren't boring outfit ideas

… Much of you can relate to this, yes?

baublebar crispin earrings and skinny distressed denim from joe's jeans

Typically, we’re bundled up and battling the bitter cold, icy and — duh — windy conditions, but thus far in the year we’ve been rather lucky weather-wise.

(… Local ladies, I feel like I’ve totally jinxed us and I apologize in advance.)

joe's jeans icon blondie skinny jeans wear to work spring outfit inspiration silk scarf tied around cuyana bucket bag with blush pink slip-on loafers that look like gucci slides

Right about now, it’s that time of year when you begin to balance an internal struggle of feeling concerned for climate change, but low-key thrilled that you can leave your heavy coat at home.

…You know?

 

blogger paintbox nyc nude nail art manicure ideas

Thanks to a handful of days above 40 degrees already this month, I’ve been slowly ushering a handful of spring separates to the forefront of my closet.

A few of these subtle-statement makers include today’s off-the-shoulder blouselightweight earrings and pretty pink slides.

the best suede blush pink mules slides for women gucci lookalikes

I’ve wanted a pair of pink loafers for so long, and I finally found these as a very happy marriage of style and price. (Low-key, they look like Gucci!)

chicago blogger spring outfit inspiration joe's jeans icon blondie white house black market silk scarf around cuyana bucket bag casual friday spring outfit ideas jeans white blouse baubebar crispin earrings with ripped jeans for work

It’s a busy week for me — much of which is being spent offline as I’ve finally embarked on a new passion project/hobby that I can’t wait to tell you about. It has nothing to do with blogging (or SoulCycle, really), but I’ll share more details in the next few weeks.

(Bits and pieces sooner through Snapchat, if you follow me there — ‘coralsncogancs.’)

can you wear and off-the-shoulder-shirt to work business casual

In the interim, my friends, don’t miss Shopbop’s end-of-the-season sale, which just launched. You can get up to 25% your off entire purchase with the code GOBIG17 while supplies last.

(In my vast experience of online shopping, things in this one tend to go very quickly.)

white house black market blouse, joe's jeans skinny denim and baublebar crispin earrings blush pink gucci loafers lookalikes

chicago blogger photoshoot by the riverwalk off the shoulder blouse with ripped jeans and pink loafers for women

