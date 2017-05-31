 The Perfect One-Piece Bathing Suit
May 31, 2017 · outfits, travel

One-Piece Perfection

Here’s to warm weather, backyard BBQ’s and bathing suits that make you feel confident AF.

Ah, the one-piece bathing suit.

Admittedly, I wasn’t an early (re)adopter of the one-piece swimsuit trend. Were you?

kimpton surfcomber hotel pool party miami bloggers

… Regardless, summer is right around the corner (at last!) and I couldn’t be happier that this classic swim style found its way into my wardrobe.

peixoto sophia one black one piece bathing suit for women under $100

I wore this outfit on my first day in Miami late last month — and I must say, it felt really good slipping back into a bathing suit this year. Gimme dat Vitamin D, ASAP!

Anywho:

The brand (of the suit) is Peixoto, and I found them online during a wine-fueled vacation haul awhile back. They make a ton of cute swimwear (including cover ups!) but the ‘Sophia’ one piece that I’m wearing is by far my favorite — it fits like a glove and can be tied based on your desired fit.

… And my girls, you have to see the back!

peixoto sophia one piece swim bathing suit bow tie

Back to Miami:

I’d flown down to Florida (for my bestie’s bachelorette party) a day early — arriving before the other gals in my group. I’d never been to Miami, so I wanted a little time to explore.

Since I had the entire day ahead of me and I wasn’t sure whether I was ultimately planning to plant my ass on a beach, the boardwalk or a bar stool, I threw on this sleek black number with some cute summer accessories (cover-uphatsandalstote) and just decided to see where I’d end up.

For most of the day, I ended up walking along the waterfront — and if you’ve seen the ocean-front hotels in South Beach, you know why. They all have color-coordinated umbrella set-ups — like out of a freakin’ movie! It’s so much fun to look at (and fineeee — fun to Instagram, yes).

This beachy boater hat is cute as hell, but it was primarily to hide my early morning, pre-shower plane main… Bedhead AF!

miami lifestyle fashion blogger wearing a white bathing suit cover up for somen summer cute lace

I’ve been super into one-piece swimsuits this season, but not just poolside. They give you great coverage and make it easy to participate in just about any outdoor activity, but more notably (for me), they double as a killer body suit.

YASSSS!

//

I packed a few suits for my weekend at Coachella and ended up wearing this style on more than one occasion — each time with loose-fit, distressed denim shorts. It was a perfect fit with the heat.

I also packed this piece (under $100), which was actually my one-piece swimsuit “gateway drug” a few seasons ago. (It’s held up really well, for what it’s worth.)

white lace bathing suit cover up and straw tote miami beach surfcomber hotel poolstraw bolero hat for women under $50

Bathing suit season can be a little daunting for all of us, and I know the thought of trying on swimsuits is less than desirable… I’m right here with you on that.

And as a result, I usually order all of mine online — more often than not from Revolve and Shopbop, since they have free shipping and returns. And that’s a MUST!

Since there’s so many cute one-piece swimsuit styles right now (an overwhelming amount, actually), I did some browsing and linked a handful of my favorites for you below — most are right around $100.

Click below to browse or buy:

*CLICK TO SHOP | ONE-PIECE SWIMSUITS: 

ALL BLACK

My favorites:  ViX Swimwear (lace-up back), $210 | Karla Otto (back-less), $221
BECCA (cut-out), $118 | Norma Kamali (high-neck), $90

PRINTS & PATTERN

My favorites: Elmar, $325 (cut-out/splurge) | Splendid (striped), $108

//

white lace love and lemons beach pool cover up

*In this post:

Clothing

Cut-out bathing suit: Peixoto
White lace cover-up: L’Space
Straw boater hat: Hinge (under $20)
Nude sandals: Splendid LA (under $100 in three colors)
Straw beach bag: Hat Attack (similar styles here)

Beauty

Foundation: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue in ‘Beige Natural’
Lip color: NARS satin lip pencil in ‘Rikugien

what to wear with a cute one piece black bathing suit for women

///

Luccia Lowenthal Photography

Shop the post

Join the Convo:

  • Valerie Hawkins

    Will you be doing an update about the Fyre Festival fiasco? Cause, I’m still kinda living for that right now.

    • Yes, I promise. Wish it wasn’t taking so long but I’m finding a way around the legal restraints and whatnot. Stay tuned, ughhhh!

      • Valerie Hawkins

        legal restraints?!?!?! uh oh… sounds great! Can’t wait!

  • This suit looks so good on you, Hallie! One piece suits are pretty much all I buy anymore because they hold everything in and they’re so much easier to move around in!

    Baubles to Bubbles

  • Caitlin Hummer

    That suit is just to die! You look amazing in it.
    xo, Caitlin
    http://thesolcompass.com

    • Thanks, lady! It’s the only one I wore in Miami, actually. When the shoe fits…. ; )

Back to Top