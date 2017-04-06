Three Easy Tips to Setting (and Nailing) Those Short-Term Goals

Written by Kate Lemere of The Four Percent

I’m really stoked to introduce you to one of my good girlfriends today, you guys.

Her name is Kate — and I’ll let you tell her more about herself after the jump — but she’s a badass fitness instructor (and friend) in Chicago that I’ve known for the course of many years. (We both actually used to work together in our advertising agency days.)

Kate is going to be popping over to Among Other Things to share her no-bullshit thoughts on health, wellness, fitness and balance with us from time-to-time. The idea of having her as a Guest Author came to me when she and I were having dinner one night (pizza and wine, my friends — #CheatDay). I was floored by how similar we are in our mannerisms and the way we speak. Her perspective is one that I always value and I thought you'd feel the same way.

She’s had a blog for awhile, too, and I visit it regularly — her perspective is one that I always value (and look forward to), and I knew you’d feel the same way.

So, while I continue to build out my bank of wellness content (these take awhile to write), I thought you’d enjoy hearing from Kate on the most popular subject she’s written about in the last month.

That’s enough from me, though — although I’ll be reading along below right with you, as you’ll see. Let’s let Kate introduce herself:

Hey, there!

I’m Kate, a Barry’s Bootcamp Chicago trainer, a Nike Master trainer and creator of The Four Percent, an online destination for all those seeking a life better lived. It’s a website for those who want to create the best version of themselves — both in and out of the gym.

I’m thrilled to introduce myself through Among Other Things and get to know one another!

(*Hallie’s note: As I mentioned, Kate’s the shit. I think you’ll be able to tell by her writing, but we’re like two peas in a pod.)

Periodically (once a month, Hallie says, if you like what I’ve got to share — and we think you wil), you can expect to hear from me on the site with a dose of workout, nutrition, and productivity tips to help you realize your fitness potential — and to be clear, when I say “tips” I mean ideas and info to help you achieve results.

Not, like, “become a morning workout person by buying a new outfit and laying it out the night before!” Like, GTFO with that fluff — I deliver that bit of tough love with a wink and a smile.

(*Hallie’s note: … And a killer soundtrack, too. You can listen to her latest here.)

Now that we’re into April, most of us have already fallen off the wagon from our New Year’s health and fitness resolutions – statistically so. And actually, that’s okay. When we let our resolutions fall by the wayside, it means they’re not a priority — and not as important to our life as we may have thought.

To be honest, I think resolutions are bullshit.

(*Hallie’s note: Yas, bitch!)

I believe the best success comes with short-term goals and a new area of focus every month, so hear me out: The best part about short-term goals is just that — their duration. Thirty days are the perfect amount of time to maintain motivation while simultaneously develop a habit.

Like anything else, if you fail to plan, then you plan to fail. So, let’s start now. Why not, right?

//

Here’s a fail-proof way to establish and measure your short-term goals as we embark on a brand new month:

To start, establish your action plan.

I don’t mean to sound all, “manifest to the universe” when I say this, but write everything down. Go through the exercise of mapping the 30-days ahead of you. What do you want? How do you want to feel? What will it take to make your goal come to fruition? Be as specific as possible.

Even something as mundane or obvious as “prepare a grocery list” or “set my alarm 15-minutes earlier” will help you visualize your new routine. When you put a pen to paper you’ll not only identify holes in your thinking but you’ll feel prepared, and therefore, confident to move forward.

Next, identify what you’ll need to temporarily sacrifice.

They say you can’t have it all, and “they” are right. Something has to give if you’re serious about adjusting your lifestyle. Maybe your sacrifice is waking up early on Sundays so you have an extra two hours to meal prep — or skipping Starbucks so you can afford that gym membership (or SoulCycle class, wink).

Decide what’s realistic (and worth it) to help your cause. As you think about this (and write it down), dig deep and be honest with yourself. If you underestimate what it will take to achieve any certain goal you’re doing yourself a disservice.

(*Hallie’s note: I’m gonna struggle right here with you, guys. I’m working on sacrificing certain culinary indulgences so I can prolong my energy during the day — and, okay, lose a few of these remaining pesky pounds before summer. You?)

Finally, define success.

Again, be specific — use numbers, dates and times.

Here’s a quick example: After the holidays, my January goal was to nutritionally reset my body. I spent a solid month and a half indulging in wine, pasta and desserts (so much fucking dessert) and as a result, I was continuing to crave sugar.

(*Hallie’s note: Nods and raises hand.)

I identified that there were approximately 28 meal opportunities over the course of the month and decided I would feel successful if I prepared and consumed 21 of them at home/on my own. That accounted for a few weekend brunches or dinners out and the occasional “oh shit” moment during the week where I just didn’t have it together. By having those concrete numbers in front of me I was able to track my progress and stay focused.

//

So, that’s it. April is gonna be a piece of cake, right? I mean not actually, but you know.

A quick recap before I go, okay?

Opt for short-term, monthly goals as opposed to a year-long resolution. Tackle said goals by:

Establishing an action plan Identifying temporary sacrifices Defining success metrics

Easy? Not really — but is anything worth having not?

Do-able? Totally.

By actually seeing your goals through a short-term lens, you’re more likely to stay motivated and less likely to get discouraged. I think we can all agree there are few things more rewarding than the sense of accomplishment.

Until next time…

//

Images via TFP