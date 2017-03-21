The Billowy Blouse

This subtle statement-making is ideal for day-to-night — and I bet you’d never know I’m wearing leggings! Would you?

Spring’s onset in the Midwest has been met with overcast skies this week, which I honestly didn’t mind — all the better to spend the initial part of our week being productive and getting shit done.

… Or trying to, at least.

I think I’m still reeling from the effects of Daylight Saving’s Time — anyone else? I joked with my SoulCycle classes this morning that I’ve felt like the Tin Man (from the Wizard of Oz) in waking up the last few days. Like, gotta “oil up!”

Relateable, no?

Whenever my schedule calls for an outfit that’s casual (but still requires the appearance of being put-together), I reach for an easy-to-wear blouse, like this one.

It’s an older Nordstrom Rack find, unfortunately, but I found a handful of similar-looking styles here — at all price points. This beautiful bell sleeve version is my favorite and it’s only $55.

Now, leggings as pants.

How do you feel about ’em?

… And would you even know the “jeans” I’m wearing are technically leggings if I didn’t tell you?

I know!

They’re my go-to pair of black pants from rag & bone — which are worth every penny in their high-waisted glory. I’m convinced, though, that you could also get away with wearing a thicker pair of yoga pants with this billowy party-up-top style strategy.

I’ve done it, duh.

Toady’s ensemble is artfully complex but easy to wear, lending it the perfect day-to-night flexibility… We’re smack-dab in the middle of March Madness after all, where I personally consider happy hour attendance to be a potential investment in one’s future.

Or said another way: #MeninSuits.”

… Yep, yep, yep.

Happy Tuesday, my friends. Hope the week is off to a great start for you.

*In this post:

Clothing

Floral blouse: Elizabeth & James (old, similar linked here)

Black leggings: rag & bone/JEAN (distressed version here)

Fox fur-trim sandals: Loeffler Randall ‘Nicolette’ (also in black and bordeaux)

Beige clutch: Gigi New York (lots of colors available)

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’

Lip color: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Rikugien‘

///

