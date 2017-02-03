Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 25

From awesome giveaways to my favorite sweaters (on sale) and oh so much more…

Friday at last, my friends. I’ve got a lot of cool sh*t to share with you this week, so let’s get to it.

(Side-note, I’m feeling a sartorial obligation to tell you up-front that the grey version of the tassel clutch I’m holding is 50% off. What!)

Okay, anyway:

Peaks & Pits:

Pit: After yesterday’s post on keeping it light, I was going to skip the “Pits” this week — but you know me, so let’s keep it real: I’ve had some residual soreness from acupuncture for the first time this week. Or said in another way, parts of my body hurt like a bitch.

(I’m working on a more in-depth post about this in general, so feel free to leave your questions about it in the comments.)

This is very normal, though, and it occurs most commonly in the hands and feat. It’s usually because of a “trigger” being released during treatment — and the trigger points I’m referring to are “Liver 3” (in your feet; used to release headaches, low back pain and more) and “Large Intestine 4” (between your thumb and forefinger; good for sinus issues, headaches, stiff upper back and neck and more). So ultimately, this is a productive side-effect… Weird names, right? Science.

Onto the week’s Peaks:

Peak: (1) SoulCycle’s third studio in Chicago celebrated it’s one-year anniversary last Sunday. I taught a 90-minute Team Teach with one of my best friends and it was MADNESS, as you can see from the photo above. This is the second studio in Chicago I’ve helped to launch from Day One — it’s been equal parts incredible, inspiring and frustrating to see her grow. (Just like any job, you know?) So many awesome people have come through those doors and into my life — and I’m grateful that there are (likely) people that feel the same in-turn me. Fitness is never “just fitness.”

(2) One other thing, because I’ve got to mention it: I was really nervous about publishing yesterday’s (un-political) post. Your responses totally blew me away — and I’m thankful for the time you took to share, comment on and write me with your thoughts. Kindness is truly a ripple effect, you guys. I love our community. Thanks for making it what it is.

All right, all right. Sappy thoughts aside, let’s get to this week’s links…

(3) Oh, wait. Who’s got SuperBowl plans? I love an excuse to have a good ‘ol Sunday Funday… Here’s hoping you some awesome shit to look forward to — and remember, do it guilt-free. You deserve it.

Seriously, though. Let’s do it:

This Week’s Links:

Sales & such:



My favorite open-shoulder sweater (under $80) is finally back in stock — and it comes in black, too. No joke: Every time I wear it, someone asks me where it’s from.

I updated the “Shop” portion of my page to include a ton of great gift ideas for Valentine’s Day — for him, for her or even just for yourself. Click here and scroll down a bit to browse.

Here’s another one of my favorite sweaters — a cozy white wool knit that I wear more than I should, admittedly, on a weekly basis. You should know it’s on sale for 33% off.

I bought this faux leather mini skirt to wear out while it’s still chilly out (which, according to Sir Groundhog, will be for another six weeks). Planning to wear it with my favorite thigh-high boots.

… On a similar note, if those Stuart Weitzman OTK boots are out of your investment range, Nordstrom has a lot of similar options at lower price points. My recommendation would be this pair from Marc Fisher — or really, any that tie at the top to prevent the boot shaft from sliding down your leg.

From the blogosphere:

Trending on Among Other Things:

