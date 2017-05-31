One-Piece Perfection

Here’s to warm weather, backyard BBQ’s and bathing suits that make you feel confident AF.

Ah, the one-piece bathing suit.

Admittedly, I wasn’t an early (re)adopter of the one-piece swimsuit trend. Were you?

… Regardless, summer is right around the corner (at last!) and I couldn’t be happier that this classic swim style found its way into my wardrobe.

I wore this outfit on my first day in Miami late last month — and I must say, it felt really good slipping back into a bathing suit this year. Gimme dat Vitamin D, ASAP!

Anywho:

The brand (of the suit) is Peixoto, and I found them online during a wine-fueled vacation haul awhile back. They make a ton of cute swimwear (including cover ups!) but the ‘Sophia’ one piece that I’m wearing is by far my favorite — it fits like a glove and can be tied based on your desired fit.

… And my girls, you have to see the back!

Back to Miami:

I’d flown down to Florida (for my bestie’s bachelorette party) a day early — arriving before the other gals in my group. I’d never been to Miami, so I wanted a little time to explore.

Since I had the entire day ahead of me and I wasn’t sure whether I was ultimately planning to plant my ass on a beach, the boardwalk or a bar stool, I threw on this sleek black number with some cute summer accessories (cover-up, hat, sandals, tote) and just decided to see where I’d end up.

For most of the day, I ended up walking along the waterfront — and if you’ve seen the ocean-front hotels in South Beach, you know why. They all have color-coordinated umbrella set-ups — like out of a freakin’ movie! It’s so much fun to look at (and fineeee — fun to Instagram, yes).

This beachy boater hat is cute as hell, but it was primarily to hide my early morning, pre-shower plane main… Bedhead AF!

I’ve been super into one-piece swimsuits this season, but not just poolside. They give you great coverage and make it easy to participate in just about any outdoor activity, but more notably (for me), they double as a killer body suit.

YASSSS!

//

I packed a few suits for my weekend at Coachella and ended up wearing this style on more than one occasion — each time with loose-fit, distressed denim shorts. It was a perfect fit with the heat.

I also packed this piece (under $100), which was actually my one-piece swimsuit “gateway drug” a few seasons ago. (It’s held up really well, for what it’s worth.)

Bathing suit season can be a little daunting for all of us, and I know the thought of trying on swimsuits is less than desirable… I’m right here with you on that.

And as a result, I usually order all of mine online — more often than not from Revolve and Shopbop, since they have free shipping and returns. And that’s a MUST!

Since there’s so many cute one-piece swimsuit styles right now (an overwhelming amount, actually), I did some browsing and linked a handful of my favorites for you below — most are right around $100.

Click below to browse or buy:

*CLICK TO SHOP | ONE-PIECE SWIMSUITS:

ALL BLACK

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

My favorites: ViX Swimwear (lace-up back), $210 | Karla Otto (back-less), $221

BECCA (cut-out), $118 | Norma Kamali (high-neck), $90

PRINTS & PATTERN

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

My favorites: Elmar, $325 (cut-out/splurge) | Splendid (striped), $108

//

*In this post:

Clothing

Cut-out bathing suit: Peixoto

White lace cover-up: L’Space

Straw boater hat: Hinge (under $20)

Nude sandals: Splendid LA (under $100 in three colors)

Straw beach bag: Hat Attack (similar styles here)

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’

Lip color: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Rikugien‘

///

Luccia Lowenthal Photography