March 27, 2017 · fitness, lifestyle

15 Things to Remind Yourself This Week

Inspiration from the most empowering moments I’ve ever had while teaching group fitness– and why they’ll matter to you.

I didn’t realize this until day-of, but yesterday was my two-year anniversary teaching at SoulCycle.

Two years teachin’ fitness… Ha! Holy shit. High School Hallie is laughing just thinking about it. Isn’t it weird how your mini milestones sneak up in life?

When I was done teaching my regular Sunday schedule (of ratchet hip-hop and dance music) yesterday, I came home and re-read the post I wrote when I initially got into SoulCycle’s Instructor Training Program… Which only happened after months and months of preparation, progress, failure, doubt, sweat and tears.

You can read that post in it’s entirety here (my favorite that I’ve written), but the quick jaunt down memory lane inspired me to share a few of messages behind my favorite — and most empowering classes — from the last two years.

The shit that really sticks, you know?

Maybe not the best way to phrase that, but you know… Here they are:

15 Powerful Things
to Remind Yourself This Week

  • Keep doing the same thing over and over if you want the same results.
  • There is a time for everything, so honor your seasons. Peaks and valleys can’t exist without one another.
  • The little things in your life are not little.

soulcycle instructor auditions in chicago new york la

  • This moment is it. Here. Right now — that’s where your life is. Appreciate, feel, experience, enjoy and live the hell out of it.
  • The change you want lies in the challenge… Not around it. Now the question is, are you willing to sacrifice your comfort zone to embrace it?

In SoulCycle, we talk about how our legs feel stronger and lighter after a big push, hill climb or fast sprint. You feel more capable and powerful. And ain’t that the way it goes after you go through something dark or heavy?

I know — it always feels longer when you’re going through it, but it’s never permanent. Stop thinking and just keep going. (I’m not just talking about indoor cycling, here.)

best-view-of-chicago-city-skyline-lakefront-photography-locations

  • If you’re feeling stuck, you don’t have to stay there. And if you don’t know how, start here: Sometimes the first step to getting what you want is getting rid of what you don’t. 
  • Most of the time, there’s a reason for someone’s actions or reactions. Try to understand that it’s (probably) not personal — or about you at all.
  • Don’t neglect your path trying to end up on someone else’s.

Here’s an example of this one: Ever pull that stunt when you like a guy and “end up” at the bar you know he’s going to be at? Been there too, gals. It never works out the way you imagine, does it? Focus on being the right person — then you’re the one being found.

  • Stop putting your life on hold. Any part of it.
  • If you really listen, hearing the word “no” will teach you everything about what matters to you.
  • Just go with the flow. Let it be what it is rather than what you think it should or wish it would be.

Here’s another example: Ever try to force the wrong piece into a puzzle? It doesn’t work, no matter how much you bend or alter it. Set that aside, you’ll find the piece you’re looking for.

  • Your time is really fucking important. Period.

Listen to me, damnit: Your time is the one thing you can never have, get or create more of. It matters just as much as anyone else’s. (Also, sometimes I cuss in class to see if you’re actually listening to me, SoulCycle lovelies… Hehe.)

  • Schedule your priorities — don’t prioritize your schedule.
  • You’re a human being, not a human doing. There’s nothing wrong with working and creating and striving, but when you equate your fulfillment or self-worth to how much of that to-do list you’ve crossed off each day, things get out of balance.
  • Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.

best-coffee-shops-in-west-loop-chicago-foxtrot-general-store

Yeah. Boom.

Now, you don’t have to answer publicly — although I’d love for you to share in the comments if you’re comfortable — but which of the above stood out most to you at the moment? And why, do you know? Or like, do you know and you just don’t want to admit to yourself that you know?

If you’re willing to open up, I bet there’s someone else reading this who is going through the same thing you are…

Come back and re-read this post in a week or two… I bet it’ll be a different quote or thought that hits you right in the feels that you glossed over and didn’t notice the first time you read this post.

… That world of ours. It keeps on movin’, you see.

chicago-blogger-hallie-wilson-almond-milk-iced-latte-from-foxtrot-coffee-shop-in-west-loop

Two years… Still grateful every day — to be learning, struggling, evolving, empowering and everything in between. Thank you for your continued love, support, sweat and time — even if you’ve never taken a class.

I hope you feel inspired to take a small step back and remember how fortunate (beautiful, talented, brilliant — all of it) that you are.

If you liked this post, you’ll want to read how becoming a fitness teacher has changed my life, too.

Oh, and have a really kick-ass day while you’re at it. Your whole week just might follow suit…

  • The first few months of 2017 have been tough and a lot of feeling stagnant and needing change. It’s been a challenge so thanks for these welcome words of inspiration!

  • Congrats on two years, Hallie!!! I love taking class with you; you are always inspiring me and making me push just that much harder! One of my most favorite Soul memories is from your class: you jumping on an empty bike in the front row and riding with the pack for the entire song! You always go above and beyond as an instructor to be there for us riders.

    These quotes are great! Hope to see you in class soon! Logan x

  • RML

    Thank you Hallie for posting these quotes and congrats on 2 years! I’m in the process of accepting a job offer at a start up (I work in corporate America) with a promotion in title and salary and a much shorter commute (30 mins each way instead of 2+ hours). I am so excited to get so much of each day back! For some reason I have been hesitating on giving my notice. I finished reading your post and thought to myself “what am I waiting for?!” so thank you for the inspirational kick in the rear! xxRML

  • Alyssa Loring

    Oh hey Hallie, long time reader here – be my life coach? 🙂 For real though you are one of the most inspirational people. I know what I need/want to do but it’s scary!

  • It’s more like which one didn’t still out, so not sure what that says about me 🙂 You said this in the class I took a few weeks back, “it always feels longer when you’re going through it, but it’s never permanent. Stop thinking and just keep going” and it’s stuck with me ever since. I guess I equate it to the days feeling long, but the years feeling short. Today, this quote stuck out the most: Don’t neglect your path trying to end up on someone else’s. And that scenario you broke down for us…spot. on. Passing this along to all my girlfriends!

    26 and Not Counting

  • Kourtney M.

    2 very strong ones here, my friend. Both of which obtain to my personal life. 1.) Let it be what it is & 2.) Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life. My bf’s profession is unlike any other – and one that zero people in my life relate to. We are on a completely different “life schedule” than anyone we know – except for fellow couples in said profession – and I honestly just recently stopped struggling with it. I had to learn to let it be what it is because it’s unfair to the life/relationship we have worked so hard to build to compare it to someone else’s.. Which leads me to #2 – damn we do not slow down and live. We basically only see each other by me jumping on a plane and heading his way. Majority of the time, I’m booking flights while on a flight. When we are together, we don’t get to slow down and live until it’s time for bed. We have made more of an effort to spend our time apart like we are together by using FaceTime to watch a movie or actually finding weekends when we can actually: make a life. This weekend is one of those and he is *super* pumped to come to class with me on Sunday AM – glad to have your class as part of our reset weekend before the craziness begins again.

    Total cheesy relationship comment BUT I’ve sucked at pulling my weight lately and your words rang so true.

    You are so damn awesome, Hallie. Xx

  • For me it was the “Your time is really fucking important”. I think this is the scariest and most motivating one for me. You can constantly change yourself as you go through life but you can never get back time wasted. Hard to find a balance between motivating yourself to use your time wisely and letting the past be the past and not having regrets.

  • Carla Bober

    “the change you want lies in the challenge” “your time is really fucking important” Those both hit home for me. I know what I need to do be where I want to be but it is a challenge. I know I need to dive in head first but of course it’s scary. I am slowly working on stepping out of the comfort zone. I’m tired of being comfortable. I also have a tendency to waste time when I know I shouldn’t. I have to keep reminding myself that I can never get it back.

  • Soooo many of these stood out to me. I’m currently job hunting (finishing my PhD soon) and hearing a whole lot of “no” when I feel qualified for the jobs (can’t get an entry level job with a PhD apparently). I’m trying to not take it personal but AGH! I just have to hold out hope that something will come up for me… Thank you so much for sharing this!

    cottoncashmerecathair.com

  • Great post!

    xx Nicki
    http://www.morningelegance.de

