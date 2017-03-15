A Sweater Dress for Late-Season Snow Days

Up is down. Left is right. Spring is… Winter?

That Mother Nature is petty AF. Talk about a late-season snowstorm sucker punch, no?

As snow accumulates across the city, I’d love to retreat indoors and refuse to leave the comfort of my couch — but my calendar dictates otherwise for the next few days.

Chicago is no stranger to snow in March — or come to think of it, a mix of all four seasons in one week’s time. And while I wish it Daylight Saving’s Time really signaled the coming of spring, I know we aren’t quite yet there.

(I love having more light during the day, but that lost hour has been killing me this week. Anyone else?)

As no stranger to late-season snow myself, I haven’t yet stored all of my cold-weather wardrobe in its entirety… Thankfully (or not, I guess — ha).

The ones that remain are a comfortable combination of pieces that enable that throw-and-go style, like I’m rockin’ for today — a sweater dress, mid-calf booties (cab to curb kicks with that suede, although they are really comfortable) and a thick, wool layering vest.

The biggest challenge this time of year always brings (on the fashion front, at least) is keeping your wardrobe fresh and weather-functional.

You know the struggle?

Versatile staples work for the office and beyond thanks to their functionality and fool-proof, nearly neutral hues.

I realize this seems comes off as more of a fall-inspired color palette, but comfort is the name the game for me at the moment. Plus, my tie-at-the-waist sweater dress looks equally as chic with a light-colored duster coat, too. (Just bought that one on sale!)

We’ve got flurries in the forecast for the remainder of the week (as I’m sure you do, too, if you’re anywhere close to the East Coast), so a delightfully layered aesthetic is it for me in the foreseeable future… When I have to leave the apartment, at least.

How’s your week going?

*In this post:

Clothing

Wool vest: Rag & Bone

Tie-waist sweater dress: Topshop (similar style here)

Mid-calf suede booties: Steve Madden ‘Edit’ (in two more colors here, OTK version here)

Cross-body bag: Rebecca Minkoff ‘mini MAC’ (in lots of colors here)

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’

Lip color: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Rikugien‘

///

