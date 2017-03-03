Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 28

The sale you don’t want to miss and so much more: There’s a lot to love in this week’s links.

Before we get into it, I’ll just say up-front: Up until yesterday, I had a pretty shitty week.

Or at least, I felt like I did.

I mean, the other day I woke up and for no reason thought “Yep, today’s going to be a shit day.”

… And guess what? It was!

At the very least, I’m glad that I can catch myself doing this so I can course-correct. Sometimes all it takes is a little shift in perspective, you know?

Lent (a religious holiday among Catholics) started this week. Do you celebrate the season or give anything up?

For me, it’s usually about adopting a healthier habit or two rather than giving something up entirely. Fittingly, I’m making an effort to be better about writing in my gratitude journal — and not allowing my brain to think myself into a having bad day. It really does make a difference!

Why bother, you know?

Peaks & Pits:

Pit: See above. (And if you find yourself in the same habit, get out of it! You deserve to have a really freakin’ great weekend, okay?)

Peak: Yesterday I taught one of my favorite SoulCycle classes to date — and not just because it was a theme ride (Coldplay vs The Chainsmokers). Everyone in the room showed up. Period. For themselves and for each other — cheering, yelling, singing… It was awesome. Really awesome. It reminded me why I quit my corporate job to chase the dream of becoming an Instructor.

Here’s what we’ve got this week:

This Week’s Links:

Sales & such:

I don’t play favorites, but the furry pair of shoes in today’s post is up there… (They’re on sale, too, FYI.)

Finally! You guys, I found the perfect pair of patent nude pumps. The heel height is ideal if you’ll be on your feet all day.

I was shopping for a new piece of art for my bedroom when I came across Judith Gigliotti. Have you seen her stuff? It’s awesome! This piece is my favorite — I love the white balance.

I just stocked up on a handful of throw pillows and other decor finds from H&M’s home section. Have you ever shopped it? So good!

If you’ve ever wanted a black 3.1 Phillip Lim Pashli satchel, scoop this one up while it’s still in stock — on sale (which is rare for classic colors).

Around the web:

A motivational psychologist shares the simple, effective tool that will help you reach your goals. (You’re probably already using it!)

This editor drank collagen for a week — and she claims it made her prettier. Anyone else down to give Dirty Lemon a try? (I love mixing collagen protein into smoothies, so I’m on board.)

Bloggers, bookmark this one: Seven apps to help you blog smarter, not harder.

Found myself nodding as I read Maya’s post on how to avoid blogger burnout — admittedly, this has been happening to me a lot as of late.

Trending on Among Other Things:

Works every time: Ten Things to Do When You’re In a Rut.

You might want this for St. Patty’s Day: Here’s How to Party Smarter/13 Tips to Avoid a Hangover:

Happy weekend! Find Me Here:

