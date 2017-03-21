 The Billowy Blouse - Among Other Things
March 21, 2017 · outfits

The Billowy Blouse

This subtle statement-making is ideal for day-to-night — and I bet you’d never know I’m wearing leggings! Would you?

Spring’s onset in the Midwest has been met with overcast skies this week, which I honestly didn’t mind — all the better to spend the initial part of our week being productive and getting shit done.

floral blouse on sale from nordstrom rack

… Or trying to, at least.

I think I’m still reeling from the effects of Daylight Saving’s Time — anyone else? I joked with my SoulCycle classes this morning that I’ve felt like the Tin Man (from the Wizard of Oz) in waking up the last few days. Like, gotta “oil up!”

Relateable, no?

blogger outfit can you wear black leggings to the office chicago best unique sandals for spring with fur trim beauty blogger balayage highlights for women

Whenever my schedule calls for an outfit that’s casual (but still requires the appearance of being put-together), I reach for an easy-to-wear blouse, like this one.

It’s an older Nordstrom Rack find, unfortunately, but I found a handful of similar-looking styles here — at all price points. This beautiful bell sleeve version is my favorite and it’s only $55.

unique sandals for spring summer for women how to wear yoga pants to workhow to wear yoga pants leggings to workloeffler randall nicolette fur trim sandals

Now, leggings as pants.

How do you feel about ’em?

… And would you even know the “jeans” I’m wearing are technically leggings if I didn’t tell you?

nude beige gigi new york clutch with a floral blouse and fox fur trim sandals

I know!

They’re my go-to pair of black pants from rag & bone — which are worth every penny in their high-waisted glory. I’m convinced, though, that you could also get away with wearing a thicker pair of yoga pants with this billowy party-up-top style strategy.

I’ve done it, duh.

chicago lifestyle blogger hallie wilson wearing rag & bone jean leggings and loeffler randall shoescasual work outfit black leggings for happy hour

Toady’s ensemble is artfully complex but easy to wear, lending it the perfect day-to-night flexibility… We’re smack-dab in the middle of March Madness after all, where I personally consider happy hour attendance to be a potential investment in one’s future.

Or said another way: #MeninSuits.”

… Yep, yep, yep.

loeffler randall nicolette multicolor fur sandals

Happy Tuesday, my friends. Hope the week is off to a great start for you.

*In this post:

Clothing

Floral blouse: Elizabeth & James (old, similar linked here)
Black leggings: rag & bone/JEAN (distressed version here)
Fox fur-trim sandals: Loeffler Randall ‘Nicolette’ (also in black and bordeaux)
Beige clutch: Gigi New York (lots of colors available)

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’
Lip color: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Rikugien

chicago hair salon balayange highlights for women civello chicago

///

Iron & Honey Photography

  • Sueforfood

    Great look- the blouse was made for those shoes & vice versa!

  • That’s a pretty blouse and that outfit is very flattering and pretty. 🙂 I lol’d at the #MenInSuits, I just can’t get excited to go out anymore, but you might be inspiring me.

  • I would have never guessed those were leggings. Love the outfit. I always feel that billowy shirts make me look pregnant even though I am not.

    Have a great week, Hallie!

  • Mary Fremeau

    Omg, those shoes are amazing! You look so great from head to toe. I love this flowy top on you, too!!

    xxoo
    Mary
    http://www.BelleOnTrend.com

