Cool Sh*t to Share, Vol. 33

April 7, 2017 · link love

A look at what I loved (and bought) this week…

All right, so… I have a confession.

cuyana mini saddle bag cross-body and scallop mini skirt

I am not in love with The Chainsmokers new album.

Ugh!

I know!

Who even am I?

(If you’re new ’round here, I love The Chainsmokers… So I’m bummed to feel less than impressed with the new album they released. Remixes, please, STAT!)

among other things chicago blogger hallie wilson

Aaaanyway…

Peaks & Pits:

Pit: Jenna Lyons’ departure from J.Crew after 10 years was a somber reminder that nothing can stay the same forever — and that things are constantly in motion (which isn’t always a bad thing, I suppose). I’m sad to see her go but am eager to see where she ends up. (Read the full story here.)

Peak: It’s the little things this week — and always, I suppose. My peak this week is that I’ve been making strides with some relationships that grew to be really, well, challenging (one of those being the relationship with myself). I’m gonna leave it at that, but I’ll elaborate in the near-future. (Oh, and I’m super freakin’ pumped that my friend Kate published a post for the site yesterday — she’s cool AF, no?)

This Week’s Links:

Sales & Such

  • Soludos has the best canvas slippers — now the only dilemma is whether to get the taco pair or the flamingo pair.
  • Lululemon’s new “Fast & Free” tights are amazing — and no joke, I’m wearing them right now. This new light-as-air “Nulux” fabric they’ve got going on makes you feel like you’re not even wearing pants. But, like, in a good way. (The matching sports bra is awesome, too.)
  • I’ve been tossing on this easy, knotted tee after all of my workouts this week — it’s the perfect blend of cute but casual.

cute date night outfit ideas for the weekend in the winter when it's cold

Around the web:

  • Four ways to detox like a yogi this spring. I’m more of a water-and-sweat kinda gal, but I will say — eating less meat is one of the things that’s helped me lose weight.

//

Trending on Among Other Things:

pale pink duster trench coat with mini skirt and suede OTK boots from stuart weitzman

\\

*Outfit originally posted here

Join the Convo:

  • Dragana Bozic

    For natural deodorants, I like Lavanilla (they make a great sport version!). I was recently introduced to Native, which makes an amazing Rose & Lavender one that I have been obsessed with lately.

  • How on earth do you ALWAYS find the best links? This weeks were FAB. Bookmark. Bookmark. Bookmark.

  • I LOVE links around the web posts! Big Little Lies is sooo good! I’d read the book before and she couldn’t have chosen better actresses! I share links on my blog every month, you might find something you like 🙂

    http://www.afomaumesi.com/2017/03/30/currently-loving-march/

