March 15, 2017 · outfits

A Sweater Dress for Late-Season Snow Days

Up is down. Left is right. Spring is… Winter?

That Mother Nature is petty AF. Talk about a late-season snowstorm sucker punch, no?

how to layer in the spring or fall with neutrals

As snow accumulates across the city, I’d love to retreat indoors and refuse to leave the comfort of my couch — but my calendar dictates otherwise for the next few days.

sweater dress with a wool vest for winter to spring outfit inspiration

Chicago is no stranger to snow in March — or come to think of it, a mix of all four seasons in one week’s time. And while I wish it Daylight Saving’s Time really signaled the coming of spring, I know we aren’t quite yet there.

(I love having more light during the day, but that lost hour has been killing me this week. Anyone else?)

balayage highlights for brunette hair inspiration rebecca minkoff chain link bag for festival season leith waist-tie sweater dress outfit inspiration for the office winter to spring

As no stranger to late-season snow myself, I haven’t yet stored all of my cold-weather wardrobe in its entirety… Thankfully (or not, I guess — ha).

The ones that remain are a comfortable combination of pieces that enable that throw-and-go style, like I’m rockin’ for today — a sweater dress, mid-calf booties (cab to curb kicks with that suede, although they are really comfortable) and a thick, wool layering vest.

The biggest challenge this time of year always brings (on the fashion front, at least) is keeping your wardrobe fresh and weather-functional.

sweater dresses for fall to winter with a wool vest

You know the struggle?

what to wear when it snows in the spring in chicagotopshop sweater dress that ties at the waist with steve madden boots grey wool vest from rag & bone on sale

Versatile staples work for the office and beyond thanks to their functionality and fool-proof, nearly neutral hues.

I realize this seems comes off as more of a fall-inspired color palette, but comfort is the name the game for me at the moment. Plus, my tie-at-the-waist sweater dress looks equally as chic with a light-colored duster coat, too. (Just bought that one on sale!)

chicago hair salon balayage highlights for spring summer grey wool vest for layering in the winter

We’ve got flurries in the forecast for the remainder of the week (as I’m sure you do, too, if you’re anywhere close to the East Coast), so a delightfully layered aesthetic is it for me in the foreseeable future… When I have to leave the apartment, at least.

How’s your week going?

how to layer in the spring or fall with neutrals

*In this post:

Clothing

Wool vest: Rag & Bone
Tie-waist sweater dress: Topshop (similar style here)
Mid-calf suede booties: Steve Madden ‘Edit’ (in two more colors here, OTK version here)
Cross-body bag: Rebecca Minkoff ‘mini MAC’ (in lots of colors here)

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’
Lip color: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Rikugien

wool rag & bone vest with burgundy maroon booties and shoulder bag

