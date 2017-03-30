Nothing but Neutrals

This all-neutral color palette is the perfect way to transition your winter wardrobe into spring.

If there ever was a day that’s perfect for cozying up in your biggest, bulkiest sweater — it’s today.

I’m back in Chicago having spent just under 24 hours in Sarasota this week.

I’ll do a more in-depth recap of the trip in a few days, but as a cliff notes version, I was there for a quick (but cool), immersive experience with the Tropicana team. We learned how their Florida oranges go from the grove all the way to your glass — touring their citrus farms, packaging plants and more. Hair nets and all, guys!

Given that the week is essentially over, I’ve got a lot to pack in across the Internet before the weekend rolls around…

I can’t quite decide if it’s one of those weeks where it’s only Thursday or it’s already Thursday. You know?

Which is it for you?

Either way, it’s still a little chilly around the Windy City this week — naturally — but as a seasoned veteran of the Midwest, your girl has got a slew of sweaters that are ideal for that in-between season.

The one I’m wearing is thick enough that I don’t have to wear a jacket over top. (I found it on sale so it’s sold out, naturally, but here’s a few similar styles worth browsing — this one is my favorite.)

I’ve been all about a pretty, neutral color palette this year — really, it’s the easiest way to transition your entire closet over the seasons.

Hopefully I can swap the jeans for shorts here soon, though.

… Speaking of which: These jeans. Do you recognize them?

They’re hard to pull off… As I’ve proven.

I initially styled them a different way this time last year, and I’m not going to lie — I look back and hate that outfit. Ugh. It makes me look much shorter, wider and stubbier than I am.

Live and learn, right?

Skin-colored shoes are always a ‘do’ when you’re trying to lengthen your legs. Remember that!

If you look back at that post — and even though I’m wearing a chunky sweater today — you can probably notice that I’ve lost almost 30 pounds over the last year.

To be honest, I almost didn’t mention the comparison to you since I was embarrassed by it, but I always preach the idea of feeling proud of your progress (in any area of life), so I had to shut up and walk my talk.

And I’m working on that weight loss post, I promise…

*In this post:

Clothing

Chunky sweater: DEMYLEE ‘Marion’ sweater (similar here on sale)

Grey jeans: JBRAND ‘Anja’ jeans (in three colors here)

Nude pumps: Steve Madden (on sale here)

Leather backpack: Cuyana

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’

Eyebrows: Anastasia mechanical brow pencil and pomade

Lip color: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Rikugien‘

Nails: Essie ‘Hip Anema”

///

