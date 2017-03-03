Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 28

The sale you don’t want to miss and so much more: There’s a lot to love in this week’s links.
Before we get into it, I’ll just say up-front: Up until yesterday, I had a pretty shitty week.
Or at least, I felt like I did.
I mean, the other day I woke up and for no reason thought “Yep, today’s going to be a shit day.”
… And guess what? It was!
At the very least, I’m glad that I can catch myself doing this so I can course-correct. Sometimes all it takes is a little shift in perspective, you know?
Lent (a religious holiday among Catholics) started this week. Do you celebrate the season or give anything up?
For me, it’s usually about adopting a healthier habit or two rather than giving something up entirely. Fittingly, I’m making an effort to be better about writing in my gratitude journal — and not allowing my brain to think myself into a having bad day. It really does make a difference!
Why bother, you know?
Peaks & Pits:
Pit: See above. (And if you find yourself in the same habit, get out of it! You deserve to have a really freakin’ great weekend, okay?)
Peak: Yesterday I taught one of my favorite SoulCycle classes to date — and not just because it was a theme ride (Coldplay vs The Chainsmokers). Everyone in the room showed up. Period. For themselves and for each other — cheering, yelling, singing… It was awesome. Really awesome. It reminded me why I quit my corporate job to chase the dream of becoming an Instructor.
Here’s what we’ve got this week:
This Week’s Links:
Sales & such:
- I don’t play favorites, but the furry pair of shoes in today’s post is up there… (They’re on sale, too, FYI.)
- Finally! You guys, I found the perfect pair of patent nude pumps. The heel height is ideal if you’ll be on your feet all day.
- PSA: Don’t miss Shopbop’s end-of-the-season sale, which ends tomorrow. You can get up to 25% your off entire purchase with the code GOBIG17 while supplies last. I bought this cute sweater and stocked up on a few new bras from La Perla — can never get them on sale (until now)!
- I was shopping for a new piece of art for my bedroom when I came across Judith Gigliotti. Have you seen her stuff? It’s awesome! This piece is my favorite — I love the white balance.
- BaubleBar just added new styles to their Semi Annual Sale section — up to 70% off! I got these teal-colored tassel earrings.
- I just stocked up on a handful of throw pillows and other decor finds from H&M’s home section. Have you ever shopped it? So good!
- If you’ve ever wanted a black 3.1 Phillip Lim Pashli satchel, scoop this one up while it’s still in stock — on sale (which is rare for classic colors).
Around the web:
- I’m adding these to my reading list: 31 books that teach you how to be an adult. My favorite — which I’ve told you about — is Jen Sincero’s “You Are a Badass,” but I also just ordered “Get Over Your Damn Self.” Anyone read the latter? Can’t recommend it enough.
- A motivational psychologist shares the simple, effective tool that will help you reach your goals. (You’re probably already using it!)
- This editor drank collagen for a week — and she claims it made her prettier. Anyone else down to give Dirty Lemon a try? (I love mixing collagen protein into smoothies, so I’m on board.)
- Bloggers, bookmark this one: Seven apps to help you blog smarter, not harder.
- Found myself nodding as I read Maya’s post on how to avoid blogger burnout — admittedly, this has been happening to me a lot as of late.
Trending on Among Other Things:
- Works every time: Ten Things to Do When You’re In a Rut.
- You might want this for St. Patty’s Day: Here’s How to Party Smarter/13 Tips to Avoid a Hangover:
Happy weekend! Find Me Here:
