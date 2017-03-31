 Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 32 - Among Other Things
March 31, 2017 · link love

Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 32

Sick sneakers, cute boots (75% off) and behind-the-scenes with big-time bloggers… Among Other Things.

Good morning and happy Friday, my loves.

Is it already Friday or only Friday on your end?

…You know what I mean, right?

This week flew for me, so it’s the former on this end. Traveling will do that to a girl.

I’ve been working non-stop over the last few weeks, so I closed my computer and ventured out for a bit last night. We accidentally ended up at a local spot we frequent — and one vodka water (with lemon) later, Ja Rule and Chance the Rapper were performing on the DJ booth.

Chance was wearing salmon-colored overalls (that I couldn’t stop staring at) and Ja Rule is, well, surprisingly short. And he has lit-er-ally zero new music, so he’s lucky those throwback hits are bangers. (‘Cause I’m reaaaaal…)

You can see more on my Snapchat (@coralsncognacs), but anywho:

Peaks & Pits:

Pit: Flight delays. Never fails!

Peak: In all honesty, my peak this week has been reading through the comments from the “15 Things” post this week. If you haven’t, I’d highly recommend it.

It’s really fucking cool that we can open up and embrace our vulnerabilities and opinions together — and you probably don’t even realize how much you’re impacting someone with yours. Hell, I honestly felt a connection to every single comment. (Seriously, read them!)

We’re in this thing together, gals.

Okay, sappiness aside… FRIDAY! Coffee at the ready?

Lots to share with you this week. Let’s get to it:

This Week’s Links:

Sales & Such

  • You have this cookbook, right? It’s so fun — I’ve been gifting it to friends for birthdays, housewarming gifts — you name it.
  • Picked up these nude sandals to wear to all the weddings I have this summer. The heel height is perfect — they’ll make for good dancing shoes!
  • I’m living for Nike’s newest Air Max design — I want the “Sail” color. And as an FYI, I’d suggest going up a half-size if you’re an in-between (I’m an 8 in Air Max and I’m usually a 7.5 in sneakers.)

Around the web:

  • Went back and re-read Vicortia’s post on why you should “focus where the flow is” this week — it’s one of my faves.

Trending on Among Other Things:

Join the Convo:

  • Carly A. Heitlinger

    Thanks for including my food diary Hal! Seriously can’t get enough poached eggs at the moment! Ha!

  • cDs

    I freakin love Target’s non-photoshop campaign. I always have the best luck with their suits even thought I’m shorts and, hell, I’ll say it, “curvy”

    x0x0 Caro http://thecarolove.com/

  • Those gray jeans are so versatile! I love that they’re an integral piece to two totally different outfits.

    Also, whenever I hear about Ja Rule I always think of the “Where is Ja??” bit. Just me?

  • Dana Mannarino

    Love this weekend look, Hallie! For whatever reason, this was one of my favorite Friday posts! Loved all of the links, your peak, and the fact that you saw Ja Rule 😉 Have a great weekend!

    Pink Champagne Problems

  • Kelli Brunson

    I have the original Thug Kitchen book and it is my all time favorite cook book! The two follow ups are on my Amazon list.

