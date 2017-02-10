Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 26

New sneakers, my favorite face mask and your afternoon playlist… Among Other Things.

Happy Friday! This was a busy week — one of those where the days feel long but the week in it’s entirety felt super short. Same for you, too?

Peaks & Pits:

Pit: So, that Betsy DeVos thing happened — I really liked this article on what to do next.

Peak: On a lighter note, I don’t think I say this enough: I really love doing #TinderTuesday with you guys. (If you don’t follow along already, it’s a weekly series every Tuesday night where I share submission-based dating app profile photos, bios and general don’ts. It’s seriously SO funny! Add me to catch next week: ‘@coralsncognacs’)

This Week’s Links:

Sales & such:

Around the web:

Nevertheless, #ShePersisted. I love this illustration.

An interesting — and insightful — read on what sets happy, productive people apart from others.

All about making overnight oats, here — this healthified Almond Joy version sounds de-lish.

Jess’s giveaway series is still going strong. Don’t miss this one from one of my favorite accessory brands, Cuyana!

Earlier this year, I wrote this piece on the notion of embracing change. It’s a nice little uplifting reminder.

An oldie but a goodie: Here’s a playlist for anyone who might need some feel-good vibes today. I’d suggest hitting play and listening in the order that I created it.

Trending on Among Other Things:

Still, the un-political piece I wrote last week has me feeling so grateful for your shares, comments and feedback. Thank you, guys!

I’m heading to New York for a few days next week and can’t wait to get back to a few of my favorite spots in the city.

