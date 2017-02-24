Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 27

My must-have spring shoe, apartment decor and more: There’s a lot to love in this week’s links.

Isn’t it weird how short weeks tend to feel the longest? (Well, I technically didn’t have Monday off for President’s Day — but I remember feeling that way when I was working my agency job.)

Anywho, before we get into it, I have to say: I’m really sorry about the radio silence around here in the last week.

I know, I know.

I’ve said this to you before.

But as you know, I just can’t force it if I’m not feeling…. Well, right — so-to-speak. You know?

I won’t get into that, but above all else I’ve been spending pretty much all of my time in at work/in the SoulCycle studio over the past two weeks. (I often have to remind myself that this is my full-time job for another employer. I taught 16 classes this week! My nap game has been strong.)

Not complaining, of course; just explaining. This transitions us nicely into this week’s Peaks & Pits, though…

Peaks & Pits:

Peak: New York City, man. I was there for three days last week and wow, it was so nice to be back! (If you didn’t know, I lived there for a few years — read what I learned in my first month living in Manhattan.) It was a really stimulating, affirming trip for me. Solo travel is good for the heart, no?

I’ll have more of an update for you next week, but I’ve got nothing but good things to share.

Pit: Over the last week, I’ve spent a lot of time with Soul’s in-house physical therapist. My tendonitis hasn’t gotten better, and it’s beginning to snake its way up my left arm and into my shoulder. (You can read the back story on that here — as well as what it taught me.)

I’ve also recently pinched nerve in my neck, which makes me look like a bit of a robot — entertaining at best. When it rains it pours, I guess, right? Ha! Both injuries have made it difficult for me to sit down at my computer for periods of time, but a weekend of R&R will have me feeling back up to speed (and a more frequent posting schedule) next week. All good!

How was your week? What are your peaks and pits? (No, seriously — I’m asking. Tell me on Twitter or in the comments below!)

Here’s what we’ve got this week:

//

This Week’s Links:

Sales & such:

Spring shoe must-have: Loeffler Randall’s ‘Sylvia’ sandals. The heel height is perfect.

Have you heard of Outdoor Voices? They’re my favorite brand of workout-wear at the moment — the grey tri-tonal leggings are my favorite. (Despite the color, they don’t show signs of sweat. So clutch!)

No joke, these neutral Nike ‘Juvenate’ sneakers are the only kicks I wore around New York. (Bless you, athleisure trend!) They’re incredibly comfortable and come in three colors, too.

My favorite this knit blanket is finally on sale — for 40% off! I have it in white but actually bought the grey color to add texture in my bedroom.

… And while we’re on the notion of decorating, I picked up a few of these $13 faux succulents from Nordstrom to scatter around my apartment. They look like the real deal!

How cute are these teal-and-gold earrings? I live for a some statement-making tassel action… (You can get 15% off your first purchase on the site, too — so while you’re at it, these subtle drop-earrings are also worth a look.)

I swear by this skin-smoothing polish (pictured below) to exfoliate my skin, but it’s especially amazing after a long week.

//

Around the Internet:

Relevant: How to get a stain out of — well, just about anything.

Three effective ways to boost your metabolism before, during and after your workday.

Spiritual guru Gabby Bernstein’s simple advice on how to change the world with a few small actions.

My apartment project for the weekend? Organizing my bathroom… Super fun and sexy, I know. Mackenzie shared eight great tips in doing so here.

//

Happy weekend! Find Me Here:

