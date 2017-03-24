Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 31

Festival season must-haves, advice on money management and the return of going out tops… Among Other Things.

Happy Friday, friends. It’s so beautiful in Chicago today — well, warm at least. I can’t wait to get my ass outside this afternoon.

I’m laying low over the next few days but planning to venture out for some fun PM plans: A friend’s concert, an event with Nike to celebrate Air Max Day and — of course — March Madness.

Did you fill out a bracket this year? How’s it doing? I know I’ll jinx myself if I go any further, so I’ll leave it at that…

I’m flying to Sarasota on Monday for a very quick trip with Tropicana. We’re doing a fun little project together (details soon!) and I’m going down to tour their orange juice groves first-and-foremost. I’ve never been, have you? I’m thinking it will be like wine tasting in Napa but, well, juice. Ha!

Let’s get to it… (And as always, please share your weekly peaks and pits in the comments below.)

Peaks & Pits:

Pit: My heart goes out to everyone affected by the London attack this week… Heartbreaking.

Peak: I’ve been so enthralled with the DJ lessons that I’ve been taking over the past few weeks. I’m almost ready to purchase my own equipment and I can’t wait to practice at home!

This Week’s Links:

Sales & Such:

I can’t wait to wear these two-tone fringe sandals!

Target has the best artificial plants and succulents. I just bought this potted jade plant — it’s under $10 and it honestly looks like the real deal.

I love Pinch Provisions. Their new micro hangover kit is so cute — perfect as a gift for your girlfriends.

Remember when “going out tops” were a thing in college? I’m back to buying some for summer. This one is my favorite — I wear it often; the color is a perfect blush-tone and it goes with everything.

I bought these pom-pom earrings (in light blue) last week– they’re so light and perfect for summer festivals. I can’t wait to wear them at Coachella!

… Speaking of which, I bought these these blush-colored sneakers for Coachella, too. I’ve always wanted this pair of Common Projects kicks, but they’re a little pricy and I’d hate to ruin them. I almost like these better!

After many failed attempts, I found my perfect pair of distressed jean shorts for this summer. (If you tend to be in between sizes, I’d suggest sizing down — One Teaspoon tends to run a little large, but their shorts are the best.)

Around the web:

Have you guys seen Victoria Beckham’s line for Target?

Ten finance bloggers share the best money advice they’ve received.

How Lo Bosworth cured her anxiety with vitamins — this is really interesting.

This Editor in Chief shares how she gets shit done during the week. Taking notes, over here.

SELF published an interesting peek into the world of indoor cycling recruitment and training. (You can read my SoulCycle story here if you haven’t already.)

These five nutritionists reveal what they eat on a daily basis. I always find these types of round-ups so interesting, don’t you?

Five simple things you can do to protect the environment without driving yourself crazy.

Trending on Among Other Things:

Here’s how (and why) you should drink more water — once and for all.

My advice on overcoming your workout ruts and roadblocks.

Happy weekend! Find Me Here:

