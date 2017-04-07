Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 33

A look at what I loved (and bought) this week…

All right, so… I have a confession.

I am not in love with The Chainsmokers new album.

Ugh!

I know!

Who even am I?

(If you’re new ’round here, I love The Chainsmokers… So I’m bummed to feel less than impressed with the new album they released. Remixes, please, STAT!)

Aaaanyway…

Peaks & Pits:

Pit: Jenna Lyons’ departure from J.Crew after 10 years was a somber reminder that nothing can stay the same forever — and that things are constantly in motion (which isn’t always a bad thing, I suppose). I’m sad to see her go but am eager to see where she ends up. (Read the full story here.)

Peak: It’s the little things this week — and always, I suppose. My peak this week is that I’ve been making strides with some relationships that grew to be really, well, challenging (one of those being the relationship with myself). I’m gonna leave it at that, but I’ll elaborate in the near-future. (Oh, and I’m super freakin’ pumped that my friend Kate published a post for the site yesterday — she’s cool AF, no?)

This Week’s Links:

Sales & Such

I couldn’t resist this breezy cotton wrap-dress — now if only it were a little bit warmer!

I’ll be living in this Kate Spade sunhat all summer long. The darling quote on the back is such a cute touch (and my wallet thanks the lawd that it’s under $100).

Cult Gaia just released a new version of that architectural-style bag you’ve seen all over Instagram. (Every blogger seems to have it except me. Do I need it?)

Soludos has the best canvas slippers — now the only dilemma is whether to get the taco pair or the flamingo pair.

Lululemon’s new “Fast & Free” tights are amazing — and no joke, I’m wearing them right now. This new light-as-air “Nulux” fabric they’ve got going on makes you feel like you’re not even wearing pants. But, like, in a good way. (The matching sports bra is awesome, too.)

I’ve been tossing on this easy, knotted tee after all of my workouts this week — it’s the perfect blend of cute but casual.

Found: Pineapple dishes for under $7. H&M has such good home decor — I also got this silver pineapple jar for $6! Did I need it? Probably not. Was it too good of a deal to pass up? Yep, yep.

Around the web:

If you’ve ever responded to an e-mail with “Sorry for the delayed response,” (and when have you not, you’ll laugh your way through this New Yorker piece like I did.

The best natural deodorants on the market. This is something I’ve been getting into lately — any that you’d recommend?

I just started Big Little Lies (no spoilers, please, I’m still so new!) and I love the scenes with Celeste’s therapist. Real talk: Is she one in real life? She could be, according to these real life therapists.

Four ways to detox like a yogi this spring. I’m more of a water-and-sweat kinda gal, but I will say — eating less meat is one of the things that’s helped me lose weight.

If you’ve been lazy AF in the kitchen lately (like I have), read this post on what you can buy in the freezer aisle that’s actually healthy (according to a nutritionist).

Trending on Among Other Things:

Still going strong: 15 things to remind yourself this week. Re-read it — are there any that stand out to you more this week than last?

*Outfit originally posted here

Happy weekend! Find Me Here:

