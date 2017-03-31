Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 32

Sick sneakers, cute boots (75% off) and behind-the-scenes with big-time bloggers… Among Other Things.

Good morning and happy Friday, my loves.

Is it already Friday or only Friday on your end?

…You know what I mean, right?

This week flew for me, so it’s the former on this end. Traveling will do that to a girl.

I’ve been working non-stop over the last few weeks, so I closed my computer and ventured out for a bit last night. We accidentally ended up at a local spot we frequent — and one vodka water (with lemon) later, Ja Rule and Chance the Rapper were performing on the DJ booth.

Chance was wearing salmon-colored overalls (that I couldn’t stop staring at) and Ja Rule is, well, surprisingly short. And he has lit-er-ally zero new music, so he’s lucky those throwback hits are bangers. (‘Cause I’m reaaaaal…)

You can see more on my Snapchat (@coralsncognacs), but anywho:

Peaks & Pits:

Pit: Flight delays. Never fails!

Peak: In all honesty, my peak this week has been reading through the comments from the “15 Things” post this week. If you haven’t, I’d highly recommend it.

It’s really fucking cool that we can open up and embrace our vulnerabilities and opinions together — and you probably don’t even realize how much you’re impacting someone with yours. Hell, I honestly felt a connection to every single comment. (Seriously, read them!)

We’re in this thing together, gals.

Okay, sappiness aside… FRIDAY! Coffee at the ready?

Lots to share with you this week. Let’s get to it:

This Week’s Links:

Sales & Such

I bought these leather wedges last year and can’t wait to wear them again this season.

Outdoor Voices (the workout-wear I’m obsessed with) just released two new colors of my go-to two-tone leggings — I got them in “forest.” (The grey ones are still my all-time fave.)

You have this cookbook, right? It’s so fun — I’ve been gifting it to friends for birthdays, housewarming gifts — you name it.

Picked up these nude sandals to wear to all the weddings I have this summer. The heel height is perfect — they’ll make for good dancing shoes!

I’m living for Nike’s newest Air Max design — I want the “Sail” color. And as an FYI, I’d suggest going up a half-size if you’re an in-between (I’m an 8 in Air Max and I’m usually a 7.5 in sneakers.)

Oh, and in case you missed it last week, my favorite pair of Nike’s are 25% off right now — in three colors. Can’t go wrong with the Roshe’s.

//

Around the web:

I loved this: 10 big-time bloggers share what their jobs are really like.

Target used absolutely no Photoshop in their latest swimwear ad. Hell yeah!

Apparently, this is why sitting is the new smoking. (*Err, yikes! Stands up at desk.*)

Went back and re-read Vicortia’s post on why you should “focus where the flow is” this week — it’s one of my faves.

One of the girls I met on this week’s trip to Sarasota was Cara Loren, and there’s no denying the girl’s got an awesome, laid-back look.

I also met Julie (PB Fingers) this week, too, and got lost in her archives last night — her post on the best Pandora stations to workout to is bookmark-worthy.

… And one more: I haven’t seen my friend Julia (Lemon Stripes) in six months, so we were thrilled to see we’d ended up on the same press trip (case in point, here). It was incredible to learn how being 24-weeks pregnant has changed her body and life — even though I’m not really one with the baby fever (for now).

Following people’s food diaries is fascinating to me for some reason — don’t you agree? Here’s a breakdown of what Carly (College Prepster) eats each week. (I’m an eggs-over-avo toast too, girl.)

//

Trending on Among Other Things:

One of the most popular of all time (already): 15 Things to Remind Yourself This Week.

Outfit originally posted here

\\

