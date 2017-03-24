 Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 31 - Among Other Things
March 24, 2017 · link love

Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 31

Festival season must-haves, advice on money management and the return of going out tops… Among Other Things.

Happy Friday, friends. It’s so beautiful in Chicago today — well, warm at least. I can’t wait to get my ass outside this afternoon.

how to wear a faux fur vest

I’m laying low over the next few days but planning to venture out for some fun PM plans: A friend’s concert, an event with Nike to celebrate Air Max Day and — of course — March Madness.

Did you fill out a bracket this year? How’s it doing? I know I’ll jinx myself if I go any further, so I’ll leave it at that…

I’m flying to Sarasota on Monday for a very quick trip with Tropicana. We’re doing a fun little project together (details soon!) and I’m going down to tour their orange juice groves first-and-foremost. I’ve never been, have you? I’m thinking it will be like wine tasting in Napa but, well, juice. Ha!

Let’s get to it… (And as always, please share your weekly peaks and pits in the comments below.)

Peaks & Pits:

Pit: My heart goes out to everyone affected by the London attack this week… Heartbreaking.

Peak: I’ve been so enthralled with the DJ lessons that I’ve been taking over the past few weeks. I’m almost ready to purchase my own equipment and I can’t wait to practice at home!

This Week’s Links:

Sales & Such:

  • Remember when “going out tops” were a thing in college? I’m back to buying some for summer. This one is my favorite — I wear it often; the color is a perfect blush-tone and it goes with everything.

//

Around the web:

//

cute faux fur vests for women*Outfit originally posted here

Trending on Among Other Things:

//

Join the Convo:

  • Elle

    Have a great weekend lady! Enjoy the warm weather. Y’all in Chicago deserve it!
    xo elle

  • MK

    Hallie, thank you for sharing Lo’s article! I was in a very similar situation – crippling anxiety, constant feelings of panic – finally went to the doctor after about two months and discovered I was severely vitamin D deficient. With a prescription dose of vitamin D, I am finally feeling back to my former self, but I highly recommend everyone get their vitamin levels tested if you are feeling this way. People are more susceptible to this in the winter, too! Have a great weekend!! XO, Mary Kate

  • Your line about “going out tops” made me LOL. Whenever I go on girl’s trips (vegas, AC, etc), we are all like “but we don’t have any going out tops! Because ya know, we’re over 30. But I really love that tank you linked to. May have to buy it to restart my “going out tops” collection!

  • Taylor Martin

    I’ve been searching for artificial plants to add around my apartment and I’m loving Target’s selection. So affordable!

    Would love to hear more about your DJing and your thoughts on taking up a ‘passion project’. I’m starting yoga sculpt TT at Corepower this weekend and while it’s totally outside my comfort zone, that’s exactly why I was so interested doing it in the first place. Having that gut instinct about doing something that scares you is how we grow as individuals and humans.

    Also – those adorable pink/blush sneakers look just like these adidas sneakers I got at DSW! Wore them in LA last weekend and loved how they complemented all my outfits. https://www.dsw.com/en/us/product/adidas-neo-courtset-sneaker—womens/363818?activeColor=686

    Have a great weekend, and enjoy the warmth today (before it inevitably gets cold again.. booo)

  • Liv

    Love the vest!

    Liv

    livforstyle.net

