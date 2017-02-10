Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 26

New sneakers, my favorite face mask and your afternoon playlist… Among Other Things.
Happy Friday! This was a busy week — one of those where the days feel long but the week in it’s entirety felt super short. Same for you, too?
Peaks & Pits:
Pit: So, that Betsy DeVos thing happened — I really liked this article on what to do next.
Peak: On a lighter note, I don’t think I say this enough: I really love doing #TinderTuesday with you guys. (If you don’t follow along already, it’s a weekly series every Tuesday night where I share submission-based dating app profile photos, bios and general don’ts. It’s seriously SO funny! Add me to catch next week: ‘@coralsncognacs’)
This Week’s Links:
Sales & such:
- I bought these Nike Roshe sneakers yesterday — how cool is that color combo?
- Art lovers, head’s up! Gray Malin’s nude beach series are 50% off today. I got the ‘St Barth Nude Swimmer’ for my bedroom — it’s so calming.
- Here is the chunky sweater I’ve been wearing in my Snapchats this week — perfect for a cozy afternoon on the couch. I love Topshop’s sweaters — Nordstrom has the best selection of them here. (They run true-to-size, FYI.)
- How cute are these everyday greeting cards? I just bought a bunch for birthdays and V/Galentine’s Day.
- This Fresh Beauty face mask is my pre-night out skincare essential. (Seriously, it makes your skin look/feel amazing.)
- So many of you have mentioned that you’re loving the 52 Lists to Happiness journal that I posted about on Snap last week. I’m so glad! If you haven’t, I’d highly recommend checking it out.
Around the web:
- Nevertheless, #ShePersisted. I love this illustration.
- An interesting — and insightful — read on what sets happy, productive people apart from others.
- All about making overnight oats, here — this healthified Almond Joy version sounds de-lish.
- Jess’s giveaway series is still going strong. Don’t miss this one from one of my favorite accessory brands, Cuyana!
- Earlier this year, I wrote this piece on the notion of embracing change. It’s a nice little uplifting reminder.
- An oldie but a goodie: Here’s a playlist for anyone who might need some feel-good vibes today. I’d suggest hitting play and listening in the order that I created it.
Trending on Among Other Things:
- Still, the un-political piece I wrote last week has me feeling so grateful for your shares, comments and feedback. Thank you, guys!
- I’m heading to New York for a few days next week and can’t wait to get back to a few of my favorite spots in the city.
\\
*Outfit originally posted here
Happy weekend! Find Me Here:
Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | Snapchat (@coralsncognacs)
Join the Convo: