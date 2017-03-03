 Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 28 - Among Other Things
March 3, 2017 · link love

Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 28

The sale you don’t want to miss and so much more: There’s a lot to love in this week’s links.

Before we get into it, I’ll just say up-front: Up until yesterday, I had a pretty shitty week.

Or at least, I felt like I did.

I mean, the other day I woke up and for no reason thought “Yep, today’s going to be a shit day.”

… And guess what? It was!

At the very least, I’m glad that I can catch myself doing this so I can course-correct. Sometimes all it takes is a little shift in perspective, you know?

Lent (a religious holiday among Catholics) started this week. Do you celebrate the season or give anything up?

For me, it’s usually about adopting a healthier habit or two rather than giving something up entirely. Fittingly, I’m making an effort to be better about writing in my gratitude journal — and not allowing my brain to think myself into a having bad day. It really does make a difference!

Why bother, you know?

Peaks & Pits:

Pit: See above. (And if you find yourself in the same habit, get out of it! You deserve to have a really freakin’ great weekend, okay?)

Peak: Yesterday I taught one of my favorite SoulCycle classes to date — and not just because it was a theme ride (Coldplay vs The Chainsmokers). Everyone in the room showed up. Period. For themselves and for each other — cheering, yelling, singing… It was awesome. Really awesome. It reminded me why I quit my corporate job to chase the dream of becoming an Instructor.

Here’s what we’ve got this week:

This Week’s Links:

Sales & such:

Around the web:

  • This editor drank collagen for a week — and she claims it made her prettier. Anyone else down to give Dirty Lemon a try? (I love mixing collagen protein into smoothies, so I’m on board.)
  • Found myself nodding as I read Maya’s post on how to avoid blogger burnout — admittedly, this has been happening to me a lot as of late.

Trending on Among Other Things:

