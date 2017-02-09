 Sweater & Scallops (in the Sweetest Color Palette) - Among Other Things
Typically, the only way I celebrate Valentine’s Day is by incorporating a bit more color into my style.

I’ve mentioned this before, but I’m an avid avoider of tights season — at all costs.

Every year, it’s the same dilemma — but a good pair of over-the-knee boots has helped to continually fuel this denial-ridden avoidance. (Plus, it helped me justify purchasing them — cost per wear, you know?)

It’s hard to believe that we’re, like, mid-way through February. Or we will be by the time next week’s Hallmark holiday rolls around. (But hey, at least that means warmer weather is on the way!)

This year in particular, it’s a la sweater and scallops.

(…Although, admittedly: I do love an excuse to send cute stationery and indulge myself in mini chocolates throughout the day.)

The last few weeks have been charged and triggering at times for many of us, so above all else I’ve been trying to remind myself to wear my most genuine smile every time I head out the door.

I know, I know; that’s cheesy as hell; but I’m telling you, it really does make a difference — in how you feel and in how your energy is perceived (and absorbed) by others.

Lots of love and light… ‘Tis the season for it, after all.

Oh, and if you’re in the market for a cute cable-knit sweater, this style from Gap is majorly marked down this week — in lots of colors.
*In this post:

Clothing

Pink sweater: Gap (on sale in lots of colors)
Scallop-trim skirt: ASOS (in lots of styles/colors here)
Cross-body handbag: c/o Cuyana
Suede over-the-knee boots: Stuart Weitzman ‘Highland’
Pale pink trench: Azalea (on sale + 15% off with e-mail sign up)
Mini saddle bag: Cuyana (in three colors here)

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’
Lip color: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Rikugien
Nail polish: Essie ‘Gel Couture’ polish in ‘Rock the Runway
Mascara: bareMinerals

  • Dana Mannarino

    Love this coat, Hallie! The scallop skirt is s cute feminine piece for your closet!

    Pink Champagne Problems

  • Elle

    LOVE LOVE this outfit on you! I avoid tights too, still have terrible memories in elementary school while wearing them, so uncomfortable and all the snags! That skirt is adorable and I love all the colors it is available in!
    xo elle // https://splashofpreppy.com

  • cDs

    Those colors work so well together! Pink + grey is one of my favorite combos
    x0x0 Caroline http://thecarolove.com/

  • Yes a smile always makes the difference and lately I have been giving a compliment to random people I come in contact with.

    I work at a local GAP and those sweaters are the best! Love the outfit!

    Have a great weekend, Hallie!

