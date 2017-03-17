Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 30

Travel tips, words of wisdom and the navy gingham heels you need this spring… Among Other Things.

Fri-yay, at last! This week has kinda felt like whiplash, if that makes sense…

Or rather, the beginning of the week seemed to drag, but all of a sudden here we are with our weekend on the horizon. Can’t complain, there. Let’s get to it… (Oh and happy St. Patrick’s Day to my fellow Irish friends!)

Peaks & Pits:

Pit: This week’s Pit is rather specific, but I’m still laughing about it. Let me set the scene: It’s Tuesday morning, snowing sideways in Chicago. Like, crazy blizzard conditions! I’d just finished teaching up north (pretty far from my apartment) when I realized that I’d forgot my wallet at home… Due to the weather, Uber was more than $60 per ride — and $40 for Uber Pool. Hell no!

Thankfully, I ended up running into an acquaintance who gave me a $20 bill (for which I Venmo’d her). I was ready to walk, you guys… F*ck that surcharge nonsense!

Note to self: Stop changing handbags.

Peak: A shift in my schedule has enabled me to re-commit to my cross-training routine over the last few weeks, so I’ve been able to get back into my yoga groove. (I had to stop for awhile because I was teaching 15+ classes weekly — which caused me to develop a little sports injury.) It feels so good to spend a few mornings on my mat!

(On that note, here’s a compelling case for becoming a morning workout person — and how to get over any fitness-related hurdles you’re facing. Two posts I wrote earlier this year but are definitely worth the reminder.)

How was your week? Leave your peaks and pits in the comments below — I wanna know!

This Week’s Links:

Here’s what we’ve got this week:

Sales & Such

PSA: Navy. Gingham. Heels. On sale. Need I say more? (I gasped, literally!)

I mean, Drake lyrics on a cozy sweatshirt? You literally can’t go wrong. #AddtoCart

Saw this faux leather jacket on a friend and knew I had to have it. It’s the perfect shade of grey (and less than $100, score)!

I’m in the market for a cute pair of perfectly distressed denim shorts, and I bought these (Blank NYC) and these (One Teaspoon) to compare/try on at home. (I love both brands — and as an FYI, One Teaspoon tends to run slightly large.)

Not that I need another coat, but I couldn’t resist this beautiful, blush-colored trench — it was on sale and will be perfect for spring.

Swoon. These two-tone Nike’s are awesome — and perfect timing, since I ruined a pair of sneakers in the snow this week. Oops. (That’s what I get for not looking at the forecast before leaving the apartment.)

Every time I wear these two-tone workout leggings (even if I’m not exercising), someone asks me where they’re from. If you don’t (yet) own any pieces from Outdoor Voices, these will be your gateway drug… Promise. I have two pairs (and counting).

\\

Around the web:

Merritt wrote a detailed piece on how she plans her (international) trips from beginning to end. I love reading how other people organize their travel.

… And on that note, this is the year I’m taking a solo trip. This article makes a compelling case for traveling alone, even though I’m already sold on the idea… I’m that girl that loves to go to the movies or out to eat by herself — but I want to do it across the globe!)

Don’t you love getting lost in Barnes & Noble? Or any bookstore, at that? Add a few of these page-turners that Grace recommended from her March reading list to your bedside table.

Jess published this awhile ago, but I really enjoyed her heartfelt piece on a semi-recent split with her long-term boyfriend. Ugh. Much love to you, girl!

If you’ve ever had those days where you just don’t feel pretty — and haven’t we all — read this Ask-and-Answer Piece. I tell my SoulCycle students this often — you can look good, but it’s more important to feel this way. And like the article states, “The best way to feel “pretty” (confident, calm, sure of who you are) is by resisting the urge to ask questions.” Bam. Yes! Just be.

In honor of International Women’s Day (last week), Sydney asked a handful of bloggers and women who inspire her to share a few words of wisdom. I’m such a sucker for a good one-liner.

\\

Trending on Among Other Things:

How becoming a fitness professional has changed my life.

Here’s why you should consider wearing these glasses — even if you don’t need them (and especially if you stare at a computer all day.

Zara sweater (old), One Teaspoon jeans, Alexander Wang bag

//

