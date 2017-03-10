Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 29

Inspiring stories, the leggings I’ve been living in and the spring sweater you need… Among Other Things.

Happy Friday, my friends. I have a lot of great links to distract you from your workload this week — as well as a little disclaimer (or apology of sorts), so let’s get to it.

Peaks & Pits:

Pit: I’ve gotta dedicate this week’s pit to you guys, because I’ve been feeling really guilty about the lack of content I’ve been producing for you since the beginning of the year.

It takes a lot for me to admit that I need to slow down, and the rug was finally ripped out from under my feet last Sunday. I caught a nasty flu bug that rendered me useless (and at the doctor) for a few days, but I will say I’m glad I am finally healing. (I’ve had this lingering cough for the last month that’s on it’s way out, at last!)

In addition, I always have to remind myself that Seasonal Affect Disorder is a real thing — and it can impact you in really subconscious ways. This tends to go hand-in-hand with workplace burn-out for me, unfortunately (and I know you can relate). Last year right around this time, I wrote a post about my sure-fire ways to get yourself out of a rut. I re-read it this week and every one of those things remains to be true.

When your hobby becomes your job (twice-over, in my case), it can be challenging to figure out how to channel your creative energy in a way that isn’t to make a living, which is why I’m excited to share with you that…

Peak: I’m taking DJ lessons! Like, officially. Wahoo!

Quick back-story: Late last year, one of my BFFs asked me to DJ her wedding this summer, and I knew I wanted to go all-in — or said another way, not half-ass it. I’m almost a full month into my lessons, and holy shit, you guys — it’s hard. But I love it. So much!

So that’s been keeping me busy on top of teaching, which would also attribute to the lighter-than-I’d-like blog posting frequency around here. I appreciate you sticking with me, though, and with my health (finally) on the up-and-up, I feel good — for real — about promising you all of that wellness, fitness and style content we’ve been talking about. Any requests on what to prioritize? (My weight loss post seems to be the front-runner, but let me know otherwise.)

Lots of music updates to come on the DJ front — I still have so much to learn. (That’s the beauty of it, though.)

In the meantime, let’s get to this week’s round-up…

This Week’s Links:

Sales & such:

Quite possibly the cutest not-quite-spring sweater I’ve ever seen.

Cuyana finally designed a blush-colored leather backpack (that can double as a shoulder bag — brilliant). It’s been my go-to tote every day for the last week.

Canary yellow seems to be the it-color ushering in the spring season, and Nordstrom just got a whole bunch of cute, colorful new arrivals to lust over. (It’s Friday; let’s be real — your inbox can wait.)

I’m so proud of my travel-savvy friend Hitha on the recent release of her book “How to Pack.“

… Another girlfriend, Julia, designed a super cute summer hat with in collaboration with Hat Attack. I already got mine and I can’t wait to wear it! (Warmer weather, where you at?)

Real talk: V thankful for my go-to “Live-In” high-waisted leggings — I lived in (ahem, fittingly) them over the last week when I had to force my sick ass out the door. On the reg, though, they’re great for the gym and your weekend errands. Affordable, too!

It’s looking chilly in Chicago this weekend, but I don’t mind an excuse to prolong the wear of my favorite over-the-knee boots. It’s a relief to actually be able to walk in a pair of boots without stressing about your feet hurting.

I’ve been using this St. Tropez “Ultimate Escape Kit” self-tanner to perk up my pasty-looking legs and arms. The packaging is really cute — it’s done in partnership with Lilly Pulitzer. It’s easy to apply, too — and I swear, I’m challenged in the at-home tanning department.

//

Around the web:

Want to know the secret to having more “Ah-ha! Moments?” Slow down. Yes, yes, yes!

FastCompany says these are the only five inbox folders you’ll ever need to organize your e-mail… I’m intrigued.

In light of International Women’s Day, I loved this post from Lauryn on why “Women Bashing Sucks“ — and, um, seriously can’t believe she heard a brand bad-mouthing her over the phone. (“Being mean is out!”) Let’s be a little kinder to one another this weekend, ‘kay? (You really never know…)

Chrissy Teigan recently opened up about how she’s been suffering from postpartum depression… I read this one from start to finish.

I really, really admire Lauren Scruggs and I’ve loved following her story. In a recent interview with People, she gets real on worrying that “men would never find her attractive again,” among other things. (Isn’t it insane to think the accident is ultimately how she met her now-husband, Jason Kennedy? The Universe, man…)

Hell yeah. Musician Chance the Rapper pledged to donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools this week ($10,000 to 10 different schools). If you haven’t seen the video, check it out — I felt compelled to get involved/donate, too.

//

//

Happy weekend!

