Sweater & Scallops (in the Sweetest Color Palette)

I’ve mentioned this before, but I’m an avid avoider of tights season — at all costs.

Every year, it’s the same dilemma — but a good pair of over-the-knee boots has helped to continually fuel this denial-ridden avoidance. (Plus, it helped me justify purchasing them — cost per wear, you know?)

It’s hard to believe that we’re, like, mid-way through February. Or we will be by the time next week’s Hallmark holiday rolls around. (But hey, at least that means warmer weather is on the way!)

Typically, the only way I celebrate Valentine’s Day is by incorporating a bit more color into my style, which has otherwise remained neutral throughout the season.

This year in particular, it’s a la sweater and scallops.

(…Although, admittedly: I do love an excuse to send cute stationery and indulge myself in mini chocolates throughout the day.)

The last few weeks have been charged and triggering at times for many of us, so above all else I’ve been trying to remind myself to wear my most genuine smile every time I head out the door.

I know, I know; that’s cheesy as hell; but I’m telling you, it really does make a difference — in how you feel and in how your energy is perceived (and absorbed) by others.

Lots of love and light… ‘Tis the season for it, after all.

Oh, and if you’re in the market for a cute cable-knit sweater, this style from Gap is majorly marked down this week — in lots of colors.



