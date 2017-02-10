 Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 26 - Among Other Things
February 10, 2017 · link love

Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 26

New sneakers, my favorite face mask and your afternoon playlist… Among Other Things.

Happy Friday! This was a busy week — one of those where the days feel long but the week in it’s entirety felt super short. Same for you, too?

Peaks & Pits:

Pit: So, that Betsy DeVos thing happened — I really liked this article on what to do next.

Peak: On a lighter note, I don’t think I say this enough: I really love doing #TinderTuesday with you guys. (If you don’t follow along already, it’s a weekly series every Tuesday night where I share submission-based dating app profile photos, bios and general don’ts. It’s seriously SO funny! Add me to catch next week: ‘@coralsncognacs’)

This Week’s Links:

Sales & such:

 

  • This Fresh Beauty face mask is my pre-night out skincare essential. (Seriously, it makes your skin look/feel amazing.)
  •  So many of you have mentioned that you’re loving the 52 Lists to Happiness journal that I posted about on Snap last week. I’m so glad! If you haven’t, I’d highly recommend checking it out.

Around the web:

 

  • Jess’s giveaway series is still going strong. Don’t miss this one from one of my favorite accessory brands, Cuyana!
  • An oldie but a goodie: Here’s a playlist for anyone who might need some feel-good vibes today. I’d suggest hitting play and listening in the order that I created it.

Trending on Among Other Things:

 

  • Still, the un-political piece I wrote last week has me feeling so grateful for your shares, comments and feedback. Thank you, guys!
  • I’m heading to New York for a few days next week and can’t wait to get back to a few of my favorite spots in the city.

\\

*Outfit originally posted here

Happy weekend! Find Me Here: 

What I'm Loving This Week

Join the Convo:

  • Melissa Klusek

    Definitely adding that happiness journal to my wishlist! On the pit- ugh, as a west Michigander. But my friend Robbie wrote that Upworthy article! He’s awesome! And I loved that article on what sets happy, productive people apart “Customers can often feel when the products and services they buy are made with joy, care, and love.” YES x 1000. It’s one of the reasons I love shopping small! Have a great weekend!!

  • Love the 52 lists of happiness! I got it last year while I was visiting Seattle and it’s such a beautiful and thought-provoking journal. Happy weekend, Hallie!

